kicdam.com
Allison Decker Sentenced to Life in Prison
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Nearly two years after Angel Bastman was killed in her Lake Park home, Allison Decker has been sentenced. Decker was convicted of first-degree murder, third degree theft and conspiracy to commit theft in June following a nearly week long bench trial in May. She given a mandatory life sentence for the murder on Tuesday along with another two years in prison for the theft charge.
more1049.com
Emmetsburg Man Facing Alcohol and Firearm Charge Following Traffic Stop
Spencer, IA (KICD) — An Emmetsburg man is facing both an alcohol and firearm after a traffic stop on the Clay-Palo Alto County line a little over a mile south of Highway 18. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Tyson Kruse was pulled over a little after 2 a.m. on Sunday and after an investigation was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated. It was also discovered Kruse had a loaded firearm in the vehicle and he was additionally charged with Carrying a Dangerous Weapon While Under the Influence.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon woman arrested for intox at jail
PRIMGHAR—A 34-year-old Sheldon woman was arrested about 5:05 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, in Primghar on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Jacqueline Samantha McAndrews stemmed from her entering the O’Brien County Law Enforcement Center in Primghar while intoxicated, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Man who hit, killed bicyclist released
ORANGE CITY—A 28-year-old Doon man sentenced to 10 years in prison in July in connection with the death of a bicyclist near Hull last year has been released. Seth Thomas De Jong had pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle due to reckless driving after his vehicle struck and killed 69-year-old Lorna Rae Moss of Sioux Center as she was bicycling north of Hull about 6 p.m. Sept. 3, 2021.
Man found guilty of murdering woman at Milford clinic
A jury found Goyne-Yarns guilty of first degree murder after the shooting of Shelby Lynn Woizeschke Friday afternoon.
more1049.com
Driver and Passenger Avoid Injury in Single Vehicle Rollover in O’Brien County
Primghar, IA (KICD) — A driver and his passenger managed to avoid injuries in a crash near Paullina on Sunday. According to the crash report from the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office, 48-year-old Jamison Jenness was headed North on Silver Avenue around midnight in heavy fog conditions when he reportedly missed the stop sign at the T intersection at 470th Street while talking to a passenger.
kiwaradio.com
Rock Valley Woman Taken To Hospital After Striking Cow
Rock Valley, Iowa — A Rock Valley woman was taken to the hospital after an accident on Saturday morning, December 10, 2022. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, about 7:30 a.m., 31-year-old Guadalupe Soto of Rock Valley was driving a 2007 GMC Yukon southbound on Chestnut Avenue, about seven miles west of Rock Valley, when she struck a cow on the roadway.
more1049.com
Nebraska Man Injured In O’Brien County Crash Dies From Injuries
Sheldon, IA (KICD)– An Omaha man seriously injured in a crash last week near Sheldon has died from his injuries. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says 48-year-old Brian Williams was southbound on Nettle Avenue when his semi crossed the center line and struck the rear axle of a semi around one o’clock Tuesday afternoon.
kiwaradio.com
Two Fire Calls In Hartley’s District Monday
Hartley, Iowa– The Hartley Fire Department responded to not one but two calls on Monday, December 12, 2022. And they were just barely done with one call when the other one came in. According to Hartley Fire Chief Brad Meendering, just before 9:30 p.m., the Hartley Fire Department was...
more1049.com
Dickinson County Supervisors To Discuss Resignation Agreement for County Attorney
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– The Dickinson County Board of Supervisors is expected to discuss a resignation agreement with the County Attorney Amy Zenor this week. According to the agenda for Tuesday morning’s regular meeting, discussion will be had with action possible on the matter which comes after Zenor was allegedly found to be intoxicated in the courthouse in November and was charged with public intoxication, just days after winning re-election in a non-contested race.
nwestiowa.com
One injured in collision by Orange City
ORANGE CITY—One person received minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision about 12:10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, on Jackson Avenue, three miles south of Orange City. Forty-five-year-old Travis Lee Te Grotenhuis of Hospers was driving south when he lost control of his 2016 Ford F-150 pickup, which struck a concrete bridge guard, bounced off the guard and struck a northbound 2005 Buick Rendezvous driven by 20-year-old Jenna Joyce Kock of Sioux Center, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Jackson County Pilot
At least two hurt in bridge crash
At least two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on the 550th Avenue bridge over Interstate 90 in Jackson Monday. The crash happened shortly before 1:45 p.m. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Jackson Ambulance Service responded to the scene. See this week’s Jackson County Pilot for more...
nwestiowa.com
Semi hits pole, knocks out power in Hull
HULL—A commercial vehicle accident caused a power outage in Hull about 10:35 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. Sixty-one-year-old Michael Lawrence Block of Sibley was backing a 2021 Peterbilt semitruck attached to a 2022 Walker milk trailer from a parking lot onto Industrial Road near Division Street when he struck a MidAmerican Energy Co. electrical utility pole, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
more1049.com
Estherville Fire Officials Urging Use of Carbon Monoxide Detectors Following Recent Call
Estherville, IA (KICD)– Area fire officials are urging the use of carbon monoxide detectors following a recent incident in Estherville. Emergency crews were called to home on North 7th Street Wednesday afternoon for a suspected carbon monoxide leak. Emmet County Fire Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator Travis Sheridan tested the meter in the home to verify elevated gas levels.
more1049.com
Phyllis Rukes, 87, of Spencer
A private family service for 87-year-old Phyllis Rukes of Spencer will be held at Robinson Funeral Home in Spirit Lake with burial at Lake View Gardens Cemetery. Robinson Funeral Home in Spirit Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
more1049.com
Dickinson County Supervisors Approve Change to Makeup of Joint 911 Service Board
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — Dickinson County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Ehret spoke with the Board of Supervisors at their latest meeting about allowing the Emergency Management Commission to take up the duties of a joint 9-1-1 service board. Ehret told Supervisors a recent change to a law covering...
nwestiowa.com
Man dies after car hits semi near Sheldon
SHELDON—A 48-year-old Omaha, NE, man died Thursday, Dec. 8, from injuries suffered two days earlier in a two-vehicle accident about four miles southeast of Sheldon. Brian Joseph Williams, formerly of Sheldon, was driving south on the 3400 mile of Nettle Avenue about 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, when his 2018 Hyundai Elantra crossed the centerline and struck the rear axles of a cargo tank trailer attached to a northbound 2014 Peterbilt semitruck driven by 22-year-old Devon Timothy Stetson of Hull, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
more1049.com
Clay County Fair CEO Recognized With Iowa Fair Association Award
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Clay County Fair is no stranger to recognition, including awards from the State and International Level and Fair CEO Jeremy Parsons has recently been honored for his dedication to the fair. Association of Iowa Fairs Executive Director Tom Barnes shared some of what he...
Iowa’s Best Christmas Lights Display is Well Worth the Drive
If you haven't seen this awesome display of lights, you better put this one on your bucket list. This property is distinctively the perfect location for such a display of lights, and that's not by coincidence. In fact, the owner specifically sought out such a spot with the dream of the display in mind.
more1049.com
High Path Avian Influenza Back in Northwest Iowa
(KICD) — The Iowa Department of Agriculture has confirmed two cases of high pathogen avian influenza in turkey flocks in both Buena Vista and Cherokee Counties this month. Gretta Irwin with the Iowa Turkey Federation says the disease has lasted longer than the previous outbreak in 2015, but luckily has affected fewer birds.
