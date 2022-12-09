A Kentucky man was arrested after a traffic stop turned into a high speed chase Saturday night in Illinois. The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office says Jarrad Wilson, of Salem, Kentucky, reached speeds at times of 105 miles per hour. The chase started after Wilson was pulled over for a moving violation. During the stop, Wilson sped off. He led police on a dangerous chase, at times driving across lawns and attempting to ram the police vehicles with his own. The vehicle chase ended when Wilson hit a telephone pole in Elizabethtown. He then ran on foot and was able to hide for time in a boat. He was eventually found with the help of a police dog. Wilson faces charges including attempted murder of a peace officer and aggravated fleeing.

HARDIN COUNTY, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO