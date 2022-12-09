Humans have never been busier or more distracted than ever. While technology affords us many conveniences, it also generates some negative effects on our psyches. One of the favorite examples of this phenomenon is smartphones, whose power sometimes comes at the cost of burdening our minds with incessant notifications and the lure of instant gratification. Sometimes, these devices even completely erase the already blurry line between work and personal time. Sometimes we just need to kick back and relax without our smartphones, but that’s almost impossible if we consume our entertainment from those small screens. It’s in that vein that this attractive yet eccentric device tries to make that happen and does so in an effective yet admittedly unconventional way.

4 DAYS AGO