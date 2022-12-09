ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lombard, IL

fox32chicago.com

Wounded man flees to Humboldt Park grocery store after shooting

CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in Humboldt Park on the West Side Tuesday afternoon. The man was traveling in a vehicle in the 700 block of North Sawyer Avenue when a gunman fired shots about 1:12 p.m., Chicago police said. After the shooting, the victim...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: Man threatened to shoot woman while robbing her on CTA

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of robbing a woman on the CTA and threatening to shoot her if she didn't comply. The incident occurred on a Green Line train that was traveling westbound from Morgan to Ashland, police said. The suspect...
CHICAGO, IL
wlip.com

Two Arrested in Fox Lake Murder of Elderly Man

(Fox Lake, IL) A man shot and killed in Fox Lake has been identified. Police say they were called on Monday night to a residence along Mineola Road. It was there that they discovered Roy Hoffman dead. Lake County Major Crime Task Force investigators say Hoffman had arranged for a romantic relationship with 31-year-old Kathryn Deason in exchange for money. She was in the 77-year-old’s apartment when her ride, identified as 37-year-old Azmi Ibrahim, Jr. reportedly went looking for her. An argument then ensued inside the apartment, and Ibrahim allegedly shot and killed Hoffman. He was taken into custody early Tuesday morning in Round Lake and has been charged with first-degree murder and obstructing justice. Deason has been charged with obstructing justice. Officials say the investigation is ongoing, and more charges could be filed.
FOX LAKE, IL
WGNtv.com

3 attempt to rob armored truck at Chase Bank in Oak Park

OAK PARK, Ill. — The FBi is investigating an incident involving an armored truck at a Chase Bank in Oak Park Monday morning. The FBI responded to the incident at the 933 block of Madison Street just before 9:00 a.m. Monday morning. In a press release Monday afternoon, FBI...
OAK PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Armed men rob armored vehicle outside Chase Bank in Oak Park: FBI

OAK PARK, Ill. - Three men robbed an armored vehicle Monday morning outside a Chase Bank in suburban Chicago. Around 9 a.m., the FBI responded to the incident at 933 Madison Street in Oak Park. According to the FBI, three Black males verbally demanded money from the vehicle. At least...
OAK PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago crime: 7 people robbed at gunpoint within an hour

CHICAGO - Police are investigating after seven people were robbed at gunpoint within an hour across Chicago. "It's a scary thing that all this is happening," said a Ukrainian Village resident named Alec, who lives near two of the incidents. In each robbery, victims lost their phones, wallets, or personal...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

4 robbery suspects in custody after fiery crash on Chicago’s North Side

Chicago — A carload of suspected armed robbers committed a series of holdups in Bucktown and the North Side, then crashed into a truck in Lincoln Square as Chicago police officers closed in on them Monday morning. Four suspects are in custody after running from the flaming wreckage, and police recovered three firearms, according to CPD.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Two men shot in Back of the Yards restaurant, both in serious condition

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are investigating a shooting in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, leaving two men injured as they waited for food at a short-order restaurant. It happened at Super Star & Gyros, at 1159 W. 47th St. near Racine Avenue, around 3:45 p.m. Police said two men, ages 24 and 25, were waiting for their food at the restasurant when someone started shooting and they were hit by gunfire. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported there were more than 30 shell casings found on the scene. At least two dozen shots were fired into Super Star & Gyros.Owner Alvaro...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Hammer-wielding men rob pedestrian in Humboldt Park (Video)

Chicago — Newly released video shows two men armed themselves with hammers to rob another man in Humboldt Park over the weekend. The neighborhood is among the areas of Chicago that have been slammed by more than 70 armed robberies since December 2. “There was a robbery this weekend...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: Man shot dead in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO - A 42-year-old man was gunned down Monday afternoon on Chicago's West Side. Around 4:11 p.m., police say the male victim was in the 4400 block of West Jackson when he was struck in the abdomen by gunfire. The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was...
CHICAGO, IL
