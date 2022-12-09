Metropolitan Ministries set to begin holiday distributions, orange growers hit hard by Hurricane Ian and Brittney Griner back on U.S. soil

Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
Tampa's coldest temperature on record: 60 years ago
An Arctic blast brought temperature to the teens in many Tampa Bay area communities on this day, Dec. 13, 60 years ago. Temperatures in Tampa dropped to 18 degrees on Dec. 13, 1962. This remains the coldest temperature recorded in Tampa. Temperatures stayed below 70 for 11 straight days. Saint...
Bay News 9
Michigan, native tribes reach new Great Lakes fishing deal
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Four Native American tribes have agreed with Michigan and federal officials on a revised fishing policy for parts of three of the Great Lakes, officials said Monday. The tentative deal involves contentious issues for groups wanting shares of a valuable resource as populations of...
Bay News 9
North Carolina man works on historic NASA mission
WAXHAW, N.C. — When the Orion capsule splashed down in the Pacific Sunday, it marked the end of NASA's Artemis I mission. The historic 25-day trip is just the beginning of putting humans back on the moon and one day Mars. One man in North Carolina watched with a...
995qyk.com
20 Florida Spots Featured On ‘Diners, Drive-In’s and Dives’
Living in Florida means we have a melting pot of dining options (no pun intended.) The food scene in Tampa Bay has always been a focal point in visiting the city. A few spots have even been featured on Food Network’s ‘Diners, Drive-In’s, and Dives’. Have you tried any of these places Guy Fieri went to on his popular Food Network show? The Mayor of Flavortown would never send us to a spot that wasn’t worthy of our time.
Bay News 9
Florida's wildfire season may be more intense this winter
Florida’s weather pattern is setting up to host an ideal environment for the spread of disastrous wildfires across the state to begin 2023, despite well above normal rainfall totals during the 2022 Wet Season. In the National Interagency Fire Center’s most recent wildland fire report, they flagged Florida and...
This Tampa Bay-area Publix sold 2 winning scratch-offs worth $16M in prizes
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — At Publix, they say "shopping is a pleasure." But shopping at one Publix in Palm Harbor turned out to be much, much more for two Floridians who pressed their luck with the Florida Lottery. On Monday, the Florida Lottery announced that a New Port Richey...
Bay News 9
California may not see a recession next year, UCLA Anderson Forecast says
LOS ANGELES — Despite increasing interest rates and inflation continuing to run at a 40-year high, California isn’t likely to enter a recession next year, according to UCLA Anderson Forecast Director Jerry Nickelsburg. What You Need To Know. Unlike the tech meltdown in 2001, when layoffs were concentrated...
iheart.com
WATCH: Tampa Bay News Reporter Has Coughing Fit While Reporting on Red Tide
Red tide has again taken over at some Tampa Bay and Sarasota beaches. High levels of the algae can cause respiratory distress in humans, as evidenced by the coughing fit 10 Tampa Bay reporter Malique Rankin experienced off-camera on Friday. We found this clip especially interesting because as we were...
Florida woman wins $1,000 a week for life from 7-Eleven lottery ticket
A Pasco County woman won $1,000 a week for life from a CASH4LIFE drawing, the Florida Lottery announced Monday.
995qyk.com
Calm And Quiet Peggy Is Looking For A Fur-ever Home
Calm and quiet Peggy is looking for a fur-ever home. Peggy is our Mutt Monday dog this week. Calm and quiet, Peggy is a very good puppy. She would love a family that will give her lots of love and help her build her confidence. Peggy is a three month old, 15 pound Catahoula mix.
Florida teacher sees 80% jump in property insurance premium
Florida's property insurance crisis hits close to home and one Tampa Bay teacher is facing a head-spinning premium increase.
Bay News 9
Tampa public adjuster weighs-in on property insurance special session
TAMPA, Fla. — Public Adjuster Rick Tutwiler said he has been working nearly 200 Hurricane Ian claims and hopes lawmakers make some changes to improve Florida's property insurance crisis during this week's special session. "At the end of the day, it should be about the policyholder. What is in...
Bay News 9
Florida lawmakers hoping to aid ailing property insurance market
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers agree the state is in crisis over the ballooning price of homeowners insurance. But there's a big divide on how to fix it. Lawmakers are in the second day of a special session aimed at shoring up the state’s struggling home insurance market.
wild941.com
Two Minors Get Into Knife Fight At Largo Central Park
A minor was stabbed several times at Largo Central Park this Sunday after an argument between two kids. It started as a verbal argument between two minors but then quickly escalated into a physical altercation when one took out a knife and started stabbing the other boy several times. After that he ran away but detectives soon found him.
Bay News 9
DeSantis seeks Florida grand jury investigation of COVID-19 vaccines
MIAMI — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that he plans to petition the state's Supreme Court to convene a grand jury to investigate “any and all wrongdoing” with respect to the COVID-19 vaccines. What You Need To Know. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he'll seek probe...
Florida to Face Concerning Layoffs in 2023
Floridians must prepare for the changes in the job market in 2023. According to the latest polling of more than 500 C-level and senior executives from digital consulting firm West Monroe, about 21% of Florida executives are in the process of or have already planned layoffs for the upcoming year.
Bay News 9
Central Florida parents have limited childcare options for autistic children
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — The last time Jessika Barrera’s three-year-old son, Alex, went to daycare was in mid-October. Since then, Barrera has been searching for childcare, a process that can be challenging for many – and even more so for the parents of children like Alex, who has been diagnosed with autism.
7 Tampa Bay speakeasies
Here is your manual to the exclusive, secretive, and entrancing bars and blind tigers of Tampa Bay.
995qyk.com
5 Of The Most Beloved Eateries Are Here In Tampa Bay
5 of the most beloved eateries are her in Tampa Bay. This is according to OpenTable and they released the list of the top 100 restaurants. They way they came up with the list is that they analyzed over 13 million reviews from its verified OpenTable Diners. 5 of the most beloved eateries are here in Tampa Bay.
Kindness Day to benefit Feeding Tampa Bay
News Channel 8's Kindness Day is Friday, Dec. 16.
