ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Svgab_0jcvmWAZ00
Photo byNationwide Report

According to the California Highway Police, a fatal crash was reported on Thursday morning in Los Angeles.

Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident.

Authorities stated that the collision occurred on the 405 Freeway, near National Boulevard.

A Nissan Rogue struck the center divider and rolled onto the southbound side of the freeway.

The driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck.

The identity of the deceased victim has not been disclosed by the authorities.

The crash remains under investigation by the CHP.

It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident.

There are no other details available at the moment.

December 09, 2022

Source: NBC Los Angeles

Recent California News from Nationwide Report™

Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™

Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nationwide Report

1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Rosemead (Rosemead, CA)

The California Highway Patrol reported a single-vehicle accident on Sunday. The accident occurred on the 10 Freeway, just east of Santa Anita Boulevard just before 11 a.m. According to witnesses, a car was driving erratically before smashing into the side of an overpass. The force of the collision caused the car to flip and roll into a section of the freeway that was close to a travel lane.
ROSEMEAD, CA
foxla.com

LAPD pursuit ends in horrific crash in South LA

LOS ANGELES - One person was taken to the hospital in serious condition Tuesday afternoon after a vehicle that was being pursued by Los Angeles Police Department officers crashed in South LA, authorities said. SkyFOX flew over the scene at Vernon Avenue and Flower Street near the southbound 110 Freeway...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Driver sought in fatal hit-and-run in Los Angeles

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department are seeking the public’s help identifying a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run earlier this month. The collision occurred on Vermont Avenue, north of Venice Boulevard on Dec. 2, just after 3 a.m. A vehicle that police believe to be a silver...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Long Beach Post

Authorities identify woman killed in SUV crash on 405 Freeway in Signal Hill

Authorities today identified a woman who was killed in a crash early Sunday involving an SUV on the 405 Freeway in Signal Hill. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office has identified Beatriz Lopez, 28, of San Juan Capistrano, as the victim in a crash on the southbound freeway at the Orange Avenue off-ramp that occurred at about 1:50 a.m. Sunday.
SIGNAL HILL, CA
CBS LA

CHP officer accident causes temporary 10 Freeway delays in West Covina

A California Highway Patrol officer was involved in a three-vehicle accident on the 10 Eastbound Freeway at the Barranca St. exit, in West Covina around 2 p.m. Initial reports stated that the officer was unconscious at the time of the emergency call.Paramedics rushed the CHP officer and another person, both in stable condition, to a hospital, according to the West Covina Fire Department. A portion of the 10 Freeway was closed as first responders assisted and as the accident investigation was underway.Footage taken of the accident shows the officer sitting up in the stretcher while being loaded in the ambulance. No official word yet on the extent of his injuries.
WEST COVINA, CA
CBS LA

Person killed in car crash in South LA

A person was killed and another was being evaluated at the scene of a single-vehicle crash Tuesday in South Los Angeles.Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 5:50 p.m. to 725 W. 92nd St., near Hoover Street, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported."Crews located and extracted one patient from under a vehicle, who was sadly determined to be beyond medical help," said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department. "One additional patient is being evaluated for possible hospital transport."The cause of the crash has not yet been released. (This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man found shot to death in Antelope Valley motel room

LITTLEROCK, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was found shot to death in a motel in the Littlerock area over the weekend. Deputies were sent to the 7200 block of Pearblossom Highway at about noon Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Christopher Flores,...
LITTLEROCK, CA
mynewsla.com

Sheriff Seeks Help to Catch Killer

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in finding the person who shot and killed killed a man Tuesday in the Lancaster area. Deputies were sent to the 1200 block of West Avenue J-12 about 4 a.m., according to the Sheriff’s Department. The man died at the scene.
LANCASTER, CA
2urbangirls.com

LA area shooting leaves bystanders injured

LOS ANGELES – Shots fired from inside a vehicle driven in Watts Sunday wounded a man inside a passing vehicle and another man walking down the street. The shooting was reported at 7:25 p.m. at 103rd Street and Wilmington Avenue, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Early morning shooting leaves one dead in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Calif. – A man was shot to death Tuesday in the Lancaster area, and an investigation was underway. Deputies were sent to the 1200 block of West Avenue J-12 at about 4 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man died at the scene.
LANCASTER, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Shooting suspect crashes vehicle in Downey

DOWNEY — Police believe a man suspected of shooting a man in Long Beach also carjacked a woman nearby and was injured Monday morning when he crashed the stolen vehicle in Downey. The shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Artesia Boulevard, according to...
DOWNEY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Former Los Angeles County Mail Carrier and Co-Schemer Who Lived on His Mail Delivery Route Each Sentenced to Over 3 Years in Prison for COVID Fraud

December 13, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A former United States Postal Service mail carrier was sentenced today to 41 months in federal prison for scheming to steal more than $250,000 in. unemployment insurance (UI) funds by making false claims of COVID-related job losses and for stealing UI debit...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Orange County mother killed by a stray bullet

Family members are mourning after an Orange County mother was killed by a stray bullet fired during an alleged drive-by shooting in Santa Ana on Dec.4. The victim, identified as 36-year-old Maria Del Refugio Mora, was an innocent bystander when the shooting occurred. According to surveillance footage, Mora was walking out of a convenience store […]
SANTA ANA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Santa Ana Mother Fatally Shot in Front of Husband and Son

A Santa Ana mother of three died after being shot in front of her husband and son last week. Police believe the intended targets were two teens who were captured on surveillance video running from the gunfire. NBC4 spoke with the woman's husband who is desperately asking the community for...
SANTA ANA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Suspect in custody for fatal weekend shooting

SUN VALLEY, Calif. – A man was in custody Monday for allegedly killing a person in Sun Valley over the weekend. Officers went to the 8500 block of Sunland Boulevard at about 1 a.m. Saturday on a call of shots fired at an underground parking area of an apartment complex, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

64K+
Followers
14K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic and consumer safety reports across the US.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy