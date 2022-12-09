This post originally appeared on ZeMing M. Gao’s website, and we republished with permission from the author. Read the full piece here. I already wrote about FTX and digital currency exchanges in general (see, Crypto exchanges are an obstacle to blockchain and DLT). Mainly due to disgust, I try not to make more comments on FTX, but couldn’t help because the story is being spun in directions that are away from the core truth.

