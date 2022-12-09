ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
105.5 The Wolf

Beloved Kingston Restaurant Makes Revealing Announcement

It's been a crazy few weeks for one of Kingston's best restaurants. Back in November, we shared the news that one of the area's best Mexican restaurants had reportedly closed for good after 40+ years. The Armadillo Restaurant, located at 97 Abeel Street in Kingston, shared on its social media pages that it decided to close its doors for a while to regroup and make some changes.
KINGSTON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Sneak Peak at The Hudson Valley’s Newest Seafood Spot

Whenever a new restaurant opens, it's exciting news for the Hudson Valley. There is such a wide variety of different food options within each county. In March 2022, a new seafood restaurant opened in Middletown, NY. Hook and Reel quickly drew in customers. Also in Middletown, NY, a new businesses...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Several Hudson Valley Fire Companies Make Little Girl’s Birthday Wish Come True

Several Hudson Valley agencies came together this week to help a little girl celebrate her birthday hundreds of miles away. The Union Vale Fire Department took to Facebook on Monday, December 12th, to let the community know they would be leading a "light parade." While many Hudson Valley fire departments take part in visiting neighborhoods with Santa, this holiday light parade had a special meaning.
LAGRANGEVILLE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

In Touch – Richmond Arce, Astor Services

Welcome, Hudson Valley to this week’s edition of IN TOUCH, the public affairs and issues program that runs across Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley radio stations. Happy Holidays! It’s hard to believe that it’s only two weeks until Christmas, and three weeks until the new year. One thing I’m grateful for this holiday season are the connections that I’ve made through In Touch, and the fact I’ve been able to share it with you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Major Chain Store No Longer Offering Paper Bags in Hudson Valley

A major retailer has decided to no longer offer paper bags to Hudson Valley customers starting next month. Two years ago New York State passed a law essentially outlawing the use of plastic bags at stores. As a result, many stores required customers to bring their own bags or charged a minimal fee to purchase a paper bag. Some stores, such as Target and Walmart, continued offering customers free bags but switched the complimentary service from plastic to paper to abide by the new law.
KINGSTON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

What Used to Occupy This Deteriorating Hudson Valley Building?

What's the story behind it? Why has nothing gone in it recently?. I always think abandoned buildings are very interesting and I'm always curious about the story behind them. There are a few abandoned buildings in the area and they somehow still have a ton of character to them. I pass by one every day and I'm very curious to know what the story behind it is.
LAGRANGEVILLE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

New Paltz Holding ‘Name a Snowplow’ Contest

As winter hits the Hudson Valley, there is one Ulster County Village that is looking to put a fun name on each of its snow removal vehicles. Winters across the Hudson Valley can be challenging, especially when it comes to driving in the snow and slush. It's a good thing that most of our towns have an amazing Department of Transportation staff (DOT) that are tremendous at their jobs, but behind every great employee that's in charge of snow removal is most times a great vehicle.
NEW PALTZ, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

A Snowplow Hit My Mailbox… Now What?

It's finally starting to look like a winter wonderland in the Hudson Valley, but what if a snowplow ruins your holiday spirit? Who's responsible if your mailbox falls victim to a massive plow blade all depends on where you live. I saw my first winter casualty this morning while walking...
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

Gas Officially Falls Below $3 at One Hudson Valley Gas Station

Gas prices continue to fall and are expected to go even lower by Christmas. Right now, there's already one Hudson Valley gas station that's below $3 a gallon. According to Gasbuddy, fuel prices have fallen for five weeks in a row. This week the national average is 14.4 cents lower than it was a week ago. That's almost 57 cents lower than a month ago and 11 cents lower than the same time last year. It's not just regular gas either, diesel prices have also fallen over 14 cents since last week.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie Mail Carrier Caught Resting in Unusual Spot

This mail carrier wasn't exactly thinking outside the box when looking for a place to take a break. What time does your mail get dropped off at your house? Not too long ago a post on Reddit when viral after a person wrote that they just moved to Poughkeepsie and thought it was odd that their mail was delivered after 8:00 PM.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

CBS Newsman Gets Lost in Wappingers On His Way to Live Story

If you saw the CBS News truck driving frantically around the Hudson Valley this weekend, it's because they were lost. On Saturday morning the CBS New York News was scheduled to broadcast from Poughkeepsie. John Elliott was covering the holiday art sale at Poughkeepsie's Trolly Barn as a part of the program's Shop Local Saturday segment. The Arts Mid-Hudson annual pop-up event features dozens of local artisans selling their unique holiday gifts. This year's sale took place over the weekend and featured entertainment, local baked goods as well as handcrafted items for sale.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Officials Promise ‘Repercussions’ For F-Word Flag at Family Event

A Hudson Valley town is still reeling after a vulgar float was allowed to participate in a holiday parade. On Saturday, the Town of Pleasant Valley in Dutchess County hosted its annual Festival of Lights parade. Local businesses were invited to decorate their vehicles in lights and enter them in a contest. One of those businesses, Snow Fountain Supply, added a political message to their truck that outraged many families in attendance.
PLEASANT VALLEY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy