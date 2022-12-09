ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Short one-minute bursts of physical activity during daily tasks can prolong lifespan, study finds

By Vishwam Sankaran
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jCjig_0jcvmYw100

Short one-minute spells of exercise during daily tasks can lead to large reductions in the risk of early death, a new study suggests.

The research, published on Thursday in the journal Nature Medicine , said just three to four one-minute bouts of vigorous physical activity is associated with up to a 49 per cent reduction in death related to cardiovascular disease .

Scientists from the University of Sydney in Australia measured the health benefits of what is called “vigorous intermittent lifestyle physical activity” (Vilpa) or very short bursts of vigorous physical activity like running for the bus or bursts of power walking while performing errands.

Researchers found Vilpa every day is associated with up to 40 per cent reduction in all-cause and cancer-related mortality.

The findings point to the potential of incidental physical activity in helping overcome the barriers many people face in taking part in regular exercise or sports.

“Upping the intensity of daily activities requires no time commitment, no preparation, no club memberships, no special skills. It simply involves stepping up the pace while walking or doing the housework with a bit more energy,” study lead author Emmanuel Stamatakis from the University of Sydney said in a statement.

“Our study shows similar benefits to high-intensity interval training (HIIT) can be achieved through increasing the intensity of incidental activities done as part of daily living, and the more the better,” Dr Stamatakis added.

In the study, researchers analysed wrist-worn tracker data from the large-scale biomedical database UK Biobank to measure the activity of over 25,000 “non-exercisers” who self-reported that they did not play any sports or undergo exercise during leisure time.

From this data, scientists could ascertain that any activity recorded by the trackers worn by people in this group was incidental physical activity part of daily life.

The findings indicated that Vilpa in nonexercisers elicited similar effects to vigorous physical activity in exercisers, suggesting it may be a “suitable physical activity target, especially in people not able or willing to exercise”.

“A few very short bouts totaling three to four minutes a day could go a long way, and there are many daily activities that can be tweaked to raise your heart rate for a minute or so,” Dr Stamatakis said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Short bursts of activity in daily tasks can reduce risk of early death – study

A last-minute rush for the bus or running around with the children for a few minutes could help cut a person’s risk of early death, according to new research.Three or four one-minute bursts of activity during daily tasks is associated with big reductions in the risk of premature death especially from cardiovascular disease, scientists claim.Australian researchers said they have, for the first time, accurately measured the health benefits of so-called vigorous intermittent lifestyle physical activity (VILPA).VILPA is described as being short bouts of vigorous activity of up to one or two minutes that people do every day, including stints of...
WebMD

Short Bursts of Physical Activity Could Prolong Your Life: Study

Dec. 9, 2022 – People who exert themselves for 1 or 2 minutes a few times daily while climbing stairs, walking to work, or doing routine tasks around the house can greatly reduce their risk of heart disease and cancer, says a new study published Thursday in Nature Medicine.
Science News

Brief bursts of activity offer health benefits for people who don’t exercise

Making day-to-day activities more vigorous for a few minutes — such as briefly stepping up the pace of a walk — could offer people who don’t exercise some of the health benefits that exercisers enjoy. That’s according to a new study of roughly 25,000 adults who reported...
The Independent

Scientists reveal how to spot signs of dementia nine years before diagnosis

It could be possible to spot signs of dementia up to nine years before diagnosis, a new study has found.The findings, published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, mean that future at-risk patients could be screened to help  identify those who might benefit from early interventions to reduce their risk of developing dementia-related diseases.They could also help select those suitable for clinical trials for new treatments.“When we looked back at patients’ histories, it became clear that they were showing some cognitive impairment several years before their symptoms became obvious enough to prompt a diagnosis,” study...
POPSUGAR

Bloating After Exercise? Your Pre-Workout Snack Might Be to Blame

Have you ever felt or looked bloated after a workout and wondered why? Post-workout bloating is not fun, but it's actually more common than you might think. In fact, it's one of several common gastrointestinal issues that you might experience during or after a workout. "The incidence of overall exercise-induced gastrointestinal symptoms is anywhere from 20 to 96 percent," board-certified Samantha Nazareth, MD, tells POPSUGAR, and these symptoms are especially common in women and younger people, studies have found. Those GI issues can include things like nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea — but what causes bloating after a workout, specifically? And most importantly, what can you do to manage and prevent it?
MedicineNet.com

Can I Squat After Knee Replacement?

Half squats are acceptable for exercise after knee replacement surgery; however, you should avoid deep squatting because it is neither possible nor desirable following surgery. When it comes to squatting, a few concerns may arise. You must avoid overstretching your knees after knee replacement surgery. You can perform the following...
earth.com

Yoga, together with regular exercise, improves heart health

The practice of yoga originated in ancient India thousands of years ago with the aim to control and still the mind. Today it is known to have benefits in terms of mental, physical and spiritual health, and is part of a regular exercise program for millions of people around the world. Its benefits include improvements in muscle strength, flexibility, energy levels and mood, but it has not often been thought of as helpful for cardiovascular health – people are usually advised to engage in vigorous aerobic exercise to improve this aspect of their wellbeing.
Healthline

Aerobic vs. Anaerobic Exercise: Which Is Best for Weight Loss?

There’s much debate about what type of exercise is better for your health: aerobic or anaerobic. Aerobic exercise, like walking, bike riding, or running, means you’re moving your body, breathing faster, and increasing your blood flow. It’s a level of activity that you can maintain for an extended period of time.
The Independent

Mum who thought facial swelling was caused by Botox was shocked by diagnosis

A mum who thought facial swelling was caused by botox was shocked when she was diagnosed with a brain tumour, and didn’t know if she would survive ChristmasJill Kenton, 52, had just moved out of London to the countryside when her dreams were shattered following her diagnosis with a low-grade brain tumour.She was told she’d need extensive surgery in November 2021.She had noticed swelling and dryness in her left eye but had put the symptoms down to a botox treatment she had a few months prior. Other symptoms included hearing a clicking sound.Jill, a voice over actor, from Westoning,...
studyfinds.org

Restaurant dishwashers leaving soap residue on dishware that could seriously harm gut health

ZÜRICH, Switzerland — When eating out at a restaurant, you assume you’re getting a squeaky-clean plate with your meal. However, your gut may beg to differ. A new study from Swedish immunologists found that commercial dishwashers, common in many restaurants, leave behind a chemical residue that’s toxic to the gastrointestinal tract.
The Independent

The Independent

976K+
Followers
314K+
Post
495M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy