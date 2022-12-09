ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man found shot and killed next to U-Haul on I-240, Memphis police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 4 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for the public’s help after a man was found shot and killed next to a U-Haul on a Memphis interstate.

Officers responded to I-240 southbound at Jackson Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 5 for a ‘man down’ call.

They found a man lying unresponsive on the ground next to a U-Haul truck with Arizona tags.

The man had been shot multiple times, MPD said.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Homicide at (901) 636-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH with any information about this case. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”.

Jdj359
4d ago

Truly awful. Who knows if this man instigated it or simply cut the wrong person off. It’s a shame that guns are continuously getting into the hands of the wrong people. I love this city, but good lord we need some help and action if we want to start to see a change.

