AHPS School Board Extends Upcoming Holiday Break

LOW MOOR, VA (VR) — Alleghany Highlands Public Schools teachers and students may see an extended Christmas holiday break under action taken by the School Board on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.

In a called meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, the School Board voted to close schools the entire week of Dec. 19. The action is contingent upon no additional school closures before the break due to weather conditions, unforeseen illnesses, or emergencies. Schools were originally scheduled to be closed starting Thursday, Dec. 22.

The early closing is designed to recognize the work of teachers, students, families, other division staff, and the full community in support of AHPS.

“We are making this change to our school calendar to provide staff with additional time off in appreciation of their hard work and dedication. Our board sincerely appreciates all of our employees, and we thank them for their remarkable understanding, flexibility, and efforts to support our students and provide them with quality instruction,” said School Board Chair Jacob Wright.

If schools are closed between now and the break due to weather, illnesses, or other causes, instruction will have to be carried out on Dec. 19-21 to make up for lost days. State law requires the school division to meet a minimum number of instructional hours each school year. Additionally, bad weather, illness closures, or similar events before the semester change in January may prompt necessary changes to the calendar as well.

“It also may help to clarify that each year’s calendar circumstances are unique due to many factors beyond local control including weather and the timing of holidays. All parties thank our full community for its understanding of the special circumstances of each and every year,” said Kim Halterman and Melinda Snead-Johnson, leaders of AHPS.

Necessary tasks need to be completed over the holiday break, and therefore, an internal announcement for work schedules for 12-month staff on Dec. 19-21 may be made at a later date.

“We appreciate the patience and flexibility of our 12-month staff as we continue to review planned work in our buildings for later this month,” Wright said.

An updated academic calendar will be available on the school division website, www.ahps.k12.va.us, later this week.

