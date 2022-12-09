Read full article on original website
Popular prescription diabetes drug sees major supply shortage
It's a drug that is changing the way type 2 diabetes is treated, but it's become so popular for one of its side effects that some of the patients who need it can't get it.
Two new drugs could fight COVID-19
Story at a glance There are no monoclonal antibodies currently authorized in the U.S. to fight a SARS-CoV-2 infection. A new antiviral drug received emergency authorization in Japan and will enter global phase 3 clinical trials. A paper published today introduces a “decoy” drug that targets the virus through a novel mechanism. With no monoclonal…
Healthline
Weight-Loss Drug Shortages: Access Now Limited to Diabetes Medication Mounjaro (tirzepatide)
Eli Lilly is limiting access to its drug tirzepatide (brand name Mounjaro), focusing its use on people with type 2 diabetes. The decision may impact people who have been taking the drug for weight loss. Experts say there are lifestyle changes that can effectively help people lose weight without taking...
EXCLUSIVE: MDMA 'will be rolled out in hospitals US by 2024': Researchers will submit trial data in MONTHS and start FDA approval process — after rave drug 'cured' two-thirds of PTSD patients in study
MDMA could be available in US hospitals in 2024 after showing promise as a powerful treatment for PTSD. Researchers behind a landmark trial told DailyMail.com they expect to submit a new drug application within months. The US Food and Drug Administration will make a decision on approval possibly as soon...
A Horrifying Drug Called ‘Tranq Dope’ Is Spreading in the US
After two years of sobriety, Allie Gramlich began using drugs again in April. This time around, Philadelphia’s street opioid supply was infiltrated with tranq or tranq dope, a mixture of fentanyl mixed and the animal tranquilizer xylazine. The high was non-existent, she said, replaced by hours of unconsciousness followed by intense withdrawal—and when she wanted to come off it only a couple months later, the detox was even worse.
EverydayHealth.com
Xanax, Valium, and Other Benzodiazepines Prescribed for Sleep Disorders May Raise Overdose Risk in Younger People
Teens and young adults who are treated for sleep issues with benzodiazepines, a class of medication sometimes prescribed to treat anxiety and insomnia, may be at a higher risk of overdose, according to a new study, published November 22 in JAMA Network Open. Benzodiazepines, or "benzos," are a class of...
KXLY
LASIK Should Carry Warnings of Possible Complications, FDA Says
THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) — LASIK is a common vision-correcting procedure that many Americans view as safe and effective, but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has now drafted guidance that warns of potential complications. Although many patients are happy with the results after surgery, the recommended...
ABC News
Dad shares warning after 10-month-old treated for possible fentanyl exposure at park
A California father is speaking out after one of his twin boys was treated for possible fentanyl exposure after playing at a popular San Francisco park. Ivan Matkovic, 35, told "Good Morning America" the ordeal has been a shock to his family and to his sons' nanny, who was watching the 10-month-old boys on Tuesday afternoon when the incident unfolded.
Couple dies by suicide after DEA shuts down office of their chronic pain doctor in fentanyl panic
On 1 November, agents from the Drug Enforcement Agency ordered Beverly Hills pain doctor David Bockoff to cease prescribing controlled substances like the powerful pain medication fentanyl, part of the agency’s crackdown on opioids.A week later, Danny Elliot, one of Dr Bockoff’s patients who relied on the pain medication to treat painful lifelong complications from an electrocution, was found dead by suicide along with his wife, Gretchen, the latest sign that people with chronic pain are struggling to find their place in the US health system as it battles the opioid crisis.“Found out today that the good ol’ DEA...
Channel 3000
Discontinuing Long-Term Opioids Tied to Overdose Risk
THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Discontinuing prescribed opioids in people with chronic pain is associated with increased overdose risk, according to a study published online Dec. 1 in PLOS Medicine. Mary Clare Kennedy, Ph.D., from the University of British Columbia-Okanagan in Kelowna, Canada, and colleagues used a...
DEA: 6 in 10 fentanyl-laced pills now contain potentially lethal dose
Six out of every 10 fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills analyzed by the DEA now contain a potentially deadly dose of fentanyl, the agency said.
MedicalXpress
A safer opioid? Scientists are onto something
Sodium may hold the key for scientists to develop opioids or other drugs with far fewer side effects. In a study published Wednesday by Nature, scientists from USC, Washington University in St. Louis and Stanford University have demonstrated that by chemically linking fentanyl to the sodium pockets that exist within nerve cell receptors, they could block the drug's harmful side effects and still reduce pain.
Alzheimer’s breakthrough could be ‘beginning of the end’: drug study
Alzheimer’s disease could soon be a distant memory. A revolutionary new Alzheimer’s drug named lecanemab could mark a major breakthrough in the decades-long battle against the neurological disorder, according to eye-opening Phase 3 trials. The potentially game-changing dry runs transpired in May 2021, but the results were only published Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. “This first step is the hardest; I truly believe it represents the beginning of the end,” said Professor John Hardy, group leader at UK Dementia Research Institute at the University College London, describing the promising findings. The Phase 3 trial results found that lecanemab significantly...
A new drug appears to slow Alzheimer’s. Here’s what to know
An experimental drug appears to slow cognitive decline in people with early onset Alzheimer’s. New data on lecanemab, which is manufactured by Biogen and Esai, was published last week in the New England Journal of Medicine that showed people who took the drug experienced “moderately less decline on measures of cognition and function.”
Researchers may have discovered a breakthrough vaccine for fentanyl—the drug at the center of the opioid crisis
A group of researchers found a potential vaccine to block fentanyl from entering the brain. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that’s 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine, was introduced as a pain management remedy in the 60s; but overdoses on the opioid have increased dramatically in recent years. Deaths from synthetic opioids, not including methadone, increased by over 50% between 2019 and 2020, largely due to the increase in illicit manufacturing of fentanyl, where it can be laced into other illegal drugs to make them more potent and cheaper. Just two milligrams of fentanyl can be fatal, depending on the person’s size and tolerance. Synthetic opioid overdoses lead to over 150 deaths every day.
FDA just approved the world's most expensive drug that costs $3.5 million
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved a new drug Hemgenix, to be used in patients with hemophilia B, a blood clotting disorder. Since the condition is rare, it will be used only in a small group of patients worldwide. Yet, the drug is making headlines due to its hefty price tag, Science Alert reported.
MedicalXpress
Fentanyl vaccine potential 'game changer' for opioid epidemic
A research team led by the University of Houston has developed a vaccine targeting the dangerous synthetic opioid fentanyl that could block its ability to enter the brain, thus eliminating the drug's "high." The breakthrough discovery could have major implications for the nation's opioid epidemic by becoming a relapse prevention agent for people trying to quit using opioids. While research reveals Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) is treatable, an estimated 80% of those dependent on the drug suffer a relapse.
MedicalXpress
Buprenorphine, not methadone, may be safer treatment for opioid-use disorder during pregnancy
People with opioid-use disorder who are pregnant may have more favorable neonatal health outcomes when using buprenorphine, an active ingredient in suboxone and other medications approved for treatment of opioid-use disorder, compared with methadone, according to a Rutgers researcher. The study, conducted at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical...
MedicalXpress
Drug used for sleep disorders is linked to higher risk of overdose in teens, young adults
Teens and young adults who are treated for sleep disorders with benzodiazepines such as Xanax—a medication commonly prescribed to treat anxiety and insomnia—may be at a higher risk of overdose, according to Rutgers University researchers. The study, published in JAMA Network Open, examined how often young people with...
Pfizer asks FDA to approve updated COVID-19 shot for young children
Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer on Monday announced the company and its partner BioNTech have asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve an updated COVID-19 vaccine regimen for young children.
