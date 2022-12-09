Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Nintendo Switch Year in Review: how to access your 2022 end-of-year stats
It's the end of 2022, and Nintendo has given players access to their Switch stats for the year as part of its Year in Review. This works almost identically to Sony's 2022 PlayStation Wrap-Up, which recaps players' gaming stats for the year. Contents. What is the Nintendo Year in Review?
The Best New Video Games Coming In December To Keep You Busy Until Christmas
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. The best new games of December sure are varied. We’ve got an array of different genres to mess around this month, which is perfect if you’re looking for something to do over the holiday period, or if you’re looking for one of the best gifts for the gamer in your life. Of course, there are plenty of other games coming out too and a few games that are meant to be coming out this month but don’t have hard release dates. We’d love...
IGN
The Best Console Exclusive of 2022: Nominees
In an ideal world anyone could play any game, regardless of what they're playing on. But if you want to play this shortlist of absolute bangers, you have to do it on console. From maniacal rabbids to renegade gods, robot animals, medieval murderers and a pink thing, these are the Best Console Exclusive Games in 2022.
The Verge
Amazon’s next game is an anime MMO called Blue Protocol
The next major release from Amazon Games is an anime-style online title called Blue Protocol. Developed by Bandai Namco, the game is slated to launch on the PS5, Xbox Series X / S, and PC in the second half of 2023 — and you can check out the debut trailer above, which debuted at The Game Awards.
Pokemon Violet is now the lowest-rated mainline Pokemon game
The new game falls just under Brilliant Diamond's rating
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Loses Two Exclusive Games to PS5
Yesterday, an Xbox console exclusive came to PS5. Next week on December 6, another Xbox console exclusive will follow in its footsteps. The first of these two games is Sable from developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury. An open-world exploration released on September 23, 2021 via Xbox consoles and PC, Sable debuted with Metacritic scores ranging from 71 to 76, depending on the platform. It's unclear why the game hasn't come to PS4 given it's on Xbox One, but it's now available via PS5 for $24.99.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Losing Critically-Acclaimed Game Alongside 10 Other Games
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are losing 11 games on December 15 in one of the biggest waves of departures in the history of the subscription service. Included in this near dozen games are some fairly notable ones, including a critically-acclaimed RPG. More specifically, Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age is leaving the subscription service on December 15. As you may know, the Xbox One version of the game boasts an impressive 92 on Metacritic.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Getting One of the Most Popular PS2 Games
The next big PlayStation Plus game has leaked, revealing that one of the most popular PS2 games is coming to the PS Plus Premium tier of the subscription service. And the leak comes straight from the PlayStation Store so there's no doubting the validity of it. For those that don't know: PS Plus Premium is the most expensive tier of PS Plus and its big selling point is that it gives subscribers access to a library of PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games. And it looks like this next game is Star Wars Battlefront II.
Engadget
Atari revives unreleased arcade game that was too damn hard for 1982 players
Atari is reviving Akka Arrh, a 1982 arcade game canceled because test audiences found it too difficult. For the wave shooter’s remake, the publisher is teaming up with developer Jeff Minter, whose psychedelic, synthwave style seems an ideal fit for what Atari describes as “a fever dream in the best way possible.” The remake will be released on PC, PS5 and PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and Atari VCS in early 2023.
Netflix cancels another highly-rated series after just one season
The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself was hailed by viewers as an 'X-rated Harry Potter'
Rick and Morty co-creator's new game is free to download today
It’s been an expensive couple of months for those of us who enjoy games. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, God of War Ragnarök, and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet all released in quick succession so a couple of free games might just be the very thing you need right about now. If you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber, you can currently get your hands on Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Biomutant, and Divine Knockout.
dotesports.com
None of your Warzone 2 games have mattered, Activision confirms with combat record incoming
Stats are finally coming to the combat record feature in Warzone 2, but with one very specific and potentially upsetting revelation attached to it. Activision outlined everything coming to Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2, and DMZ in the upcoming Season 01 Reloaded update that will drop on Dec. 14, and one line in today’s blog post about the patch is likely to upset many battle royale fans.
Digital Trends
You can now launch Game Pass, Luna titles through Google Search
Google Search’s newest feature lets players launch games straight from search results. On desktop and mobile, the “Play Now” option will appear for games that are on a supported cloud gaming service. No console 🎮? No problem. Now you can search and launch video games in the...
ComicBook
Cyberpunk 2077 Removing Feature This Week
CD Projekt Red is removing a feature from Cyberpunk 2077 this week across all versions of the game, which is to say this impacts all players of the RPG across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Thankfully, the feature in question is not essential to the experience nor does its removal hinder the game itself in any way, however, it's a quality-of-life feature some players, especially those who worry about losing their saves, will miss.
Digital Trends
From The Last of Us to Immortality, these are 2022’s most innovative games
What makes the video game industry so exciting is that it's still relatively young. Developers are still routinely discovering new ways to turn the medium on its head, redefining the idea of what a game is by bucking against trends. Though major productions like God of War Ragnarok are no doubt impressive, the most groundbreaking titles are often the less obvious ones.
Digital Trends
Get this 70-inch LG TV for $500, with delivery in time for the holidays
If you think a massive TV is the perfect gift, whether for your family or a cherished friend, then you should hurry and avail Best Buy’s offer for the 70-inch LG UP7070 4K TV. It’s currently on sale for just $500, following a $150 discount on its original price of $650. This is one of the cheapest TV deals that you can get for such a large screen, and if you push through with the purchase right now, it will be delivered in time for the holidays.
IGN
The Game Awards 2022: Every Title Announced For the First Time at the Event
It is that time of the year when you see some of your beloved titles from 2022 get awarded across various categories. The Game Awards are one of the most auspicious events for gaming, and of course, there is some tension involved as to who will be crowned as the Game of the Year for 2022. Another great thing about this event is that apart from the awards, players also get to see a whole bunch of world premieres at the event.
IGN
The Best Action Game of 2022: Nominees
Whether you're a fan of pizza-gobbling mutant turtles or the pistol-wielding witch on the Switch, 2022 was a breakout year for action games. TMNT: Shredder's Revenge and Bayonetta 3 showed these much loved icons are still at the top of their game, while Sifu's brutal learning curve made it all the more satisfying when everything clicked. Cult of the Lamb is as adorable as it is unsettling and don't be fooled by Vampire Survivor's simplistic looks, because underneath the pixel art is a roguelike that'll keep you hooked.
Digital Trends
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion works best as a portable game
With Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion’s release date fast approaching, you may be debating what platform to buy it on. It’ll launch on everything from PC to Nintendo Switch, and there’s a fair reason to get it on each. A PS5 or Xbox Series X copy will provide a smooth, reliable experience, while a PC copy will allow you to run it at ultra-high frame rates if you so desire.
ComicBook
PlayStation Store Brings Back Big Feature After Previously Removing It
Sony has added a popular feature back to the PlayStation Store after previously removing it. Why it was removed and why it's coming back now specifically, we don't know. None of this information has been provided. What we do know is that the feature is back and is presumably here to stay.
