One Of America’s Most Christmas-Obsessed Towns Is In Illinois
Christmas is a time of joy and cheer in America, but one town in Illinois truly embraces the holiday season. Where is it located?. According to a recent study, the most Christmas-obsessed cities in America are Crocker, Missouri, Santa Claus, Indiana, and Jackson, New Hampshire. Every state was judged based...
Illinois White Christmas? Your Chances For Snow on December 25
We're less than two weeks away from the big day when the jolly man in the big red suit jumps aboard his sleigh, but will Mr. Claus be flying through snowflakes when he makes his rounds through the Midwest?. If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, just like the ones...
4 Myths About Illinois That People in Other States Believe
Illinois is a state located in the Midwestern United States. It is known for its vibrant culture and rich history, as well as its diverse array of landscapes and attractions. However, like any other state, Illinois has its fair share of myths and misconceptions that people from other states may believe. Here are some common myths about Illinois and the truth behind them.
2 Great Ways to Escape the Winter Blues in Illinois
Winter is almost officially here, and as the weather gets colder, many people may find themselves feeling cooped up and restless, aka, suffering from "cabin fever". Cabin fever can make even the most dedicated homebodies, (like me), eager to get out and explore, and lucky for us there is a ton of fun up for grabs in Illinois each winter!
New Area Code Coming In 2023 For Phone Numbers In Illinois
A new area code is coming to Illinois in 2023, will it affect your current phone number?. The Number Of Area Codes Needed For Illinois Phones Has Increased Drastically. I remember when there were just a handful of area codes in Illinois. We are currently up to thirteen and still growing. The last one to be added was 872 in 2009.
Are you part of the 25% of People who Really Live in Illinois?
Only 25% of the people who live in the state of Illinois actually live in the Land of Lincoln. Are you confused? Well, I was too at first but there is data that proves my point, let me explain... According to funworldfacts.com, 3 out of every 4 people who live...
Illinois Crowns Hallmark Classic as Best Christmas Movie Of All Time
We all have a favorite Christmas movie. Does your happen to be Illinois' favorite?. If it were me, I would've guessed 'Elf', 'A Charlie Brown Christmas', or 'The Grinch' as Illinois' favorite, but I guessed wrong - so far off. The most popular Christmas movie in Illinois is undoubtedly the...
No Front License Plate In Illinois: Legal Or Illegal?
When you ask someone from another state if they're required to have a front license plate, you'll probably get one of two reactions. One reaction is usually angry because yes, they have to have one. Boredom is most often the other reaction, because people in states where residents aren't required...
Illinois’ 10 Poorest Counties All Have One Thing Common
There are some booming counties in Illinois but, despite the wealth and prosperity of some areas, there are others within the country that struggle with high levels of poverty and low median household incomes. There are several factors that contribute to poverty in these counties in Illinois, including a lack of job opportunities and access to education and training programs. Many of these counties have a high unemployment rate, which makes it difficult for residents to find jobs and earn a decent income.
Ride in Your Warm Car At These Illinois Drive-Through Light Displays
Midwest weather can be unpredictable and get brutally cold during the fall and winter months, but that shouldn't stop you and the family from enjoying some beautiful Christmas light displays over the holidays. There are several drive-through holiday light shows around the Stateline area, but we've found two that have...
See Inside a Cabin Hidden in the Woods in the Middle of Illinois
I don't know about you, but when I try to get away from it all, I really do try to get away from everything. That's kind of the idea. If you agree, there's a cabin I've found hidden in the middle of the woods in central Illinois that looks like a good option.
Small WI Bar Filled With Thousands Of Vintage Christmas Ornaments
A bar in Wisconsin knows how to get into the Christmas spirit every year. When it comes to the type of bar I like to hang out at, it's definitely a small-town tavern-style joint. You know the kind with good burgers, cheap drinks, and an old-school jukebox. Nothing fancy, just fun. The place to find one is in the middle of nowhere in Wisconsin.
Surviving Christmas Shopping in Illinois: A Guide
As the holiday season approaches, many Illinois residents are gearing up for the annual tradition of Christmas shopping. And let's be honest: it can be a nightmare. Crowded malls, long lines, and the constant threat of not finding that perfect gift can make even the most cheerful Scrooge want to crawl into a hole and hide.
Looks Like There’s a Controversy Surrounding Illinois’ Favorite Christmas Movie
Wait just a second, what is Illinois' most popular Christmas movie?. Every season we hear that some website has found the most popular seasonal movie in each state... but what happens when two different websites aren't landing on the same movie? Who's really right?. Today I was sent an email...
Identify Theft Bigger Problem in Illinois than Missouri? Yes, Jim
Is identity theft a problem? Sure it is. Does a brand new ranking show that it's a bigger problem in Illinois than Missouri? Yes, Jim, it does. WalletHub just dropped their new 2022 list for the states that are most vulnerable to identity theft. If you look at their interactive map, you'll see that Illinois is shown to be a place where you're more likely to have your identity lifted than Missouri.
The Best Place in Wisconsin to Get Your Holiday PIE!
There's nothing quite like a warm, homemade pie straight out of the oven. And if you're in Wisconsin, the best place to get your hands on one of these delicious desserts is at Main Street Cafe. Located in the heart of downtown Bloomer, Wisconsin, Main Street Cafe is a quaint...
This Wisconsin City Is One Of America’s Fastest Growing Places
I didn't realize until doing a little research for this piece that America's population is up a little over 2.5 percent over the last five years, going from 327 million people in 2016 to almost 332 million people as of last year. And while the population continues to grow, so...
Small Town Christmas Novelist Based her Latest Book on Illinois TV Show
Forget watching Christmas movies, this year it's time to read a Christmas book and we've found the perfect one. There's something special about the way a book can transport you into another world. Sure you might be sitting in a waiting room, or on the bus... or on the treadmill...
This May Be Illinois’ Most Bizarre News Story Of The Year
(I was going through some files that I've kept on some of the weirder things that have taken place in 2022 here in the state of Illinois when I stumbled upon this little gem from over the summer):. In the craziness of today's world and the round-the-clock news cycle, it's...
Chance Of Wild Animal Attack In Illinois: Highest In The Midwest
I figure that some of the information I'm about to share with you is going to come as a surprise. You probably thought, like I did, that one of the great benefits of living in Illinois is our distinct lack of dangerous animals and creepy-crawlies. But, if that were actually...
