Chicago shooting: Man charged with killing 3 after fight at Northwest Side bar, police say
The suspect, also charged with kidnapping, allegedly held a woman against her will after the deadly shooting.
fox32chicago.com
Wounded man flees to Humboldt Park grocery store after shooting
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in Humboldt Park on the West Side Tuesday afternoon. The man was traveling in a vehicle in the 700 block of North Sawyer Avenue when a gunman fired shots about 1:12 p.m., Chicago police said. After the shooting, the victim...
Suspect in custody after mass killing at Portage Park bar
A suspect has been taken into custody for a shooting during a birthday party at a Portage Park bar over the weekend that killed three people and critically wounded a fourth person.
Chicago man on parole fatally shot three people, wounded another after being kicked out of party: police
CHICAGO - A convicted felon who was on parole has been charged in a fatal shooting that occurred during a birthday party at a Portage Park bar over the weekend. Samuel Parsons-Salas, 32, of Chicago, faces three felony counts of first-degree murder, one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of kidnapping.
'Everything was a blur': Suspects in 6 Chicago robberies end hour-long spree with fiery crash
One victim was cut on the head, and another was punched, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man threatened to shoot woman while robbing her on CTA
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of robbing a woman on the CTA and threatening to shoot her if she didn't comply. The incident occurred on a Green Line train that was traveling westbound from Morgan to Ashland, police said. The suspect...
wlip.com
Two Arrested in Fox Lake Murder of Elderly Man
(Fox Lake, IL) A man shot and killed in Fox Lake has been identified. Police say they were called on Monday night to a residence along Mineola Road. It was there that they discovered Roy Hoffman dead. Lake County Major Crime Task Force investigators say Hoffman had arranged for a romantic relationship with 31-year-old Kathryn Deason in exchange for money. She was in the 77-year-old’s apartment when her ride, identified as 37-year-old Azmi Ibrahim, Jr. reportedly went looking for her. An argument then ensued inside the apartment, and Ibrahim allegedly shot and killed Hoffman. He was taken into custody early Tuesday morning in Round Lake and has been charged with first-degree murder and obstructing justice. Deason has been charged with obstructing justice. Officials say the investigation is ongoing, and more charges could be filed.
WGNtv.com
3 attempt to rob armored truck at Chase Bank in Oak Park
OAK PARK, Ill. — The FBi is investigating an incident involving an armored truck at a Chase Bank in Oak Park Monday morning. The FBI responded to the incident at the 933 block of Madison Street just before 9:00 a.m. Monday morning. In a press release Monday afternoon, FBI...
nadignewspapers.com
Suspect in custody in connection with triple murder outside of nightclub in Portage Park
A suspect was taken into custody Monday afternoon at a Jefferson Park apartment building in connection to what police described as a triple murder at point-black range near a Portage Park nightclub over the weekend. The man was arrested at about 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, near Montrose and Laramie,...
fox32chicago.com
Armed men rob armored vehicle outside Chase Bank in Oak Park: FBI
OAK PARK, Ill. - Three men robbed an armored vehicle Monday morning outside a Chase Bank in suburban Chicago. Around 9 a.m., the FBI responded to the incident at 933 Madison Street in Oak Park. According to the FBI, three Black males verbally demanded money from the vehicle. At least...
Woman killed in Logan Square shooting, fiery crash into dumpster ID'd: authorities
A woman has died after a shooting and fiery crash on the city's Northwest Side, authorities said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago crime: 7 people robbed at gunpoint within an hour
CHICAGO - Police are investigating after seven people were robbed at gunpoint within an hour across Chicago. "It's a scary thing that all this is happening," said a Ukrainian Village resident named Alec, who lives near two of the incidents. In each robbery, victims lost their phones, wallets, or personal...
Chicago officer stabbed, suspect shot by police during hostage situation, CPD says
According to police, officers were responding to a call of a man entering a home and holding a woman hostage in a bedroom with a knife.
cwbchicago.com
4 robbery suspects in custody after fiery crash on Chicago’s North Side
Chicago — A carload of suspected armed robbers committed a series of holdups in Bucktown and the North Side, then crashed into a truck in Lincoln Square as Chicago police officers closed in on them Monday morning. Four suspects are in custody after running from the flaming wreckage, and police recovered three firearms, according to CPD.
Two men shot in Back of the Yards restaurant, both in serious condition
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are investigating a shooting in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, leaving two men injured as they waited for food at a short-order restaurant. It happened at Super Star & Gyros, at 1159 W. 47th St. near Racine Avenue, around 3:45 p.m. Police said two men, ages 24 and 25, were waiting for their food at the restasurant when someone started shooting and they were hit by gunfire. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported there were more than 30 shell casings found on the scene. At least two dozen shots were fired into Super Star & Gyros.Owner Alvaro...
3 dead, 1 wounded following shooting on Northwest Side
Three people were killed and another was injured by gunfire Sunday morning after a bar fight moved to the street and a suspect opened fire on a group, Chicago police say.
3 fatally shot following Chicago bar fight, another woman was critically injured
CHICAGO - Three people were killed and a fourth was critically wounded after a gunman opened fire on a group of people outside of a Chicago bar on the Northwest Side early Sunday, authorities said. The shooting in the Cragin neighborhood came after a fight inside the bar spilled outside...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with attempted murder of a police officer after armed robbery in Lombard
LOMBARD, Ill. - The second suspect in Thursday's police involved shooting in Lombard was charged with attempted murder of an officer and denied bail. Anthony Brown, 31, appeared in bond court Saturday morning. Lombard police officers responded to a report of an armed robbery on Dec. 8 around 4:05 p.m....
cwbchicago.com
Hammer-wielding men rob pedestrian in Humboldt Park (Video)
Chicago — Newly released video shows two men armed themselves with hammers to rob another man in Humboldt Park over the weekend. The neighborhood is among the areas of Chicago that have been slammed by more than 70 armed robberies since December 2. “There was a robbery this weekend...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man shot dead in West Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A 42-year-old man was gunned down Monday afternoon on Chicago's West Side. Around 4:11 p.m., police say the male victim was in the 4400 block of West Jackson when he was struck in the abdomen by gunfire. The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was...
