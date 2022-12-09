ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

One Of America’s Most Christmas-Obsessed Towns Is In Illinois

Christmas is a time of joy and cheer in America, but one town in Illinois truly embraces the holiday season. Where is it located?. According to a recent study, the most Christmas-obsessed cities in America are Crocker, Missouri, Santa Claus, Indiana, and Jackson, New Hampshire. Every state was judged based...
4 Myths About Illinois That People in Other States Believe

Illinois is a state located in the Midwestern United States. It is known for its vibrant culture and rich history, as well as its diverse array of landscapes and attractions. However, like any other state, Illinois has its fair share of myths and misconceptions that people from other states may believe. Here are some common myths about Illinois and the truth behind them.
2 Great Ways to Escape the Winter Blues in Illinois

Winter is almost officially here, and as the weather gets colder, many people may find themselves feeling cooped up and restless, aka, suffering from "cabin fever". Cabin fever can make even the most dedicated homebodies, (like me), eager to get out and explore, and lucky for us there is a ton of fun up for grabs in Illinois each winter!
New Area Code Coming In 2023 For Phone Numbers In Illinois

A new area code is coming to Illinois in 2023, will it affect your current phone number?. The Number Of Area Codes Needed For Illinois Phones Has Increased Drastically. I remember when there were just a handful of area codes in Illinois. We are currently up to thirteen and still growing. The last one to be added was 872 in 2009.
No Front License Plate In Illinois: Legal Or Illegal?

When you ask someone from another state if they're required to have a front license plate, you'll probably get one of two reactions. One reaction is usually angry because yes, they have to have one. Boredom is most often the other reaction, because people in states where residents aren't required...
Illinois’ 10 Poorest Counties All Have One Thing Common

There are some booming counties in Illinois but, despite the wealth and prosperity of some areas, there are others within the country that struggle with high levels of poverty and low median household incomes. There are several factors that contribute to poverty in these counties in Illinois, including a lack of job opportunities and access to education and training programs. Many of these counties have a high unemployment rate, which makes it difficult for residents to find jobs and earn a decent income.
Ride in Your Warm Car At These Illinois Drive-Through Light Displays

Midwest weather can be unpredictable and get brutally cold during the fall and winter months, but that shouldn't stop you and the family from enjoying some beautiful Christmas light displays over the holidays. There are several drive-through holiday light shows around the Stateline area, but we've found two that have...
Small WI Bar Filled With Thousands Of Vintage Christmas Ornaments

A bar in Wisconsin knows how to get into the Christmas spirit every year. When it comes to the type of bar I like to hang out at, it's definitely a small-town tavern-style joint. You know the kind with good burgers, cheap drinks, and an old-school jukebox. Nothing fancy, just fun. The place to find one is in the middle of nowhere in Wisconsin.
Surviving Christmas Shopping in Illinois: A Guide

As the holiday season approaches, many Illinois residents are gearing up for the annual tradition of Christmas shopping. And let's be honest: it can be a nightmare. Crowded malls, long lines, and the constant threat of not finding that perfect gift can make even the most cheerful Scrooge want to crawl into a hole and hide.
Identify Theft Bigger Problem in Illinois than Missouri? Yes, Jim

Is identity theft a problem? Sure it is. Does a brand new ranking show that it's a bigger problem in Illinois than Missouri? Yes, Jim, it does. WalletHub just dropped their new 2022 list for the states that are most vulnerable to identity theft. If you look at their interactive map, you'll see that Illinois is shown to be a place where you're more likely to have your identity lifted than Missouri.
The Best Place in Wisconsin to Get Your Holiday PIE!

There's nothing quite like a warm, homemade pie straight out of the oven. And if you're in Wisconsin, the best place to get your hands on one of these delicious desserts is at Main Street Cafe. Located in the heart of downtown Bloomer, Wisconsin, Main Street Cafe is a quaint...
97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois.

