Maryland State

TheStreet

American Airlines Makes a Huge Customer-Friendly Move

Many frequent travelers know the frustration of trying to get information from a chatbot or being on hold for hours to reach a representative. Perhaps the worst of all is finding the perfect price for a popular flight, having the website freeze or crash and then finding that prices changed for a more expensive ticket. (It's never the other way around.)
Engadget

Uber and Motional's robotaxis arrive in Las Vegas

It marks the first time public riders and access the autonomous vehicles using Uber. Cables Direct Online 20 FT High Speed HDMI Cable w. Uber has launched public robotaxi rides in Las Vegas using Motional's Hyundai Ioniq 5 autonomous EVs with the aim of offering a full driverless service to the public in 2023. It will eventually expand to Los Angeles, where the two companies have been testing autonomous Uber Eats deliveries since May 2022. It's all part of a 10-year agreement between Uber and Motional to offer autonomous ride-hailing and deliveries.
LAS VEGAS, NV
dornob.com

Flying Car Aims to be the World’s Most Efficient Commuting Vehicle

Silicon Valley company Alef claims they can deliver a Back to the Future-style flying car within the next three years. Funny enough, the company has a cool connection to the iconic 1980s movie series about time travel. In the movies, Marty McFly journeys to the future on October 21st, 2015 in a flying car. On that same date in real life, the company’s four founders — Dr. Constantine Kisly, Pavel Markin, Oleg Petrov, Jim Dukhovny — met and made the decision to make the flying commuter car a feasible reality.
Freethink

Startup unveils flying taxis expected to soar over NYC in 2025

Archer Aviation has just unveiled its first production aircraft: Midnight, an electric vertical take off and landing (eVTOL) vehicle. United Airlines plans to use the startup’s aircraft to ferry customers to and from local airports as soon as 2025. Flying taxis: Experts predict that nearly 70% of the world...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

