Tehachapi, CA

Antelope Valley Press

Paraclete wins North Tourney

BAKERSFIELD — After four long days of driving back and forth to Bakersfield for the North Tournament, the Paraclete boys basketball team was awarded the tournament championship trophy on Saturday. The Spirits defeated Bakersfield Christian 46-43 in the tournament title game.
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Royals hold off Eagles’ late comeback

LANCASTER — The Quartz Hill girls basketball team defeated Lancaster 49-44 in a Golden League game on Monday. The Royals (10-2, 4-0 GL) were up 39-26 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Eagles (3-7, 0-4) began to close the gap.
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Scholarship to paradise

When Paraclete senior John Balok Jr. was searching for a college where he could continue his baseball career on the National Collegiate Scouting Association (NCSA) website, there was one school that stood out. Balok’s criteria for what he wanted in a school and athletic program matched 100% with the University...
KGET

Vehicle crashes into pillar at WinCo in NW Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vehicle crashed into a large pillar outside of the entrance of WinCo in northwest Bakersfield, according to a 17 News photographer. The crash happened around 7:23 a.m. at the WinCo on Coffee Road. A man was seen being treated by medical personnel in an ambulance. It is unknown if there […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Antelope Valley Press

SOFIA taking off for final home: Arizona museum

PALMDALE — NASA’s retired flying telescope will be making one more trip from Palmdale, this time to its new home at the Pima Air and Space Museum in Tucson, Ariz. The Stratospheric Observatory For Infrared Astronomy, better known as SOFIA, is expected to depart to its new permanent home, on Tuesday.
TUCSON, AZ
goldrushcam.com

National Weather Service Publishes 24 Hour Rain Totals for Locations in Kern County, Fresno County, Kings County, Madera County, Mariposa County, Merced County and Tulare County

December 12, 2022 - The weekend winter storm system dropped 0.82 of rain at the SST rain gauge in Mariposa by Midnight on Sunday. On Saturday the gauge recorded 2.36" by Midnight for a two day total of 3.18'. Additionally the SST Wind Gauge recorded gusts up to 25 mph...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

1 Killed in Traffic Collision Involving Semi Truck

Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: One person was killed in a traffic collision involving a semi truck Monday evening in the city of Bakersfield. At approximately 6:15 p.m., Dec. 12, Bakersfield Police Department responded to a call for a vehicle into a semi truck on Spring Creek Loop. Upon arrival, officers...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
vvng.com

Friends and family mourn the death of Shelby Marino of Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Shelby Lynn Marino, a Hesperia resident, lost her battle with breast cancer this weekend and people in the Victor Valley community are sharing stories and memories of her. Born August 24, 1990, Marino graduated from William Blount High School in Maryville Tennessee and moved to...
HESPERIA, CA
KGET

Woman killed in crash in south Bakersfield identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a woman killed in a pedestrian crash in south Bakersfield on Dec. 4. Diana Ordonez, 24, of Bakersfield was identified as a woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle on East White Lane, according to the coroner’s office. She was confirmed dead at […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Storms touch ground across California

(KERO) — Back to back winter storms are hitting most of the country and the first system is making a significant impact in California. This week up to five feet of snow was expected in the Sierra Nevada. Meanwhile, in Lake Tahoe winds have been so fierce that a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

KCSO investigating suspicious death at east Bakersfield home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the death of a person that is considered suspicious in east Bakersfield. According to KCSO, Kern County Fire Department responders were dispatched to a home Sunday just before 7:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Montello Street for a report of an […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Two wanted in fraud investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men are wanted in connection with a fraud investigation following an incident at the Best Buy on Rosedale Highway, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Police released surveillance images of the men. One is described as white and in his late 40s with a tattoo sleeve on his lower right […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Body found in Lamont park, KCSO investigates as homicide

LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s office conducted a homicide investigation after finding a deceased man lying in the ground Monday morning in Lamont, according to a news release from the office. Around 8 a.m., Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a man lying on the ground of Bear […]
LAMONT, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for Monday

Thunderstorm Watch Issued Through Monday 12-12-2022Photo bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Thunderstorm Watch from overnight tonight through Monday early evening in all locations of the coast, valley and basin zones as numerous thunderstorms will be expected due to the passage of the secondary impulse so read on for details.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thesungazette.com

Man airlifted after woman runs red light

On Dec. 7, at approximately 1:22 p.m., Fresno Communication Center (FCC) received a call of a traffic collision on Highway 65 at Avenue 56, with medical personnel responding. Officers from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Porterville area responded to the scene and investigated the crash. Preliminary investigation indicated Olga Carpenter, of Porterville, was driving a 2011 Dodge Nitro with three passengers, Eloisa Garcia, 18, a 16-year-old and a one-year old juvenile. They were heading southbound on Highway 65, approaching a red-light at Avenue 56 at 55 mph.
PORTERVILLE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Grocer granted rare liquor license

PALMDALE — The Planning Commission, on Thursday, approved a rare alcohol license that will allow for in-store tastings for a proposed grocery store in a multi-use development at 15th Street West and Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P). The license will allow the 38,000-square-foot store — the name of which...
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Shooting in Littlerock leaves one man dead

LITTLEROCK — A man was killed in a shooting in Littlerock, Sunday afternoon, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded to a call of a gunshot victim, around noon, in the 7200 block of Pearblossom Highway. Once there, they found a man unresponsive and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, sheriff’s officials reported.
LITTLEROCK, CA

