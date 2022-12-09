Read full article on original website
Save The Date! Resorts World Hudson Valley Opens This Month in Newburgh, NY
Just in time for the New Year, Resorts World Hudson Valley Casino has finally announced its opening date. Resorts World Hudson Valley announced on Facebook that their Newburgh New York location, at the former Newburgh Mall, will open its doors on December 28th, 2022. For the last few months, Hudson...
“Ridiculous, Outrageous” Note Left for Hudson Valley Business
A local business in the Hudson Valley recently took to Facebook to share a note that was left during Sunday's snowstorm. The note, which is being called "ridiculous", "terrible", and "outrageous" by loyal patrons may have helped identify the worst customer in the Hudson Valley. Helena's Specialty Pierogies in Kerhonkson,...
Beloved Kingston Restaurant Makes Revealing Announcement
It's been a crazy few weeks for one of Kingston's best restaurants. Back in November, we shared the news that one of the area's best Mexican restaurants had reportedly closed for good after 40+ years. The Armadillo Restaurant, located at 97 Abeel Street in Kingston, shared on its social media pages that it decided to close its doors for a while to regroup and make some changes.
Sneak Peak at The Hudson Valley’s Newest Seafood Spot
Whenever a new restaurant opens, it's exciting news for the Hudson Valley. There is such a wide variety of different food options within each county. In March 2022, a new seafood restaurant opened in Middletown, NY. Hook and Reel quickly drew in customers. Also in Middletown, NY, a new businesses...
Several Hudson Valley Fire Companies Make Little Girl’s Birthday Wish Come True
Several Hudson Valley agencies came together this week to help a little girl celebrate her birthday hundreds of miles away. The Union Vale Fire Department took to Facebook on Monday, December 12th, to let the community know they would be leading a "light parade." While many Hudson Valley fire departments take part in visiting neighborhoods with Santa, this holiday light parade had a special meaning.
In Touch – Richmond Arce, Astor Services
Welcome, Hudson Valley to this week’s edition of IN TOUCH, the public affairs and issues program that runs across Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley radio stations. Happy Holidays! It’s hard to believe that it’s only two weeks until Christmas, and three weeks until the new year. One thing I’m grateful for this holiday season are the connections that I’ve made through In Touch, and the fact I’ve been able to share it with you.
Major Chain Store No Longer Offering Paper Bags in Hudson Valley
A major retailer has decided to no longer offer paper bags to Hudson Valley customers starting next month. Two years ago New York State passed a law essentially outlawing the use of plastic bags at stores. As a result, many stores required customers to bring their own bags or charged a minimal fee to purchase a paper bag. Some stores, such as Target and Walmart, continued offering customers free bags but switched the complimentary service from plastic to paper to abide by the new law.
What Used to Occupy This Deteriorating Hudson Valley Building?
What's the story behind it? Why has nothing gone in it recently?. I always think abandoned buildings are very interesting and I'm always curious about the story behind them. There are a few abandoned buildings in the area and they somehow still have a ton of character to them. I pass by one every day and I'm very curious to know what the story behind it is.
2 Feet of Snow Predicted for Hudson Valley During Christmas Week
Whether you're traveling or hosting guests for Christmas, New Yorkers are gonna want to keep their eyes on the weather. It appears that the Hudson Valley is in for a white Christmas. Meteorologists are predicting several days of snow leading up to the holiday that will dump over two feet of the white stuff on Hudson Valley roads.
This Hudson Valley City is on Santa’s Naughty List for 2022
Apparently some parts of the Hudson Valley have been very naughty this year. We can expect Santa to leave coal in the stockings of these cities this year. Honestly, might as well just just a meteorite lump of coal over these places. Honestly, I think more than quite a few...
New Paltz Holding ‘Name a Snowplow’ Contest
As winter hits the Hudson Valley, there is one Ulster County Village that is looking to put a fun name on each of its snow removal vehicles. Winters across the Hudson Valley can be challenging, especially when it comes to driving in the snow and slush. It's a good thing that most of our towns have an amazing Department of Transportation staff (DOT) that are tremendous at their jobs, but behind every great employee that's in charge of snow removal is most times a great vehicle.
Exclusive Chance to Own Your Own Diner in Sullivan County
Is there anything more iconic than a New York diner? Maybe a New York pizzeria. Well, how about both? A combination diner/pizzeria is currently for sale in Sullivan County, NY and it's just received a price reduction. Are you ready to own the New Yorkiest establishment near the Hudson Valley?
A Snowplow Hit My Mailbox… Now What?
It's finally starting to look like a winter wonderland in the Hudson Valley, but what if a snowplow ruins your holiday spirit? Who's responsible if your mailbox falls victim to a massive plow blade all depends on where you live. I saw my first winter casualty this morning while walking...
Gas Officially Falls Below $3 at One Hudson Valley Gas Station
Gas prices continue to fall and are expected to go even lower by Christmas. Right now, there's already one Hudson Valley gas station that's below $3 a gallon. According to Gasbuddy, fuel prices have fallen for five weeks in a row. This week the national average is 14.4 cents lower than it was a week ago. That's almost 57 cents lower than a month ago and 11 cents lower than the same time last year. It's not just regular gas either, diesel prices have also fallen over 14 cents since last week.
The Longest Suspension Bridge in the World Was Once This Hudson Valley Bridge
The bridges that we drive over on our way to work, while traveling or simply to run errands have historic backgrounds. If you're from the Hudson Valley, your ancestors may have even played a role in the production, building and running of the many bridges in our area. Some Of...
Poughkeepsie Mail Carrier Caught Resting in Unusual Spot
This mail carrier wasn't exactly thinking outside the box when looking for a place to take a break. What time does your mail get dropped off at your house? Not too long ago a post on Reddit when viral after a person wrote that they just moved to Poughkeepsie and thought it was odd that their mail was delivered after 8:00 PM.
CBS Newsman Gets Lost in Wappingers On His Way to Live Story
If you saw the CBS News truck driving frantically around the Hudson Valley this weekend, it's because they were lost. On Saturday morning the CBS New York News was scheduled to broadcast from Poughkeepsie. John Elliott was covering the holiday art sale at Poughkeepsie's Trolly Barn as a part of the program's Shop Local Saturday segment. The Arts Mid-Hudson annual pop-up event features dozens of local artisans selling their unique holiday gifts. This year's sale took place over the weekend and featured entertainment, local baked goods as well as handcrafted items for sale.
Officials Promise ‘Repercussions’ For F-Word Flag at Family Event
A Hudson Valley town is still reeling after a vulgar float was allowed to participate in a holiday parade. On Saturday, the Town of Pleasant Valley in Dutchess County hosted its annual Festival of Lights parade. Local businesses were invited to decorate their vehicles in lights and enter them in a contest. One of those businesses, Snow Fountain Supply, added a political message to their truck that outraged many families in attendance.
yonkerstimes.com
New Yorkers Face Sticker Shock with their Home Heating Bills This Winter
Editor’s Note: As NY Governor Kathy Hochul releases an statewide energy plan on Dec. 19, New Yorkers are taking a look at their first heating bill for the winter, and regardless of whether you heat your home with Oil, Natural Gas or electric, prices are through the roof, with some bills doubled from last year.
Police Say Hudson Valley Man Shot At Person He Was Racing on the Taconic
Police say a Westchester man is facing felony charges after he shot at another person while racing on the Taconic. Officials did not indicate whether the suspect and victim knew each other, nor why they were racing on the parkway to begin with. Race on the Taconic Turns Violent. The...
