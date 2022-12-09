ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com

Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 2,871,107,065,473 SHIB in One Massive Crypto Transaction

A deep-pocketed crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the wealthy investor abruptly transferred a staggering 2.87 trillion SHIB worth just over $26 million from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet. The...
u.today

Almost $2 Billion out of Binance After Criminal Charges News: Details

Crypto analytics portal Nansen reports a large outflow of funds from leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance in the last 24 hours. It reported a net outflow of $1.6 billion, and that is just in ERC20 tokens and ETH itself. Total outflows over the last seven days are almost $2 billion, which,...
dailyhodl.com

Mysterious Whale Moves 1,296,926,801,221 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Crypto Transaction

A crypto whale is abruptly moving a staggering amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) in one massive transaction. According to new data from blockchain search engine Etherscan, the deep-pocketed trader moved 1.29 trillion SHIB worth about $12 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
u.today

Will Ripple Lose Lawsuit? Crypto Lawyer Shares Factors That Might Determine This

u.today

Binance's Changpeng Zhao Shocked After Seeing Kevin O'Leary's Interview

u.today

Ripple Key Partner Bitso Shifts Dozens of Millions of XRP – What's Happening?

dailyhodl.com

Bloomberg Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Rest of Crypto Markets To Rise Again in 2023

Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone thinks crypto will return to outperforming traditional assets next year. In a new analysis, McGlone notes that the value of the crypto market was slashed by $1.3 trillion in 2022, as of early December, a “roughly equivalent” figure to the combined market cap decrease of Amazon and Google.
u.today

Astonishing 300 Million XRP Moved from Binance, Here's Why and Where To

u.today

SHIB Price Reacts with Massive Hourly Green Candle, Here's What Might Be Next

u.today

Trust Wallet (TWT) Token Suddenly Dumps 20%, Here's Why

