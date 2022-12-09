Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Watertown advises no travel as eastern SD deals with ice
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As northeastern South Dakota experiences another round of this week’s winter storm, the South Dakota Department of Transportation 511 map has listed sections of Interstate 29 and several highways as no travel advised. The road conditions and travel advisories were as of about...
KELOLAND TV
Arlington nursing home is 7th to close this year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The community of Arlington is losing its nursing home. Avantara Arlington announced its plans to close in February, becoming the seventh nursing home to announce a closure in 2022. In a statement, the South Dakota Health Care Association said the reason for the Arlington...
KELOLAND TV
Most state offices will be closed Wednesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Labor and Regulation says that state offices in most counties will be closed on Wednesday, due to inclement weather. Offices will be open in the following counties: Bon Homme, Clay, Davison, Hanson, Hutchinson, Lincoln, McCook, Minnehaha, Turner, Union & Yankton counties.
KELOLAND TV
Milbank, Codington Co., eastern SD ready for ice
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Eastern South Dakota is in for a mixed bag of weather today and into tomorrow as a winter storm with several days of lasting power hits the state. Ice is predicted for the northeastern part of the state. KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens said Watertown, Milbank, Sisseton and Webster are among the towns that will see freezing rain starting Monday. As much as a quarter inch of ice and enough wind to cause power outages could fall in the region, Karstens said.
KELOLAND TV
Snow forecast shuts down much of central SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Heavy snow expected in central South Dakota Tuesday has shut down Interstate 90 and many schools in the area. By the end of the day Tuesday, snow amounts in Pierre and areas in central South Dakota are expected to be over 6 inches with more snow expected overnight into Wednesday.
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: I-90 closed Chamberlain to Wyoming
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Interstate 90 will be closed in western South Dakota Tuesday. The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced I-90 will be closed eastbound and westbound from Chamberlain to Rapid City starting at 10 a.m. CT/9 a.m. MT. At 12:30 p.m. CT, the DOT said I-90...
KELOLAND TV
Ice likely for southwest MN, northwest Iowa
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Much of southwestern Minnesota and portions of northwestern Iowa are in a winter storm watch with a chance of ice and snow as of 1 p.m. CT Monday. The watches extend from Lac qui Parle County in western Minnesota down to Pipestone and Nobles counties at the border with Iowa. In northwest Iowa, Lyon, Osceola, Sioux and several other counties are in winter storm watches.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota winter storm to bring snow, ice
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Along with snow in many parts of South Dakota, freezing rain fell across eastern KELOLAND Tuesday. The most notable freezing rainfall was reported at 1 inch. In Sioux Falls, up to a quarter of an inch fell. KELOLAND Weather has a breakdown of the...
KELOLAND TV
It’s a snow day in Western South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — With much of western KELOLAND under a blizzard warning until Thursday, law enforcement and Rapid City officials are urging everyone to take extra precautions on the road. Many businesses, schools, and city offices are closed today in preparation for a long winter storm. Today...
KELOLAND TV
What factors into closing South Dakota interstates
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you don’t need to travel, stay home, that’s the message from the South Dakota Department of Transportation as a powerful winter storm bears down on much of the state. Earlier today, Interstate 90 was closed from the Wyoming border to Chamberlain....
kvsc.org
How Will Winter Storm Affect St. Cloud and Central Minnesota?
A mixed bag of precipitation is likely coming our way Tuesday with the best chance for accumulating snow in central Minnesota happening Thursday and Friday. This forecast is from retired St. Cloud State University meteorology professor Bob Weisman who reports there are different precipitation scenarios for the upcoming storm. Weisman predicts the following:
Study Says This Is The FATTEST City In All Of Minnesota!
Wintertime in Minnesota means lots of holiday eating. Here's a study that says this town in Minnesota maybe needs to do a hard pass on the Christmas cookies. Between the long winter nights, short winter days, all the holiday parties, and work Christmas snacks, it's hard to not put on a few extra pounds this time of year in Minnesota.
Deer hunters offered additional opportunities in late season hunt
BEMIDJI, Minn. — Local deer hunters will get additional opportunities to harvest deer in a late-season chronic wasting disease (CWD) management hunt. From Friday, Dec. 16 to Sunday, Dec. 18, those interested will be able to hunt in a permit area near Bemidji, as well as "several deer permit areas in southeastern Minnesota and the south metro area," according to a press release from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
KELOLAND TV
Pierre, central SD prepping for 18-24 inches of snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A major winter storm, spanning multiple days, will bring the threat of blizzard, snow, rain, ice and even lightning, to different areas of South Dakota. Central South Dakota, areas around Pierre, Murdo, Mobridge, Chamberlain and Winner, are all expected to see the brunt of...
KELOLAND TV
Dangerous driving conditions in western SD
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A blizzard warning is in effect in western South Dakota as conditions continue to worsen. The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced that Interstate 90 from Chamberlain to the Wyoming border. There is a no travel advisory in place in Spearfish. Roads around Rapid...
KELOLAND TV
State offices closed ahead of snow storm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem has ordered all state government executive branch offices statewide closed on Tuesday, December 13 due to winter weather moving into the state. The current forecast for the state includes freezing rain, heavy snow, and high winds to occur throughout South Dakota....
KELOLAND TV
Interstate closures anticipated for Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota DOT says they are anticipating closures due to the strong winter storm that is predicted. The DOT says the closures expected mid-morning on Tuesday would be for the portions of I-90 in western and central South Dakota. Closures on portions of I-29 north of Brookings are expected midday on Tuesday.
Minnesota Grain Bins Turned into Luxury Suites Where You Can Spend the Night
This place looks luxurious but also unique and I love that! If you're looking for a nice place to stay but something that's not ordinary may I show you these grain bins in Minnesota that have been turned into suites. They're up in Alexandria, MN. From the outside, you can...
Urgent and Easy Request From Olmsted County Sheriff in Minnesota
Grab a Shovel And Help Save Lives in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Illinois. Seconds count when it comes to putting out fires and saving lives! In the state of Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin, Mother Nature has given us a new blanket of snow which is making it harder to fight fires and save lives fast enough due to fire hydrants that are hiding under the white stuff.
Massive Winter Storm Heading to Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota
A large, foreboding, winter storm will be making its way into the Midwest beginning Monday and could last several days, spanning a number of states. This storm is expected to impact a giant region, affecting travel for anyone planning on commuting in the next few days. This winter storm is...
Comments / 0