Read full article on original website
Related
Downtown Yorktown to undergo streetscape overhaul project
The work will take place on Downing Drive, Commerce Street and Veterans Road.
Officials: Sailors from New Jersey missing for 10 days found safe
Two men and a pet dog were rescued from a sailboat without power or fuel more than 200 miles off Delaware.
Gov. Lamont says he is considering income tax cut next year
The move would mean less money taken out of your paycheck each week.
New Jersey state troopers help save woman’s life in Mount Laurel
New Jersey state troopers helped save the life of a woman who was in crisis.
Over 140 abandoned, homeless pets flown from Puerto Rico to find new 'fur-ever' homes in the Hudson Valley
All the animals were rescued from the streets and beaches of Puerto Rico or pulled from the Island's overcrowded municipal shelters.
2 new Hudson Valley K-9s graduate from police training
Pietro and Hudson had their graduation after completing a 17-week course at the Yonkers Police Department.
Coast Guard: 2 men who set sail from New Jersey to Florida are missing
Kevin Hyde, 64, and Joe Dito-Masso, 76, were last seen departing Oregon Inlet, North Carolina aboard the boat named Atrevida II.
'There is a light.' Survivors of addiction, families of overdose victims encourage others to seek help
Family members of people who have died of overdoses want those struggling with addiction to know they are not alone.
STORM WATCH: Rain and wintry mix ends early Monday on Long Island
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says Long Island will see the rain and wintry mix ending early Monday morning.
State police: Man found with illegal gun at Wappinger traffic stop; 2nd man had metal knuckles
State troopers say they initiated a traffic stop on Saturday at 9:45 p.m.
Cyclist killed in apparent hit-and-run in Ocean Township
Authorities discovered the victim in the area of Roller and Deal roads in the township on Dec. 9.
Harrison police officer’s traffic stop leads to arrest of Maryland suspect
Harrison police say officer Michael Forgione noticed an expired New Jersey temporary plate on a car on Westchester Avenue Thursday night.
News 12
Police: Cyclist killed in Ocean Township crash
A female cyclist was killed in a crash in Ocean Township on Friday. Police say that the crash happened near Roller and Deal roads. The cyclist was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries. Officials say that the driver who struck the cyclist remained on the scene...
West Windsor police: Driver wanted for using racial slur, spitting at woman and daughter
Officers say a woman was teaching her daughter how to drive when a man in another car became impatient with them for not going fast enough.
Comments / 0