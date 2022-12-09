The Missouri Department of Transportation has extended the special overwidth hauling permit for hay at no cost through March 1st of next year. Officials say the extension is to aid the agricultural community as statewide drought conditions continue. Before hauling, drivers must apply for the special overwidth permit for loads that exceed 8 feet 6 inches in width and map their route to avoid work zones, bridges and other areas that have weight, narrow lane or height restrictions. Permits can be requested online using the MoDOT Carrier Express online service. To have the fee waived, customers can write a comment on the application about the fee waiver or call in to have an agent waive the fee. For more information, call MoDOT at 888-ASK-MODOT or visit www.modot.org.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO