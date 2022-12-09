ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Centre Daily

Maryland’s Jarrett entering NFL draft, will skip bowl

Maryland receiver Rakim Jarrett announced Tuesday that he is entering the NFL draft. Jarrett said he'll skip the Duke's Mayo Bowl against N.C. State. In three seasons with the Terrapins, he had 119 catches for 1,552 yards and 10 touchdowns. Star quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa said he'll discuss his future with...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Centre Daily

Familiar Face Fills Quarterback Opening

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans’ new third-string quarterback is their old third-string quarterback. Kevin Hogan was added to the practice squad Tuesday, which returns him to where he finished the 2021 season. He replaces Logan Woodside, who the Atlanta Falcons signed to their active roster on Saturday. NFL.com...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

SEC Network Announces Decision After Mike Leach's Death

SEC Network will spend Tuesday celebrating the life of Mike Leach, who died Monday night following complications from a heart condition. ESPN announced it will air Remembering Mike Leach, an hour-long tribute special, on SEC Network at 2 p.m. ET. It's also available on the ESPN App and Sirius XM channel 374.
WASHINGTON STATE
Centre Daily

Not a No. 1, But Lazard Proves Valuable

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers called Allen Lazard a “No. 1 receiver.” With Lazard entering his final season under contract, playing anything like a No. 1 receiver would have resulted in the type of financial security he only could have dreamed about when he entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018.
GREEN BAY, WI
Centre Daily

Bengals Reveal Uniform Combo For Road Matchup Against Tampa Bay

CINCINNATI — The uniform combo for Sunday's clash against Tampa Bay is here!. Cincinnati is wearing orange helmets, white jerseys, and white pants on Sunday. Ja'Marr Chase and the Bengals are 5-7 all-time against Tampa Bay, having won two straight in the series after losing six in a row from 1995-2010.
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

Bills Third-Down Problems: How to Fix on Offense and Defense?

While a win is a win, and the Buffalo Bills are happy with their 20-12 win over the New York Jets, there still remains areas of potential concern moving forward. Namely, Buffalo's struggles on third down against the Jets, which offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey acknowledged on Monday. “I think a...
BUFFALO, NY
Centre Daily

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: 5 Takeaways from Week 14

The 49ers warned the league by thumping Tampa Bay Buccaneers 35-7. Here are the five takeaways from the game. The California kid, a.k.a Tom "the GOAT" Brady, played at Levi's stadium for the second time in his illustrious career. The occasion meant a lot to the legend, who had 100 tickets for family and friends. Brady had a forgettable outing with two interceptions and was manhandled by the 49ers defense.
TAMPA, FL
Centre Daily

Mahomes After Three-INT Outing: ‘I’m Going to Keep Shooting’

The Kansas City Chiefs won their Week 14 outing against the Denver Broncos by six points, but multiple spots in the game hinted that things were either closer or farther away than the box score showed. Despite getting out to a 27-0 lead, a couple of Patrick Mahomes interceptions and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Centre Daily

Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. Named First-Team All-American By Sporting News

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was named a first-team All-American by The Sporting News on Tuesday morning. A sophomore from Philadelphia, Harrison has hauled in 72 passes for 1,157 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Buckeyes this season. That includes a pair of three-touchdown performances in wins over Arkansas State and Michigan State.
COLUMBUS, OH
Centre Daily

Detroit vs. Everybody: 59 Percent of NFL Experts Select Vikings

The Detroit Lions are 2-point home favorites against the Minnesota Vikings. In their last meeting at U.S. Bank Stadium earlier this season, Detroit twice blew a double-digit lead and ended up losing, 28-24, to drop their record to 1-2. Wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown had his streak of eight consecutive games...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

