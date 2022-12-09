ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama fans, CFB world reacts to tragic passing of Coach Mike Leach

We start Tuesday morning in a state of utter sadness. The Southeastern Conference lost a family member as Mississippi State University released a statement about head coach Michael “Mike” Leach passing away because of complications from a heart condition. Leach, 61, was rushed to the Univesity of Mississippi Medical Center on Sunday via ambulance because of a personal health issue. He was a beloved husband, coach, friend, and mentor. Leach was finishing his third season for the Bulldogs before his unexpected death. Alabama fans and the college football world reacted in mourning on social media. Leach was a national treasure that will never be forgotten.
Alabama fans react to Aaron Anderson entering the NCAA transfer portal

Alabama wide receiver Aaron Anderson surprised many on Tuesday when it was reported that the freshman had opted to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Anderson, who was one of the top receivers in his class battled injuries throughout his first season with the Crimson Tide. He is the first member of the class of 2022 to enter the transfer portal.
WATCH: Nick Saban dances during big recruiting weekend

Nick Saban pulled his dance moves out the closet once again during a big recruiting weekend for the Crimson Tide. Saban and the Tide are hosting multiple five-star recruits and their families this weekend. The Alabama head coach has traditionally danced to the Cupid Shuffle, and Saturday was no different. Tracy Varner of Madhouse Training was able to capture the legendary head coach’s dance moves this year.
90-year-old Red Farmer recovering from double pneumonia, looks forward to 75th year of racing

He's 90 years old and he's itching to begin his 75th year of racing — but first, NASCAR Hall of Famer Red Farmer of Hueytown, Alabama, is itching to get out of the hospital. "I've been at UAB Hospital for over a week battling double pneumonia," the racing legend tells WVTM13. "I beat COVID-19 and double pneumonia a few months ago. I don't have Covid this time around, but the pneumonia got me again," says Red.
After split, Methodists go in different directions

After an emotional meeting Saturday in Birmingham that sent long-time United Methodists heading off in different directions, the goodbyes quickly turned into questions of what’s next. “It’s just hard,” said the Rev. Keith Thompson, senior pastor of Canterbury United Methodist Church in Mountain Brook, which remains in the denomination....
PROGRAMMING ALERT: WBRC FOX6 News launches Jewelry Television

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News is launching Jewelry Television (jtv) effective Tuesday, January 3, 2023. The new affiliation will replace Grit TV on WBRC’s 6.5 cable channel. Jewelry Television specializes in the sale of jewelry for both men and women. Jewelry Television has an estimated reach of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
