Red Sea Film Festival’s Closing Film ‘Valley Road’ Highlights the Rising Cinematic Ambitions of the Ithra Cultural Center

Netflix Nabs Sundance Doc ‘The Deepest Breath,’ Emotional Thriller About World of Freediving (EXCLUSIVE)
Hollywood hasn’t even busted out the Moncler jackets or Bogner boots yet, but the indie sales market around the upcoming Sundance Film Festival is already seeing action. Netflix has acquired the documentary “The Deepest Breath,” which promises to be a visual and emotional thriller about the world of high-risk freediving — where brave souls plunge oceans with no supplemental oxygen, only breath-holding. Indie giant A24, Motive Films, Ventureland and Raw are all additional partners on the film from Irish director Laura McGann. The film will have its global debut in Sundance’s Premieres section in the new year. According to an official synopsis, the...
Dystopian German Film ‘We Might as Well Be Dead’ Sets North American Release
Aspect Ratio and Hope Runs High have struck a deal to give North American theatrical and non-theatrical releases to dystopian German film “We Might as Well Be Dead,” from first-time filmmaker Natalia Sinelnikova. The 2023 theatrical distribution of the film in the U.S. and Canada will be a partnership between the two companies and be followed by a digital release later in the year. Jordan Mattos of Aspect Ratio will oversee the non-theatrical distribution. The rights deal was struck with the film’s Amsterdam- and Beijing-based sales agent Fortissimo Films. The film, which focuses on the residents of an apartment block situated on...
‘Emancipation’ Producer Apologizes for Bringing Photo of Man Who Escaped Slavery and Inspired Film to Premiere
Joey McFarland has apologized after sparking controversy for walking the red carpet at the Emancipation premiere with the original photo of an enslaved man known as Peter that inspired the film. More from The Hollywood ReporterEvents of the Week: 'Emancipation,' 'The Whale' and More'Emancipation' Producer Criticized After Walking Red Carpet With Photograph That Inspired FilmWill Smith's 'Emancipation': What the Critics Are Saying “I wholeheartedly apologize to everyone I have offended by bringing a photograph of Peter to the Emancipation premiere,” the Oscar-nominated producer said in an Instagram post Sunday. “My intent was to honor this remarkable man and to remind the general...
‘My Rage Was Dealt With Via My Cinema’: Filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania Speaks About Her Work, Influences
“I started off very passionate about writing. When I was young, I thought that I would become a writer. I never, never thought of myself as a person who would be working in the film industry,” Tunisian filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania, whose “The Man Who Sold His Skin” was nominated for the Best International Feature Film Oscar in 2021, said during her “In Conversation” talk at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. “But I discovered that I didn’t have a sophisticated use of language. The most appropriate language to me was visual rather than written.” Hania recounted how...
‘Last Film Show’ Director Pan Nalin Discusses Similarities to ‘The Fablemans': ‘Quite Amazing How All Filmmakers Think Alike’
TheWrap Screening Series: Nalin was joined by producer Dheer Momaya and star Bhavin Rabari. Pan Nalin, writer and director of “Last Film Show,” India’s official submission for the Best International Feature Oscar, turned to his own childhood growing in the Adtala village in Saurashtra for inspiration for the semi-autobiographical film.
A producer from Will Smith's new movie 'Emancipation' brought a photograph of an enslaved man to the premiere, sparking a backlash
Twitter users responding to Joey McFarland's decision to show the historical image on the red carpet said he didn't name the enslaved man correctly.
Netflix saves doomed series in last-minute deal
Netflix has just saved one of its oldest shows in a last-minute U-turn that will see the fan-favourite series remain on the streaming service for the foreseeable future. Back in October it emerged that Netflix would be getting rid of its oldest original series as the deal to continue hosting it had expired.
Little Richard Doc Exploring the Black Queer Origins of Rock to Premiere at Sundance 2023
A documentary on Little Richard, a reexamination of the history of the Meatpacking District through the lens of trans sex workers, the film adaptation of a viral short story, and more will premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. The U.S. Documentary competition will boast the world premiere of Lisa Cortés’ Little Richard: I Am Everything. The film will simultaneously chronicle the career of the titular rock and roll pioneer while examining the genre’s Black queer origins in an effort to counterbalance the whitewashed history of American pop. Somewhat similarly, Kristen Lovell and Zachary Drucker’s documentary The Stroll will tackle the...
Red Sea Film Festival Crowns ‘Hanging Gardens,’ Pledges to Continue to Support Arab Talent
The Red Sea Film Festival awarded Ahmed Yassin Al Daradji’s “Hanging Gardens” the Golden Yusr for Best Feature Film, the top prize of the festival’s main competition. The film, which was also awarded the Silver Yusr for Best Cinematic Achievement for Duraid Munajim, was selected by a jury led by director Oliver Stone, who was not present at the ceremony but recorded a video introduction where he thanked the festival for the opportunity, calling the movies in competition “eye-opening.” Other winners include Silver Yusr for Best Actor for Adam Bessa in “Harka,” Silver Yusr for Best Actress for Adila Bendimerad in...
Fremantle, Carnivalesque Films Partner On Doc ‘Kim’s Video’; Film Directed By David Redmon And Ashley Sabin Set For Sundance 2023 Bow
Fremantle and Carnivalesque Films have announced their partnership on Kim’s Video, a new feature documentary unearthing the stranger-than-fiction story of the legendary NYC video rental store Kim’s Video Collection, which will world premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, as announced earlier today, screening as the opening day film of the NEXT section. The film directed by award-winners David Redmon and Ashley Sabin (Girl Model) follows modern-day cinephile and filmmaker, Redmon, on a quixotic quest to track down the whereabouts of the massive video collection of the now-defunct Kim’s Video, an iconic shop that once housed more than 55,000 beloved and...
Silent Seeds & Sherbinskis announce a unique collaboration
PARIS & AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- Seed bank Silent Seeds and famous breeder Mario Guzman, founder of Sherbinskis, are proud to announce their partnership in a range of five unique US exotic varieties. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005114/en/ (Photo: Silent Seeds)
'National Treasure: Edge of History' Is a Pan-American Adventure — Where Was It Filmed?
Get in everyone — Disney Plus is taking us on a journey to steal the Declaration of Independence! OK, well not exactly. But they are continuing the Nicholas Cage-helmed franchise National Treasure on the small screen, with the upcoming series National Treasure: Edge of History. The series follows Jess...
‘The Flagmakers’ Directors Cynthia Wade and Sharon Liese: Feature Documentaries Are ‘Just Too Long’
On December 9, IndieWire will showcase some of the best Oscar-qualified short films of the year, at an event in Los Angeles co-hosted by ShortsTV and National Geographic Documentary Films. The program will also include a conversation with Oscar winner Cynthia Wade and a sneak peek at her new short film, “The Flagmakers.” Apply to attend the event here. Acclaimed documentarians Cynthia Wade and Sharon Liese have run the merit of short films up the flagpole — Wade even won an Oscar for one, “Freeheld,” in 2007 — and discovered that shorts are superior to feature-length documentaries for one reason above all:...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ on Netflix, a Fresh and Exciting Interpretation of a Classic, From the New Master of Fables
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (now on Netflix) is the fourth iteration of Pinocchio released in the last two years. The puppet onslaught began with a visually off-putting Italian film starring Roberto Benigni as Geppetto, followed by a chintzy Russian cartoon with Pauly Shore voicing Pinocchio (strange but true!) and a pointless Disney “live action” remake of the 1940 animated classic from director Robert Zemeckis. We’re therefore inspired to make a safe assumption: The new, stop-motion-animation version by del Toro, winner of multiple Oscars and one of the most creative filmmaking visionaries of the last couple decades (see: Pan’s Labyrinth, The...
Friday Night Lights Reunion! Taylor Kitsch to Star in Netflix Western Drama American Primeval From Peter Berg
Clear eyes, 10-gallon hats, can’t lose. Taylor Kitsch has booked another project with Friday Night Lights executive producer Peter Berg: Netflix’s American Primeval, which the streaming site announced Tuesday. The limited series is a historical drama that, per the official logline, “is a raw, adventurous exploration of the birth of the American West. The violent collisions of cultures, religions and communities as men and women fight and die for control of this new world — for a land they truly believe is their destiny.” The description continues: “The ensemble tells a story of the sacrifice all must pay when they choose to enter a...
AdWeek
Following HBO Max Cancellations, DC Animation Content Could Come from Amazon
Warner Bros. Television Studios is closing a deal with Amazon for DC content. Warner Bros. TV group boss Channing Dungey said at the U.K. TV conference Content London that the studio is “exploring animated IP on different platforms.”. “One of the interesting things that’s exciting for me at this...
‘The Exiles’: Sundance’s Grand Jury Prize Documentary winner inks VOD deal
Gravitas Ventures on Wednesday announced a deal to retain the Video On Demand distribution rights for “The Exiles,” a documentary feature project from executive producers Chris Columbus and Steven Soderbergh that won the 2022 Sundance Grand Jury Prize Documentary Award. It will debut on January 10, 2023. The doc, co-directed by Violet Columbus (daughter of Chris, making her feature debut) and Ben Klein, focuses on a trio of exiled dissidents who survived the 1989 Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests and ultimate massacre. It incorporates old footage of the event from documentarian Christine Choy, who was herself nominated for an Oscar in...
The Centre Pompidou and EnChroma Improve Arts Experience for Colour Blind Visitors
PARIS & BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- The Centre Pompidou today announced that colour blind visitors are now able to borrow EnChroma glasses for colour blindness during visits to the iconic museum. The Centre Pompidou is internationally renowned for its collection of modern and contemporary art totaling over 120,000 works – the most extensive in all of Europe. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213006029/en/ Robert Delaunay, Manège de cochons, 1922. Don de Mme Sonia Delaunay en 1956. Centre Pompidou, Paris, Musée national d’art moderne - Centre de création industrielle. Colour blind view courtesy of EnChroma. (Graphic: Business Wire)
AdWeek
Move Over, Hallmark: Coca-Cola Made 3 Christmas Films as It Dives Into Entertainment
Coca-Cola is the latest major brand to branch out into entertainment, with the release of a film anthology series on Prime Video that tells stories about Christmas. The anthology is the first project from Coca-Cola’s new entertainment platform, “Real Magic Presents,” which will see the brand produce films in various formats that “celebrate stories of human connection, told in magical ways,” according to a company description.
Netflix’s new No 1 film is a strange, schlocky B-movie. Here’s why that’s a good thing
Why are people so frigid when it comes to foreign films? When Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho, upon receiving a Golden Globe for his 2019 drama Parasite, spoke wryly about overcoming “the one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles”, his words were tinged with a long-held truth. For many people, foreign cinema has always been a daunting proposition, a confection to be enjoyed by snobs and dyed-in-the-wool cinephiles. “Foreign film” is, of course, an umbrella term too wide to be useful: works of accessible pop entertainment like Seven Samurai or Playtime are lumped in with challenging arthouse fare like Jeanne Dielman. But it’s a...
