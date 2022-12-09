ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

FrontPageBets' Mike Szvetitz takes a look NFL MVP favorites

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is the odds-on frontrunner with Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes right behind. Who else is in the mix?. FrontPageBets takes a look at the top five favorites to win the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award. FrontPageBets takes a look at the opening sports betting...
Elko Daily Free Press

Falcons to make playoff push with rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Falcons returned from their bye week Monday and find themselves a game out of first place in the NFC South with four games to play. With the playoffs on the line, the Falcons are set to hand the football over to rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder, who has not played a down during the regular season.
ATLANTA, GA

