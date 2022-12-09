Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
‘Why do we allow this stuff?’ Jamie Dimon says investing in crypto tokens is like buying ‘pet rocks’
The JPMorgan CEO has previously called cryptocurrencies dangerous, worthless and a “Ponzi scheme.”
Binance boss says Sam Bankman-Fried's trading firm tried to undermine key token Tether — risking a crypto rout
Binance boss Changpeng Zhao accused Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Research of trying to drive down the price of Tether, according to the New York Times. Tether's price is supposed to be fixed at $1 but it has slipped below that several times in 2022. The stablecoin’s collapse would likely trigger a...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth
Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
The head of the world’s largest crypto exchange says that most people shouldn’t invest right now
Changpeng Zhao, Binance CEO, advises first-time investors to avoid getting into crypto right now. Even the crypto industry’s leaders are cautioning investors against buying the dip. With cryptocurrency prices so low, it might seem like a good time for first-time buyers to invest, after industry figureheads like Microstrategy’s Michael...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
dailyhodl.com
Michael Saylor Says SEC Should Shut Down XRP, Ethereum, Solana and Other Altcoins for Being Unregistered Securities
Bitcoin (BTC) firebrand Michael Saylor says the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would be right to shut down essentially all altcoins which he says are being sold as unregistered securities. In a new interview on the PDB Podcast, the former chief executive of MicroStrategy says that many altcoins, especially...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 2,800% – But There’s a Catch
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting a meteoric ascent for Bitcoin (BTC) that could push the value of the king crypto to heights never seen before. Reminded that he predicted Bitcoin would reach $500,000 by 2025, Novogratz says in a new Bloomberg interview that he still believes BTC could hit his massive price target, but also notes that it would take more time than he originally expected as macroeconomic conditions have changed.
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Whale Moves 1,296,926,801,221 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Crypto Transaction
A crypto whale is abruptly moving a staggering amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) in one massive transaction. According to new data from blockchain search engine Etherscan, the deep-pocketed trader moved 1.29 trillion SHIB worth about $12 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
dailyhodl.com
‘Magic’ Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 138% As Coinbase Places Crypto Asset on Roadmap
An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin project has quietly outperformed the markets with a parabolic rally following a nod of approval from top US crypto exchange Coinbase. Coinbase says Magic (MAGIC) is now on its listing roadmap, which the exchange created as a way to promote transparency and prevent insider trading on its listings.
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in December
You may never have heard of this token -- at least not by its correct name.
cryptopotato.com
SEC Cautions Companies to Disclose Exposure to Crypto Businesses
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is still on the crypto warpath. Its latest edict is aimed at publically listed companies with any exposure to the asset class or industry. On Dec. 8, the SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance released a statement “regarding recent developments in crypto-asset markets.”
Goldman Sachs Gears Up for a Run at Crypto
The head of Goldman Sachs's digital assets business says the bank is exploring more investments, perhaps including an acquisition, in the cryptosphere.
Is the worst over for bitcoin and the rest of crypto?
The meltdown of FTX has sent the price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies tumbling more than 60% this year...and the carnage has spread to publicly traded companies with exposure to digital assets.
cryptopotato.com
Just Like Bitcoin, Binance US Drops All Ethereum-USD Trading Fees
Users can now freely trade ETH for US dollars or any of the three top stablecoins. Binance US – the American branch of the world’s largest crypto exchange – has eliminated all Ether (ETH) spot trading fees just six months after doing the same for Bitcoin (BTC) pairs on the platform.
Cathie Wood still sees bitcoin hitting $1 million by 2030 as the current crisis will have the token 'coming out of this smelling like a rose'
Cathie Wood reiterated her forecast of bitcoin hitting $1 million by 2030 in a Bloomberg interview Tuesday. She believes the underlying technology of the blockchain will give bitcoin staying power. "Sometimes you need to battle test, you need to go through crises... to see the survivors." Despite the collapse of...
TechCrunch
Mastercard director sees FTX collapse as chance for the crypto market to reset
“I feel like once you get the momentum for an institution up and running, it’s hard to get them to turn their head and pivot,” Grace Berkery, director of startup engagement at Mastercard, said at the Benzinga’s Future of Crypto event. “So if they’re going to enter, they’re going to stay in the space.”
msn.com
Customers Of Crypto Billionaires Winklevoss’ Gemini Plead For Lost Funds
The Winklevoss twins promised “real return” for Gemini users who signed onto their lending program. Now customers are owed $900 million as the contagion that began with the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX crypto exchange spreads further. Earlier this year, YouTuber Oscar Ramos discovered a deal that...
u.today
Ripple Will Lose Against SEC, Crypto Executive Claims
Gene Hoffman, chief operating officer at blockchain company Chia Network, has predicted that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will defeat Ripple in a closely watched legal battle that will soon stretch into its third year. "The only outcome is that a federal judge will rule that Ripple's sales of...
