Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Corione Harris, Cornerback, Southern Jaguars
Centre Daily
Maryland’s Jarrett entering NFL draft, will skip bowl
Maryland receiver Rakim Jarrett announced Tuesday that he is entering the NFL draft. Jarrett said he'll skip the Duke's Mayo Bowl against N.C. State. In three seasons with the Terrapins, he had 119 catches for 1,552 yards and 10 touchdowns. Star quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa said he'll discuss his future with...
Centre Daily
Chargers Mailbag: Brandon Staley’s Game Plan vs. Dolphins, Injury Updates and Red Zone Offense
Welcome to the third installment of the Chargers mailbag on ChargerReport.com this season. I've been doing mailbags periodically throughout the year, answering questions from fans about the team. You can enter submissions to be included in the mailbag by tweeting at me here. Question No. 1 from @Whatsgoodnsport: Was this...
Centre Daily
Texans Own Early Season Success Could Hurt Development of Draft Capital
The Houston Texans started off the season with fourth-quarter leads in each of their first two games. In Week 2, the result was a loss to the Denver Broncos. The week prior, the Texans ended up in a tie with the Indianapolis Colts. Both results were considered moral victories and...
Centre Daily
Familiar Face Fills Quarterback Opening
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans’ new third-string quarterback is their old third-string quarterback. Kevin Hogan was added to the practice squad Tuesday, which returns him to where he finished the 2021 season. He replaces Logan Woodside, who the Atlanta Falcons signed to their active roster on Saturday. NFL.com...
SEC Network Announces Decision After Mike Leach's Death
SEC Network will spend Tuesday celebrating the life of Mike Leach, who died Monday night following complications from a heart condition. ESPN announced it will air Remembering Mike Leach, an hour-long tribute special, on SEC Network at 2 p.m. ET. It's also available on the ESPN App and Sirius XM channel 374.
Prediction: Ohio State Buckeyes set to flip coveted 4-star quarterback Lincoln Kienholz
When Lausanne Collegiate School (Tennessee) four-star quarterback Brock Glenn flipped his commitment from the Ohio State Buckeyes to Florida State Seminoles in late November it started turning the quarterback carousel. Looking for a replacement, Ohio State almost immediately scheduled an ...
Centre Daily
Not a No. 1, But Lazard Proves Valuable
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers called Allen Lazard a “No. 1 receiver.” With Lazard entering his final season under contract, playing anything like a No. 1 receiver would have resulted in the type of financial security he only could have dreamed about when he entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018.
Centre Daily
Bengals Reveal Uniform Combo For Road Matchup Against Tampa Bay
CINCINNATI — The uniform combo for Sunday's clash against Tampa Bay is here!. Cincinnati is wearing orange helmets, white jerseys, and white pants on Sunday. Ja'Marr Chase and the Bengals are 5-7 all-time against Tampa Bay, having won two straight in the series after losing six in a row from 1995-2010.
Centre Daily
Bills Third-Down Problems: How to Fix on Offense and Defense?
While a win is a win, and the Buffalo Bills are happy with their 20-12 win over the New York Jets, there still remains areas of potential concern moving forward. Namely, Buffalo's struggles on third down against the Jets, which offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey acknowledged on Monday. “I think a...
Centre Daily
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: 5 Takeaways from Week 14
The 49ers warned the league by thumping Tampa Bay Buccaneers 35-7. Here are the five takeaways from the game. The California kid, a.k.a Tom "the GOAT" Brady, played at Levi's stadium for the second time in his illustrious career. The occasion meant a lot to the legend, who had 100 tickets for family and friends. Brady had a forgettable outing with two interceptions and was manhandled by the 49ers defense.
Centre Daily
Mahomes After Three-INT Outing: ‘I’m Going to Keep Shooting’
The Kansas City Chiefs won their Week 14 outing against the Denver Broncos by six points, but multiple spots in the game hinted that things were either closer or farther away than the box score showed. Despite getting out to a 27-0 lead, a couple of Patrick Mahomes interceptions and...
Memphis basketball: Penny Hardaway gives injury updates on Kendric Davis, Malcolm Dandridge
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. − The injury bug has been fluttering around Memphis basketball for months. It has finally, apparently, bitten the Tigers. Senior big man Malcolm Dandridge left Tuesday's 91-88 loss at No. 4 Alabama with an ankle injury that coach Penny Hardaway said afterward is likely serious enough to keep him sidelined for some time. ...
Centre Daily
Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. Named First-Team All-American By Sporting News
Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was named a first-team All-American by The Sporting News on Tuesday morning. A sophomore from Philadelphia, Harrison has hauled in 72 passes for 1,157 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Buckeyes this season. That includes a pair of three-touchdown performances in wins over Arkansas State and Michigan State.
Centre Daily
SF Giants opt for ‘strength in numbers’ approach by signing another ex-Dodgers pitcher
Faced with the possibility of Carlos Rodón accepting a long-term contract elsewhere, it appears the Giants are taking a “strength in numbers” approach to filling the void in their starting rotation. On Tuesday, they agreed to terms with right-hander Ross Stripling, bringing their number of capable starters...
Centre Daily
Detroit vs. Everybody: 59 Percent of NFL Experts Select Vikings
The Detroit Lions are 2-point home favorites against the Minnesota Vikings. In their last meeting at U.S. Bank Stadium earlier this season, Detroit twice blew a double-digit lead and ended up losing, 28-24, to drop their record to 1-2. Wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown had his streak of eight consecutive games...
