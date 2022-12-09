Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Crashes, snow force I-25 to close from Cheyenne to Wheatland; closures persist on I-80 in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Crashes and winter conditions have led to the closure of Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to Wheatland as of noon Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Closures also persist on I-80 in Wyoming. I-80 is closed in both directions between Rock Springs and Rawlins and...
oilcity.news
I-25 closed between Casper and Cheyenne; I-80 facing mixed closures all across Wyoming Tuesday night
CASPER, Wyo. — Both Interstate 25 and I-80 are facing extensive closures amid wintry conditions on Tuesday evening. I-25 is closed in both directions between Casper and Cheyenne due to the winter conditions as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The closures are expected to last 16–18 hours, according to WYDOT.
Wyoming’s I-80 Is Already Closed
You knew this was coming. It was just a matter of when. This big winter storm you've been hearing about is moving into Wyoming. So how long would it take for Wyoming's I-80 to close?. It happened while you were sleeping. It was the first Wyoming stretch of highway to...
Blizzard Warning Issued For Much Of Southeast Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has updated its forecast for a major winter storm that is expected to blast southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle starting today and going into Wednesday. The agency issued an update at 8 am on Monday which includes the following:. Key Messages...
capcity.news
I-80, other major roads close early Tuesday as winter storm moves through Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — A winter storm has caused the closure of numerous roads and highways across Wyoming early Tuesday. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Intestate 80 is closed between Rock Springs and Laramie due to winter conditions, with an estimated opening time placed sometime after noon. In...
News Channel Nebraska
Winter storm affecting Nebraska in different ways
CHADRON, Neb. -- As much damage as the snow is doing in the Nebraska Panhandle, wind is also wreaking its fair share of havoc. Streets in Gering have been largely empty Tuesday as drivers are staying off the roads due to winds gusting as high as 60 miles per hour in the Panhandle.
cowboystatedaily.com
Three Out-Of-Staters Nailed In One Of Wyoming’s Largest Poaching Cases Ever
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. After allegedly slaying a menagerie of Wyoming wildlife, three out-of-staters have been convicted of more than 100 violations in what state agents are calling one of Wyoming’s largest poaching cases on record. After a multi-agency investigation stretching back to 2015,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislators Condemn UW For Booting Church Elder, Say “Open Dialogue” Is Essential
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Incumbent and incoming Republican state legislators have written to University of Wyoming officials condemning the school’s decision to remove a church elder’s right to reserve a presentation table on campus after the elder displayed a sign calling out a transgender student by name.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Restaurants In Pinedale Wyoming
Pinedale is a genuine western town nestled against the Wind River Mountain Range’s western slope. There are numerous outdoor activities available to you, such as hunting, fishing, and hiking. For these reasons, Pinedale, Wyoming, has a plethora of motels and campsites. Pinedale, Wyoming, also has a diverse selection of...
cowboystatedaily.com
Rawlins Latest Wyoming City To Allow Delivery Of Booze
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Another Wyoming community has added alcohol delivery laws for its business scene. The Rawlins City Council has approved an ordinance that regulates alcoholic liquors and malt beverages in closed containers, after making revisions to address concerns from the city’s police chief.
Black Ice Is Big Danger To Wyomingites On The Roads
It is a hidden killer on the roads of Wyoming. Black ice has been the main cause of many accidents across the Cowboy State. It's exactly what the name says. Black ice forms on the roads and because ice is clear, it magnifies the color of the road. Since most roads are made of asphalt, the black becomes a bit glossy, but you can't really see the ice forming.
Pilot Shortage Cuts Wyoming Airline Service
The many advantages to living in Wyoming come with a few inconveniences. Among them is air travel. Major flight hubs are hours away. Local airports are mostly for private pilots and some businesses. There are very few airports in Wyoming that offer connecting flights to major hubs. Even then those...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming GOP Committeewoman Charged With Reckless Endangerment While Hunting
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Nina Webber, a Wyoming Republican Party national committeewoman and two-time state House candidate from Cody, is facing misdemeanor charges for reckless endangering while hunting. Webber, 58, was cited by the Park County Sheriff’s Office along the North Fork Highway outside Wapiti...
oilcity.news
NWS: Winter storm could bring up to 2 feet of snow to Casper Mountain by Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — A significant winter storm is poised to move through much of Wyoming starting Monday evening and continuing through Wednesday, bringing up to 12 inches of snow to lower elevations and up to 2 feet of snow to Casper Mountain. According to the National Weather Service in...
Storm could dump several inches of snow on East Idaho's highlands
The winter storm that arrived in East Idaho on Sunday morning is forecast to continue dumping snow on the region's highlands until late Monday night. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for East Idaho alerting the public about the difficult driving conditions caused by the storm, especially in the region's higher elevations. Most of East Idaho's lowlands including the Pocatello, Chubbuck, American Falls,...
wyo4news.com
WYDOT Road Weather Impact: December 12, 2022
WYOMING — High to Extreme winter weather road impacts are likely across Wyoming and the region Tuesday through Thursday. Watch this short impact video for details and adjust travel plans and routes accordingly!. Road Weather Impacts include:. A large and slow-moving winter storm will bring prolonged HIGH to EXTREME...
oilcity.news
Blizzard warnings in effect for Wyoming with heavy snow, strong winds on I-25, I-80, I-90; road closures likely
CASPER, Wyo. — With a big storm expected to move into Wyoming early this week, travel is expected to become difficult or impossible in some regions, according to National Weather Service offices covering the state. Blizzard warnings will start taking effect in some areas of the state on Monday...
More snow in the forecast, Blizzard conditions in southeast MT and northeast WY
More snow in the forecast through Thursday with blizzard conditions in southeast MT and northeast WY.
Wyoming Ranks THIRD As Riskiest State For WHAT?
Between Coronavirus, the Flu, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), travelers face many health concerns this holiday season. Especially with the weather, that adds up to the possibility of catching a cold, or just fatigue from all the traveling or Holiday chaos. The team of analysts at QuoteWizard found that Wyoming...
