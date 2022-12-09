ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Low Moor, VA

AHPS School Board Extends Upcoming Holiday Break

By The Virginian Review
Virginian Review
Virginian Review
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JB73A_0jcvmMaX00

LOW MOOR, VA (VR) — Alleghany Highlands Public Schools teachers and students may see an extended Christmas holiday break under action taken by the School Board on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.

In a called meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, the School Board voted to close schools the entire week of Dec. 19. The action is contingent upon no additional school closures before the break due to weather conditions, unforeseen illnesses, or emergencies. Schools were originally scheduled to be closed starting Thursday, Dec. 22.

The early closing is designed to recognize the work of teachers, students, families, other division staff, and the full community in support of AHPS.

“We are making this change to our school calendar to provide staff with additional time off in appreciation of their hard work and dedication. Our board sincerely appreciates all of our employees, and we thank them for their remarkable understanding, flexibility, and efforts to support our students and provide them with quality instruction,” said School Board Chair Jacob Wright.

If schools are closed between now and the break due to weather, illnesses, or other causes, instruction will have to be carried out on Dec. 19-21 to make up for lost days. State law requires the school division to meet a minimum number of instructional hours each school year. Additionally, bad weather, illness closures, or similar events before the semester change in January may prompt necessary changes to the calendar as well.

“It also may help to clarify that each year’s calendar circumstances are unique due to many factors beyond local control including weather and the timing of holidays. All parties thank our full community for its understanding of the special circumstances of each and every year,” said Kim Halterman and Melinda Snead-Johnson, leaders of AHPS.

Necessary tasks need to be completed over the holiday break, and therefore, an internal announcement for work schedules for 12-month staff on Dec. 19-21 may be made at a later date.

“We appreciate the patience and flexibility of our 12-month staff as we continue to review planned work in our buildings for later this month,” Wright said.

An updated academic calendar will be available on the school division website, www.ahps.k12.va.us, later this week.

The post AHPS School Board Extends Upcoming Holiday Break appeared first on The Virginian Review .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Virginian Review

BCPS board action items from Dec. 6 meeting

The Bath County Public Schools held its regular meeting on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 6 p.m. at Valley Elementary School. Closed Meeting Action PERSONNEL A. APPOINTMENTS ∙ Jessica Hiner, BCHS Aide ∙ Lisa Miller, JV Girls Basketball – Assistant Coach ∙ Trey Shaver, Assistant Wrestling Coach ∙ Pam Bragg, Substitute ∙ Emily Bartholomew, Substitute ∙ Mark Landis, Substitute ∙ Samuel Lacks, Substitute ∙ Skylynn Lacks, Substitute B. TRANSFER ∙ Katie Keyser, BCHS Secretary transfer to Secretary/Bookkeeper C. STUDENTS ∙ Student A suspended for the remainder of the school year. ∙ Student B suspended for the remainder of the school year. ∙ Student C suspended for the remainder of the school year. Authorized the superintendent to appoint new...
BATH COUNTY, VA
Virginian Review

Phillips Busy Coordinating AHHA Program for School Division

LOW MOOR — Ginni Phillips has been very productive in her relatively-new role as coordinator of the Alleghany Highlands Healthcare Advancement grant program. Funded by a $497,756 Career and Technical Education High School Innovation Grant from the Virginia Department of Education, AHHA is designed to provide guidance to Alleghany and Covington high school students who are planning to enter the healthcare field after graduation. AHHA helps students earn their diploma, industry certification, and associate degrees from a community college so they will be workforce ready. A native of Spotsylvania County, Phillips was appointed by the Alleghany Highlands Public Schools Board as AHHA coordinator...
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Echoes of the Past: Groundbreaking For New Schools

Echoes of the Past is a collection of historical articles curated from The Virginian Review and other publications archived since 1914. You may be exposed to content that you find offensive or objectionable. For historical purposes and accuracy, articles are reprinted in their original, unedited form, and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of the publisher. December 9, 1923 99 Years Ago Snake Run School Mix-Up Before Mayor Almost all the patrons of Snake Run School, a typical one-room country school, were in Covington yesterday as witnesses in the case of two young boy students at the school charged with being incorrigible. Mayor...
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Highlands School Merger Story Shared With Statewide Audience

The creation of Alleghany Highlands Public Schools was highlighted during the Virginia School Boards Association’s annual convention in Williamsburg. More than 1,000 school board members, superintendents, and other school officials attended the convention from Nov. 16-18. In many years, representatives from each Virginia school division attend. At the request of the VSBA, Alleghany Highlands Public Schools representatives gave a presentation on the July 1, 2022, merger of Alleghany County Public Schools and Covington City Public Schools. The merger created Alleghany Highlands Public Schools. In their presentation titled “Putting the Unity Back in Community,” the AHPS representatives gave an overview of...
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Clifton Forge Public Library sponsoring a Winter Reading Program

Clifton Forge, Va. (VR) - The Clifton Forge Public Library is sponsoring a Winter Reading Program for readers ages 3 through adult. The program begins on Monday, December 12, 2022, and will conclude at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, March 13, 2023. Books read do not have to be from the library. They can be from your personal collection, or a source of your choice. Children ages 3-10 will receive a prize and an entry into a prize drawing for every five hours of reading or listening to a story being read to them. Children ages 11-17 will receive an entry into a prize drawing for every five books they read or listen to. Adults who are 18 and older will receive an entry into a prize drawing for every ten books they read or listen to. To participate in the Winter Reading Program, readers of all ages may pick up a reading log at the Clifton Forge Public Library, located at 535 Church Street. You may also print out a log from the library’s Facebook page. For further information, phone the library at 863-2519. The post Clifton Forge Public Library sponsoring a Winter Reading Program appeared first on The Virginian Review.
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
Virginian Review

Kathleen Marie O’Conner – 90

Kathleen Marie O’Conner, age 90, of Clifton Forge, Virginia died Saturday, December 10, 2022, at LewisGale Hospital-Alleghany. There are no services planned at this time. Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge is handling the arrangements. The post Kathleen Marie O’Conner – 90 appeared first on The Virginian Review.
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
Virginian Review

AHPS Holiday Programs Hitting Full Stride Again This December

LOW MOOR, VA (VR) — Holiday musicals and programs are returning to Alleghany Highlands Public Schools this December after COVID-19 restrictions forced cancellations and changes the past two years. The slate of holiday events kicks-off Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, with an Alleghany High School choir concert at 7 p.m. Former choir members are being invited to join in on the presentation during the singing of the “Hallelujah Chorus.” All holiday events scheduled at AHS will have free admission, and there will be a hot cocoa bar in the lobby that will begin one hour before each event. Covington High School is hosting...
LOW MOOR, VA
Virginian Review

All-Area Band Includes 19 Alleghany Highlands Schools Students

LOW MOOR, VA (VR) — Nineteen Alleghany Highlands Public Schools students have been named to the Central Highlands All-Area Band, which covers school divisions in Alleghany, Bath, and Rockbridge counties. Students from Alleghany High School, Covington High School, and Clifton Middle School will represent AHPS when the all-area band performs in late January. Students were chosen for the band after auditioning on Nov. 9, 2022. “I’m really proud of all of our students who stepped out of their comfort zone and auditioned. These students are making great strides as musicians and individuals. It really speaks well of our division to...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
Virginian Review

Hawthorne Street Bridge Annual Inspection and Closure for Dec. 13

Covington, Va. (VR) - The City of Covington would like to make our citizen’s aware that Hawthorne Street Bridge will be receiving its annual inspection on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. This inspection will take place between the hours of 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. and will cause the bridge to be closed. This will cause delays, so please allow extra travel time. Thank you for your patience and understanding and please be safe. Please direct any questions, comments, or concerns that you may have to the Public Works Office at 540-965-6321 or 540-965-6322. The post Hawthorne Street Bridge Annual Inspection and Closure for Dec. 13 appeared first on The Virginian Review.
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

City Of Covington Parks And Recreation Assists Nursery School Students

The City of Covington Parks and Recreation has provided an evergreen tree at the Jackson River Sports Complex and River Rock Amphitheatre for Edgemont ARP Nursery School’s students to decorate. Decorating began on Thurs., Dec. 1 and continued on Fri., Dec. 2. Students made their own Christmas ornaments, some out of bird seed and some out of pine cones. The students’ goal is to provide food for birds during the winter, and they each took turns attaching the ornaments to the branches. City Manager Allen Dressler, who oversees the Jackson River Sports Complex and River Rock Amphitheatre, remarked, “We are tickled to...
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Paul Fred Terry, Jr. – 66

Paul Fred Terry, Jr., age 66, of Clifton Forge, Virginia died Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at the Woodlands Health and Rehab Center, Clifton Forge. Arrangements are incomplete and are being handled by Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge. The post Paul Fred Terry, Jr. – 66 appeared first on The Virginian Review.
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
Virginian Review

C&0 Railway Heritage Center Holds “Come See Santa” Event On Saturday, December 3

Santa Claus greeted children inside the C&O Railway Heritage Center while the Grinch played engineer by taking grownups with their children and grandchildren on the C&O’s mini-train for rides around the Center. Children three and under were admitted free to the event which cost $5 per person over three. Hot cocoa and cookies were served. The Grinch stopped the mini-sized locomotive after two trips around the track, got off and stretched his legs while his helper assisted the next load of riders onto the mini-train and climbed back on for another two circlings of the tracks. Vicky Anderson, a translator for the C&O...
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
Virginian Review

Art Display at the Alleghany Highlands Regional Library

Covington, Va. (VR) - Currently on display at the Alleghany Highlands Regional Library is a collection of art work by Janet Wimmer of Blue Ridge, VA. A native of Richmond, Wimmer received her B.A. in Studio Art from the University of Richmond. She later received a Master’s in Liberal Studies from Hollins University. Retired from teaching art (K-college), she now paints and teaches from her home studio in Blue Ridge. As a landscape oil painter, Janet is currently producing a series of Blue Ridge Parkway paintings. Over the past few years, she has painted and posted online (janetwimmer.blogspot.com) almost 500 Parkway paintings....
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Air Force Veteran Michael Barnes Nears A Decade Of Service As CFPL’s Librarian

Michael “Mike” Dudley Barnes, the librarian at the Clifton Forge Public Library, gathered intelligence in the U.S. Air Force concerning Russian communications during the War in Vietnam. After graduating from Clayton Valley High School in 1970, Barnes left Concord, Calif., joining the U.S. Air Force before he could be drafted. Barnes recalled, “At the time there was the draft lottery, and I had been given a number.” “After I joined the Air Force, the draft people called my dad to inquire about where I was, and he told them that they were too late because I had joined the Air Force,” he continued. Mike’s...
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
Virginian Review

Clifton Forge School Of The Arts’ Garden Features Wonderland Of Christmas Lights

Across Church Street in Clifton Forge from the lit LOVE Works Sculpture, the Clifton Forge School of the Arts has decorated the school’s garden with a spectacular display of multicolored Christmas lights. After opening its doors to the public on Jan. 16, 2011, the school is nearing its 11th year of offering classes to children and adults. The types of classes offered are woodworking, sculpting, painting, knitting, crocheting, pottery, jewelry making, music, stone carving, stained glass creations and blacksmithing. The school recently held its 11th annual Kriskindlmarkt that drew large crowds to Clifton Forge, and the school has secured a second building, the...
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
Virginian Review

Covington City Council Agenda for Work Session Dec 6

The Council for the City of Covington will hold a Work Session on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall located at 333 West Locust Street, Covington, Virginia. CALL TO ORDER APPROVAL OF AGENDA CITIZEN COMMENTS REPORT OF CITY MANAGER UNFINISHED/OLD BUSINESS 1. Discuss revised Personnel Policy ITEMS FOR REGULAR AGENDA, DECEMBER 13, 2022 APPOINTMENTS 1. To consider appointment of Ms. Betty Graves to the Board of Zoning Appeals PUBLIC HEARING 1. To consider proposed Ordinance O-22-06- Granting exemption from local real estate and personal property taxation to Compass for Life located at 124 and 130...
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Echoes of the Past: Wood Wins MeadWestvaco Christmas Card Contest

Echoes of the Past is a collection of historical articles curated from The Virginian Review and other publications archived since 1914. You may be exposed to content that you find offensive or objectionable. For historical purposes and accuracy, articles are reprinted in their original, unedited form, and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of the publisher. December 12, 1923 99 Years Ago Christmas Seal Receipts To Be Spent Locally All receipts from the sale of Christmas Seals in the county, will be spent here in Alleghany, according to Mrs. C.P. Jones, chairman of the campaign. Fifty-five percent of the receipts will be used...
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Santa To Visit The Highland House

Santa Claus will make a special visit to The Highland House, 3501 Longdale Furnace Road, Clifton Forge on Tuesday, December 13th. The event is co-sponsored by the Sharon Volunteer Fire Department and the Staff at The Highland House. Santa will arrive by fire engine at 6:30 pm and visit for one hour until 7:30. Refreshments […] The post Santa To Visit The Highland House appeared first on The Virginian Review.
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
Virginian Review

Pine Street Baptist Church of Covington welcomes Pastor-Elect

Covington, Va. (VR) - The Men’s Ministry of the Pine Street Baptist Church, Covington, hosted a breakfast reception at the church, Saturday, to give the community an opportunity to meet and welcome Rev. Charlie S. Ellis, Jr. and his wife, Minister Karen Ellis. Breakfast was buffet-style and was served at 10:00am. Deacon Roy Carter introduced the Ellis’ to the community and asked him to render the blessing of the food. “Now, that the people and pastor have come together, God will lead us in the direction He will have us go,” said Ellis before he began the prayer. “We are here to do ministry and lift up the downtrodden,” said Ellis of his decision to come to the Covington area. He preached his first sermon Sunday, as Pine Street Baptist Church’s Pastor-Elect. Ellis is from Waterloo, IA. He moved to the Roanoke area to pastor Bent Mountain Baptist Church, in Bent Mountain, and “to marry me,” said Sister Ellis. He pastored there for eight years. The Ellis’ have five children and will reside in the Church’s parsonage. The post Pine Street Baptist Church of Covington welcomes Pastor-Elect appeared first on The Virginian Review.
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Judges Select Ten Clifton Forge Christmas Parade Winners On Friday, December 2

Winning entries were announced following the Clifton Forge Christmas Parade that proceeded east on Ridgeway St. from the Dairy Queen onto Main St. and past the Clifton Forge Town Hall on Fri., Dec. 2. Hamilton Roots, Four Moons Designs and Country Garden Florist provided the three judges who selected Kars Unlimited for “Most Creative Entry. The parade got underway at 6:00 p.m. with Parade Marshall Barry Balser leading the way. Balser is the retired police chief of the Town of Clifton Forge. The judges selected Clifton Forge Little League as “Judges’ Favorite.” Lewis Gale Hospital-Alleghany won the “Best Float, and Immanuel Baptist Church was...
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
Virginian Review

Virginian Review

Covington, VA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Covington, Clifton Forge, Alleghany and Bath Counties Since 1914.

 https://virginianreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy