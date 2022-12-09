Read full article on original website
World Cup 2022 LIVE: Lionel Messi targets place in history after inspiring Argentina to Qatar final
Lionel Messi beamed with pride after his magical display inspired Argentina to a resounding victory against Croatia and secured their place in the World Cup final.One of the greatest players in football history, the 35-year-old put in a man-of-the-match display in Tuesday’s Lusail Stadium semi-final against the 2018 runners-up.Messi converted a first-half spot-kick and watched Julian Alvarez end a strong solo run with a cool finish, before the skipper showed incredible nous and skill to tee up the Manchester City forward to wrap up a 3-0 win. Argentina will return to Lusail to face France or Morocco on Sunday,...
Prohibition at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar didn’t keep me from finding a few buds
The beers on tap cost around $16.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
BBC
World-record nonuplets return home to Mali from Morocco
The world's only nonuplets - nine babies born at the same time - have safely returned home to Mali after spending the first 19 months of their lives in Morocco. The babies broke the Guinness World Record for the most children delivered in a single birth to survive. Ahead of...
Rolling red carpet to Africans, US warns of 'destabilizing' China, Russia
The United States warned Tuesday that China and Russia were destabilizing Africa with their growing inroads as it rolled out the red carpet to the continent's leaders and pledged billions of dollars in support. Austin said China was expanding its footprint in Africa "on a daily basis" through its growing economic influence.
‘This Is What I Remember’ Sales Rights Picked up By Thailand’s Diversion
Mai Meksawan’s Thailand-based production, sales and distribution company Diversion has picked up international sales rights to “This Is What I Remember,” a film by Kyrgyz director Aktan Arym Kubat. “This Is What I Remember” tells the story of an amnesiac old man, played by the director himself, who returns to his homeland after 23 years of ordeals in foreign lands. Events take place in a village in Kyrgyzstan, where he is brought by his adult son. Much has changed during his absence. These include the morals of the villagers, the realities of a changing world, the rise of radical Islam, crime...
G7, Vietnam reach $15.5 billion climate deal to cut coal use -sources
HANOI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Group of Seven (G7) industrialised nations will provide $15.5 billion to Vietnam to help the country transition away from coal, two Western sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
SFGate
Scholz says Balkans joining EU is in Germany's interest
BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Wednesday that it's in the interest of Germany and Europe for the remaining countries of the Balkans to join the European Union. Speaking to Parliament ahead of a one-day summit of the 27-nation bloc in Brussels, Scholz welcomed the revival of EU accession talks with the six Western Balkan countries in recent months, and the decision this week to grant Bosnia candidate status.
Germany entirely dependent on imports for 14 critical raw materials - study
BERLIN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Germany is highly dependent on imports for many crucial raw materials and often relies entirely on other countries to meet demand, according to a study seen by Reuters, which warned that much of this reliance was on authoritarian regimes.
EU seeks firm words on Russia at first summit with ASEAN
BRUSSELS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The European Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meet for their first summit on Wednesday to deepen economic ties, with European leaders pressing for firm, shared language critical of Russia.
SFGate
