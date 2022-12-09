1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)

Photo by Nationwide Report

According to the California Highway Police, a fatal crash was reported on Thursday morning in Los Angeles.

Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident.

Authorities stated that the collision occurred on the 405 Freeway, near National Boulevard.

A Nissan Rogue struck the center divider and rolled onto the southbound side of the freeway.

The driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck.

The identity of the deceased victim has not been disclosed by the authorities.

The crash remains under investigation by the CHP.

It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident.

There are no other details available at the moment.

December 09, 2022

Source: NBC Los Angeles

