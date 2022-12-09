Read full article on original website
Related
KTAR.com
Here’s how the process will work if Sen. Kyrsten Sinema seeks reelection as an independent
PHOENIX — As an independent, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema would face a “burdensome” set of qualifying requirements to get on the ballot if she seeks reelection in 2024, an Arizona election law expert said Friday. Sinema announced Friday she will leave the Democratic Party and register as an...
White House says it has 'every reason to expect' Kyrsten Sinema will keep working with Biden as she leaves the Democratic party
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Sen. Krysten Sinema has been a 'key partner' on the president's historic legislation.
Democrats’ Kyrsten Sinema Nightmare Is Just Getting Started
First they chased her into a bathroom, and then they chased her out of the party.This week, Kyrsten Sinema flushed her status in the Democratic Party down the toilet for good, with Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, serving as her Independence Day from progressive activists.While some on the left are outraged by her decision, it was a sagacious one based on a realistic appraisal of (a) who Sinema is and (b) what Arizona Democrats demand of a U.S. senator.Let’s start with who Sinema is not. It’s entirely possible that a different sort of politician could have voted as a moderate and...
What Sinema's announcement means for the Dems
A "CNN This Morning" panel discusses ways that Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's announcement that she is leaving the Democratic Party and registering as a political independent may affect the Democratic Party going forward.
Beto Sideswipes Senators Manchin and Sinema While Fundraising for Georgia Senator Warnock
Beto O'Rourke on the campaign trail. O'Rourke is employing his fundraising talents to support Senator Raphael Warnock in the Georgia runoffsPhoto byMatt Johnson via wikimedia commons.
Trump aid gives shocking reason for Herschel Walker loss
Despite a hotly-contested and very narrow race, former Georgia Bulldogs running back Herschel Walker was unable to win his Georgia Senate election. And while he doesn’t seem to know what went wrong with his campaign, a prominent aid to former United States President Donald Trump seems to know who to blame: Republican senators. In an Read more... The post Trump aid gives shocking reason for Herschel Walker loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
A visual breakdown of what Kyrsten Sinema's Senate switch to Independent means to Democrats
After series of close races, Democrats will still retain control of Senate as Arizona Sen. Krysten Sinema leaves the party
Biden directed offstage by child after Toys for Tots remarks
President Biden appeared confused Monday after his speech with Toys for Tots in Arlington, Virginia, and had to be led offstage by a young girl who took his hand.
As an independent, Kyrsten Sinema can play spoiler to Democrats. That’s assuming she runs at all.
Kyrsten Sinema made official today what has been obvious for a long time: She’s not a Democrat. The announcement is certainly not shocking — she ran in 2018 on her independent streak and has legislated that way — but it will have huge electoral ramifications if she chooses to run for reelection in 2024. Most […] The post As an independent, Kyrsten Sinema can play spoiler to Democrats. That’s assuming she runs at all. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
8 furious reactions as Kyrsten Sinema ditches Democrats to become independent
Kyrsten Sinema is shaking up the Senate - and people are not happy about it. On Thursday, Sinema, 46, who represents Arizona in the US Senate, announced she would be leaving the Democratic Party and registering herself as an Independent. Speaking to Jake Tapper for CNN, Sinema said, “I’ve never fit neatly into any party box. I’ve never really tried. I don’t want to."“Removing myself from the partisan structure – not only is it true to who I am and how I operate, I also think it’ll provide a place of belonging for many folks across the state and the...
Trump and his MAGA political movement are done. Republicans need their version of Biden.
Donald Trump and his so-called MAGA movement have nothing to sell but crazy, and Americans aren’t buying it. Time for the GOP to move on.
eenews.net
What Sinema’s defection means for the Senate
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona stunned Washington on Friday with her decision to leave the Democratic Party, but what exactly that means for the Senate next year and her reelection prospects remains up in the air. She was blasted by progressive Democrats and environmental groups alike Friday for “abandoning” the...
Kyrsten Sinema's Party Switch Might Not Matter Much in Congress—But It Could Help Her Win in Arizona
Her becoming an independent will force some of her potential Democratic challengers from the left to recalibrate their calculus.
Kyrsten Sinema goes independent, scrambles Senate
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona said in remarks published at 6 am ET Friday that she's leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent. Why it matters: It's a political earthquake that will shake up the Senate — and a gut punch for Democrats just three days after they secured a 51-49 majority.
NPR
Kyrsten Sinema's Break-Up With Dems Won't Change Much In The Senate
The Arizona senator announced she was leaving the Democratic party — but given her broad support of Democratic priorities and the president's nominees, it is not expected to change the dynamics of Senate control. And the Congress is sprinting toward the finish line, codifying some protections for same-sex and interracial marriages. Incumbent lawmakers will need to extend government funding and pass a big, annual defense bill before the new Congress is sworn in early next month.The Arizona senator announced she was leaving the Democratic party — but given her broad support of Democratic priorities and the president's nominees, it is not expected to change the dynamics of Senate control. And the Congress is sprinting toward the finish line, codifying some protections for same-sex and interracial marriages. Incumbent lawmakers will need to extend government funding and pass a big, annual defense bill before the new Congress is sworn in early next month.
CNBC
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema changes party affiliation to independent
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is leaving the Democratic Party and will register as an independent. CNBC's 'Squawk Box' team reports.
Real reason why Herschel Walker lost revealed
Despite a heavily-contested and very close race, former Georgia Bulldogs running back Herschel Walker was not able to secure victory in his Georgia Senate election. And while Walker doesn’t seem to know what happened in his campaign to cause the defeat, there’s a lot of evidence for one particular theory. While some may be attempting to blame the Herschel Walker loss Read more... The post Real reason why Herschel Walker lost revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
'I promised Arizonans something different': Sinema on registering as an independent
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, in an exclusive column, explains why she left the Democratic Party and registered as an independent.
Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema announces departure from Democratic party
Just weeks ahead of the new Congress, Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema told CNN that she will leaving the Democratic party and registering as an Independent. NBC News’ Allie Raffa breaks down what Sinema’s move could mean for Democrats’ control in the Senate following the midterm elections. Dec. 9, 2022.
Comments / 0