Antelope Valley Press
Royals hold off Eagles’ late comeback
LANCASTER — The Quartz Hill girls basketball team defeated Lancaster 49-44 in a Golden League game on Monday. The Royals (10-2, 4-0 GL) were up 39-26 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Eagles (3-7, 0-4) began to close the gap.
Antelope Valley Press
Paraclete wins North Tourney
BAKERSFIELD — After four long days of driving back and forth to Bakersfield for the North Tournament, the Paraclete boys basketball team was awarded the tournament championship trophy on Saturday. The Spirits defeated Bakersfield Christian 46-43 in the tournament title game.
Antelope Valley Press
Scholarship to paradise
When Paraclete senior John Balok Jr. was searching for a college where he could continue his baseball career on the National Collegiate Scouting Association (NCSA) website, there was one school that stood out. Balok’s criteria for what he wanted in a school and athletic program matched 100% with the University...
Antelope Valley Press
SOFIA taking off for final home: Arizona museum
PALMDALE — NASA’s retired flying telescope will be making one more trip from Palmdale, this time to its new home at the Pima Air and Space Museum in Tucson, Ariz. The Stratospheric Observatory For Infrared Astronomy, better known as SOFIA, is expected to depart to its new permanent home, on Tuesday.
vvng.com
Friends and family mourn the death of Shelby Marino of Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Shelby Lynn Marino, a Hesperia resident, lost her battle with breast cancer this weekend and people in the Victor Valley community are sharing stories and memories of her. Born August 24, 1990, Marino graduated from William Blount High School in Maryville Tennessee and moved to...
Vehicle Crashes into Side of Semi Truck on 5 Freeway
Burbank, Los Angeles County, CA: A silver sedan and an In-N-Out Burger semi truck were involved in a traffic collision overnight on the 5 Freeway in heavy rain. The collision occurred on I-5 North at the Burbank underpass around 12:17 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, where arriving personnel from Burbank Fire Department found the front end of a vehicle jammed underneath the side of semi.
Antelope Valley Press
AVC Board of Trustees extends assistant superintendent’s pact
LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District’s Board of Trustees unanimously extended the contract of Howard Davis, interim assistant superintendent/vice president of Academic Affairs. The Board also appointed Victoria Simmons to serve as interim assistant superintendent/vice president of Human Resources, at Friday’s annual organizational meeting.
mynewsla.com
Motorist Killed in Collision with Fire Engine Identified
A motorist killed when his sedan crashed into a fire engine stopped because of a separate accident on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Jurupa Valley was identified Monday as an 18-year-old Fontana man. Anthony Bouslaiby was fatally injured about 12:30 p.m. Sunday on the eastbound 60, roughly a half-mile west...
A person was killed after colliding with a fire engine parked at the scene of a separate collision in Jurupa Valley on Sunday. The incident occurred at around 12:30 p.m. near Highway 60 ad Valley Way, according to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department. The driver of the vehicle crashed into a Cal Fire engine that was parked at the scene of another crash that occurred earlier. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not yet been revealed. None of the firefighters were injured. California Highway Patrol officers were called to the scene to investigate the collision and determine a cause.
Video shows cliffside crashing onto beach in Southern California
A news helicopter was flying right above when a cliffside crashed onto the beach Friday.
Long Beach Post
Authorities identify woman killed in SUV crash on 405 Freeway in Signal Hill
Authorities today identified a woman who was killed in a crash early Sunday involving an SUV on the 405 Freeway in Signal Hill. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office has identified Beatriz Lopez, 28, of San Juan Capistrano, as the victim in a crash on the southbound freeway at the Orange Avenue off-ramp that occurred at about 1:50 a.m. Sunday.
14 year old girl missing from Riverside
Riverside Police Department is searching for Bibiana Campos, a 14-year-old Hispanic juvenile, who is believed to have run away from Poly High School. Campos is 5’4′, 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on Dec. 7, wearing an orange sweater, black shirt and blue jeans. She was carrying a grey backpack. She is from the Eastside neighborhoods but is possibly in Ontario or greater area.
1 Killed in Multi-Vehicle Traffic Collision on 210 Freeway
La Crescenta, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was killed in a multi-vehicle traffic collision just before midnight Saturday, Dec. 10, on the 210 Freeway in the city of La Crescenta. The Glendale Fire Department and California Highway Patrol responded to the area of the 210 Freeway southbound at Pennsylvania...
Antelope Valley Press
Shooting in Littlerock leaves one man dead
LITTLEROCK — A man was killed in a shooting in Littlerock, Sunday afternoon, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded to a call of a gunshot victim, around noon, in the 7200 block of Pearblossom Highway. Once there, they found a man unresponsive and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, sheriff’s officials reported.
2urbangirls.com
Man found shot to death in Antelope Valley motel
LITTLEROCK, Calif. – A man was found shot to death Sunday in the Littlerock area of Los Angeles County. The shooting occurred around noon in the 7200 block of Pearblossom Highway, where the man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau.
Antelope Valley Press
Palmdale District considers two draft trustee area maps
PALMDALE — Palmdale School District’s Board of Education will hold a public hearing, today, to collect input on two proposed draft maps that divide the District into five trustee areas. The District is in the process of transitioning from an at-large election system, where all registered voters within...
foxla.com
Family searching for missing Downey woman with diminished mental capacity
DOWNEY, Calif. - A family in Downey is searching for a woman who's been missing since Dec. 7, and is offering a $1,000 reward for information on her safe return. Regan "Reina" Koeppe has been missing since around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 7, when her family said she walked away from home. She was last seen on Brock Avenue near Lubec and Suva streets. According to her family, Koeppe is developmentally delayed, with the mental capacity of an 8-year-old.
Antelope Valley Press
Grocer granted rare liquor license
PALMDALE — The Planning Commission, on Thursday, approved a rare alcohol license that will allow for in-store tastings for a proposed grocery store in a multi-use development at 15th Street West and Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P). The license will allow the 38,000-square-foot store — the name of which...
texasbreaking.com
After Long Chase Across 3 Southern California Counties, 16-Year-Old Motorist Taken into Custody
Following a protracted police chase through Ventura, Los Angeles, as well as Orange counties, a 16-year-old boy was apprehended. According to sources, the whole thing started when Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies confronted an alleged hit-and-run motorist in the Fillmore neighborhood. According to officials, the vehicle was stolen when deputies checked its locations. Around 9:20 p.m., CHP seized control of the pursuit.
21-Year-Old Valencia Resident Identified As Man Found Dead In Northbridge Park
A 21-year-old Valencia man has been identified as the person who was found dead in Northbridge Park Wednesday morning. Wesley Dettra, 21, from Valencia, was found early Wednesday morning, said Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Around 6:47 a.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of a cardiac arrest call on the ...
