TheDailyBeast

Democrats’ Kyrsten Sinema Nightmare Is Just Getting Started

First they chased her into a bathroom, and then they chased her out of the party.This week, Kyrsten Sinema flushed her status in the Democratic Party down the toilet for good, with Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, serving as her Independence Day from progressive activists.While some on the left are outraged by her decision, it was a sagacious one based on a realistic appraisal of (a) who Sinema is and (b) what Arizona Democrats demand of a U.S. senator.Let’s start with who Sinema is not. It’s entirely possible that a different sort of politician could have voted as a moderate and...
The Comeback

Trump aid gives shocking reason for Herschel Walker loss

Despite a hotly-contested and very narrow race, former Georgia Bulldogs running back Herschel Walker was unable to win his Georgia Senate election. And while he doesn’t seem to know what went wrong with his campaign, a prominent aid to former United States President Donald Trump seems to know who to blame: Republican senators. In an Read more... The post Trump aid gives shocking reason for Herschel Walker loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Arizona Mirror

As an independent, Kyrsten Sinema can play spoiler to Democrats. That’s assuming she runs at all.

Kyrsten Sinema made official today what has been obvious for a long time: She’s not a Democrat. The announcement is certainly not shocking — she ran in 2018 on her independent streak and has legislated that way — but it will have huge electoral ramifications if she chooses to run for reelection in 2024. Most […] The post As an independent, Kyrsten Sinema can play spoiler to Democrats. That’s assuming she runs at all. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Indy100

8 furious reactions as Kyrsten Sinema ditches Democrats to become independent

Kyrsten Sinema is shaking up the Senate - and people are not happy about it. On Thursday, Sinema, 46, who represents Arizona in the US Senate, announced she would be leaving the Democratic Party and registering herself as an Independent. Speaking to Jake Tapper for CNN, Sinema said, “I’ve never fit neatly into any party box. I’ve never really tried. I don’t want to."“Removing myself from the partisan structure – not only is it true to who I am and how I operate, I also think it’ll provide a place of belonging for many folks across the state and the...
eenews.net

What Sinema’s defection means for the Senate

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona stunned Washington on Friday with her decision to leave the Democratic Party, but what exactly that means for the Senate next year and her reelection prospects remains up in the air. She was blasted by progressive Democrats and environmental groups alike Friday for “abandoning” the...
Axios

Kyrsten Sinema goes independent, scrambles Senate

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona said in remarks published at 6 am ET Friday that she's leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent. Why it matters: It's a political earthquake that will shake up the Senate — and a gut punch for Democrats just three days after they secured a 51-49 majority.
NPR

Kyrsten Sinema's Break-Up With Dems Won't Change Much In The Senate

The Arizona senator announced she was leaving the Democratic party — but given her broad support of Democratic priorities and the president's nominees, it is not expected to change the dynamics of Senate control. And the Congress is sprinting toward the finish line, codifying some protections for same-sex and interracial marriages. Incumbent lawmakers will need to extend government funding and pass a big, annual defense bill before the new Congress is sworn in early next month.The Arizona senator announced she was leaving the Democratic party — but given her broad support of Democratic priorities and the president's nominees, it is not expected to change the dynamics of Senate control. And the Congress is sprinting toward the finish line, codifying some protections for same-sex and interracial marriages. Incumbent lawmakers will need to extend government funding and pass a big, annual defense bill before the new Congress is sworn in early next month.
The Comeback

Real reason why Herschel Walker lost revealed

Despite a heavily-contested and very close race, former Georgia Bulldogs running back Herschel Walker was not able to secure victory in his Georgia Senate election. And while Walker doesn’t seem to know what happened in his campaign to cause the defeat, there’s a lot of evidence for one particular theory. While some may be attempting to blame the Herschel Walker loss Read more... The post Real reason why Herschel Walker lost revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
