Florida State

Metropolitan Ministries set to begin holiday distributions, orange growers hit hard by Hurricane Ian and Brittney Griner back on U.S. soil

By Spectrum News Staff
Bay News 9
 4 days ago
Bay News 9

Tampa's coldest temperature on record: 60 years ago

An Arctic blast brought temperature to the teens in many Tampa Bay area communities on this day, Dec. 13, 60 years ago. Temperatures in Tampa dropped to 18 degrees on Dec. 13, 1962. This remains the coldest temperature recorded in Tampa. Temperatures stayed below 70 for 11 straight days. Saint...
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Michigan, native tribes reach new Great Lakes fishing deal

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Four Native American tribes have agreed with Michigan and federal officials on a revised fishing policy for parts of three of the Great Lakes, officials said Monday. The tentative deal involves contentious issues for groups wanting shares of a valuable resource as populations of...
MICHIGAN STATE
Bay News 9

North Carolina man works on historic NASA mission

WAXHAW, N.C. — When the Orion capsule splashed down in the Pacific Sunday, it marked the end of NASA's Artemis I mission. The historic 25-day trip is just the beginning of putting humans back on the moon and one day Mars. One man in North Carolina watched with a...
WAXHAW, NC
995qyk.com

20 Florida Spots Featured On ‘Diners, Drive-In’s and Dives’

Living in Florida means we have a melting pot of dining options (no pun intended.) The food scene in Tampa Bay has always been a focal point in visiting the city. A few spots have even been featured on Food Network’s ‘Diners, Drive-In’s, and Dives’. Have you tried any of these places Guy Fieri went to on his popular Food Network show? The Mayor of Flavortown would never send us to a spot that wasn’t worthy of our time.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Florida's wildfire season may be more intense this winter

Florida’s weather pattern is setting up to host an ideal environment for the spread of disastrous wildfires across the state to begin 2023, despite well above normal rainfall totals during the 2022 Wet Season. In the National Interagency Fire Center’s most recent wildland fire report, they flagged Florida and...
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

Calm And Quiet Peggy Is Looking For A Fur-ever Home

Calm and quiet Peggy is looking for a fur-ever home. Peggy is our Mutt Monday dog this week. Calm and quiet, Peggy is a very good puppy. She would love a family that will give her lots of love and help her build her confidence. Peggy is a three month old, 15 pound Catahoula mix.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Tampa public adjuster weighs-in on property insurance special session

TAMPA, Fla. — Public Adjuster Rick Tutwiler said he has been working nearly 200 Hurricane Ian claims and hopes lawmakers make some changes to improve Florida's property insurance crisis during this week's special session. "At the end of the day, it should be about the policyholder. What is in...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Florida lawmakers hoping to aid ailing property insurance market

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers agree the state is in crisis over the ballooning price of homeowners insurance. But there's a big divide on how to fix it. Lawmakers are in the second day of a special session aimed at shoring up the state’s struggling home insurance market.
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

Two Minors Get Into Knife Fight At Largo Central Park

A minor was stabbed several times at Largo Central Park this Sunday after an argument between two kids. It started as a verbal argument between two minors but then quickly escalated into a physical altercation when one took out a knife and started stabbing the other boy several times. After that he ran away but detectives soon found him.
TAMPA, FL
Toni Koraza

Florida to Face Concerning Layoffs in 2023

Floridians must prepare for the changes in the job market in 2023. According to the latest polling of more than 500 C-level and senior executives from digital consulting firm West Monroe, about 21% of Florida executives are in the process of or have already planned layoffs for the upcoming year.
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

5 Of The Most Beloved Eateries Are Here In Tampa Bay

5 of the most beloved eateries are her in Tampa Bay. This is according to OpenTable and they released the list of the top 100 restaurants. They way they came up with the list is that they analyzed over 13 million reviews from its verified OpenTable Diners. 5 of the most beloved eateries are here in Tampa Bay.
TAMPA, FL

