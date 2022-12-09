ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth

Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 2,800% – But There’s a Catch

Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting a meteoric ascent for Bitcoin (BTC) that could push the value of the king crypto to heights never seen before. Reminded that he predicted Bitcoin would reach $500,000 by 2025, Novogratz says in a new Bloomberg interview that he still believes BTC could hit his massive price target, but also notes that it would take more time than he originally expected as macroeconomic conditions have changed.
dailyhodl.com

Mysterious Whale Moves 1,296,926,801,221 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Crypto Transaction

A crypto whale is abruptly moving a staggering amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) in one massive transaction. According to new data from blockchain search engine Etherscan, the deep-pocketed trader moved 1.29 trillion SHIB worth about $12 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
dailyhodl.com

‘Magic’ Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 138% As Coinbase Places Crypto Asset on Roadmap

An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin project has quietly outperformed the markets with a parabolic rally following a nod of approval from top US crypto exchange Coinbase. Coinbase says Magic (MAGIC) is now on its listing roadmap, which the exchange created as a way to promote transparency and prevent insider trading on its listings.
cryptopotato.com

SEC Cautions Companies to Disclose Exposure to Crypto Businesses

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is still on the crypto warpath. Its latest edict is aimed at publically listed companies with any exposure to the asset class or industry. On Dec. 8, the SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance released a statement “regarding recent developments in crypto-asset markets.”
cryptopotato.com

Just Like Bitcoin, Binance US Drops All Ethereum-USD Trading Fees

Users can now freely trade ETH for US dollars or any of the three top stablecoins. Binance US – the American branch of the world’s largest crypto exchange – has eliminated all Ether (ETH) spot trading fees just six months after doing the same for Bitcoin (BTC) pairs on the platform.
TechCrunch

Mastercard director sees FTX collapse as chance for the crypto market to reset

“I feel like once you get the momentum for an institution up and running, it’s hard to get them to turn their head and pivot,” Grace Berkery, director of startup engagement at Mastercard, said at the Benzinga’s Future of Crypto event. “So if they’re going to enter, they’re going to stay in the space.”
msn.com

Customers Of Crypto Billionaires Winklevoss’ Gemini Plead For Lost Funds

The Winklevoss twins promised “real return” for Gemini users who signed onto their lending program. Now customers are owed $900 million as the contagion that began with the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX crypto exchange spreads further. Earlier this year, YouTuber Oscar Ramos discovered a deal that...
u.today

Ripple Will Lose Against SEC, Crypto Executive Claims

Gene Hoffman, chief operating officer at blockchain company Chia Network, has predicted that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will defeat Ripple in a closely watched legal battle that will soon stretch into its third year. "The only outcome is that a federal judge will rule that Ripple's sales of...

