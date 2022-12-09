ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

World Cup 2022 LIVE: Lionel Messi targets place in history after inspiring Argentina to Qatar final

Lionel Messi beamed with pride after his magical display inspired Argentina to a resounding victory against Croatia and secured their place in the World Cup final.One of the greatest players in football history, the 35-year-old put in a man-of-the-match display in Tuesday’s Lusail Stadium semi-final against the 2018 runners-up.Messi converted a first-half spot-kick and watched Julian Alvarez end a strong solo run with a cool finish, before the skipper showed incredible nous and skill to tee up the Manchester City forward to wrap up a 3-0 win. Argentina will return to Lusail to face France or Morocco on Sunday,...
BBC

World-record nonuplets return home to Mali from Morocco

The world's only nonuplets - nine babies born at the same time - have safely returned home to Mali after spending the first 19 months of their lives in Morocco. The babies broke the Guinness World Record for the most children delivered in a single birth to survive. Ahead of...
Variety

‘This Is What I Remember’ Sales Rights Picked up By Thailand’s Diversion

Mai Meksawan’s Thailand-based production, sales and distribution company Diversion has picked up international sales rights to “This Is What I Remember,” a film by Kyrgyz director Aktan Arym Kubat. “This Is What I Remember” tells the story of an amnesiac old man, played by the director himself, who returns to his homeland after 23 years of ordeals in foreign lands. Events take place in a village in Kyrgyzstan, where he is brought by his adult son. Much has changed during his absence. These include the morals of the villagers, the realities of a changing world, the rise of radical Islam, crime...
SFGate

Scholz says Balkans joining EU is in Germany's interest

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Wednesday that it's in the interest of Germany and Europe for the remaining countries of the Balkans to join the European Union. Speaking to Parliament ahead of a one-day summit of the 27-nation bloc in Brussels, Scholz welcomed the revival of EU accession talks with the six Western Balkan countries in recent months, and the decision this week to grant Bosnia candidate status.
Reuters

EU seeks firm words on Russia at first summit with ASEAN

BRUSSELS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The European Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meet for their first summit on Wednesday to deepen economic ties, with European leaders pressing for firm, shared language critical of Russia.
