Antelope Valley Press
Paraclete wins North Tourney
BAKERSFIELD — After four long days of driving back and forth to Bakersfield for the North Tournament, the Paraclete boys basketball team was awarded the tournament championship trophy on Saturday. The Spirits defeated Bakersfield Christian 46-43 in the tournament title game.
Antelope Valley Press
Royals hold off Eagles’ late comeback
LANCASTER — The Quartz Hill girls basketball team defeated Lancaster 49-44 in a Golden League game on Monday. The Royals (10-2, 4-0 GL) were up 39-26 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Eagles (3-7, 0-4) began to close the gap.
Antelope Valley Press
Scholarship to paradise
When Paraclete senior John Balok Jr. was searching for a college where he could continue his baseball career on the National Collegiate Scouting Association (NCSA) website, there was one school that stood out. Balok’s criteria for what he wanted in a school and athletic program matched 100% with the University...
Vehicle crashes into pillar at WinCo in NW Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vehicle crashed into a large pillar outside of the entrance of WinCo in northwest Bakersfield, according to a 17 News photographer. The crash happened around 7:23 a.m. at the WinCo on Coffee Road. A man was seen being treated by medical personnel in an ambulance. It is unknown if there […]
Antelope Valley Press
SOFIA taking off for final home: Arizona museum
PALMDALE — NASA’s retired flying telescope will be making one more trip from Palmdale, this time to its new home at the Pima Air and Space Museum in Tucson, Ariz. The Stratospheric Observatory For Infrared Astronomy, better known as SOFIA, is expected to depart to its new permanent home, on Tuesday.
goldrushcam.com
National Weather Service Publishes 24 Hour Rain Totals for Locations in Kern County, Fresno County, Kings County, Madera County, Mariposa County, Merced County and Tulare County
December 12, 2022 - The weekend winter storm system dropped 0.82 of rain at the SST rain gauge in Mariposa by Midnight on Sunday. On Saturday the gauge recorded 2.36" by Midnight for a two day total of 3.18'. Additionally the SST Wind Gauge recorded gusts up to 25 mph...
1 Killed in Traffic Collision Involving Semi Truck
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: One person was killed in a traffic collision involving a semi truck Monday evening in the city of Bakersfield. At approximately 6:15 p.m., Dec. 12, Bakersfield Police Department responded to a call for a vehicle into a semi truck on Spring Creek Loop. Upon arrival, officers...
vvng.com
Friends and family mourn the death of Shelby Marino of Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Shelby Lynn Marino, a Hesperia resident, lost her battle with breast cancer this weekend and people in the Victor Valley community are sharing stories and memories of her. Born August 24, 1990, Marino graduated from William Blount High School in Maryville Tennessee and moved to...
Woman killed in crash in south Bakersfield identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a woman killed in a pedestrian crash in south Bakersfield on Dec. 4. Diana Ordonez, 24, of Bakersfield was identified as a woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle on East White Lane, according to the coroner’s office. She was confirmed dead at […]
Bakersfield Channel
Storms touch ground across California
(KERO) — Back to back winter storms are hitting most of the country and the first system is making a significant impact in California. This week up to five feet of snow was expected in the Sierra Nevada. Meanwhile, in Lake Tahoe winds have been so fierce that a...
KCSO investigating suspicious death at east Bakersfield home
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the death of a person that is considered suspicious in east Bakersfield. According to KCSO, Kern County Fire Department responders were dispatched to a home Sunday just before 7:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Montello Street for a report of an […]
4 Great Burger Places in California
If you live in California and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Two wanted in fraud investigation
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men are wanted in connection with a fraud investigation following an incident at the Best Buy on Rosedale Highway, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Police released surveillance images of the men. One is described as white and in his late 40s with a tattoo sleeve on his lower right […]
Body found in Lamont park, KCSO investigates as homicide
LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s office conducted a homicide investigation after finding a deceased man lying in the ground Monday morning in Lamont, according to a news release from the office. Around 8 a.m., Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a man lying on the ground of Bear […]
Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for Monday
Thunderstorm Watch Issued Through Monday 12-12-2022Photo bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Thunderstorm Watch from overnight tonight through Monday early evening in all locations of the coast, valley and basin zones as numerous thunderstorms will be expected due to the passage of the secondary impulse so read on for details.
Bakersfield Channel
Get ready for a strong storm that could bring one inch of rain to Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF Kern County get ready for some wet weather this weekend. A strong system touches down tomorrow morning sticking around well into next week. This area of Low Pressure dropping in from The Gulf of Alaska will be packed with a lot of moisture and cold air.
thesungazette.com
Man airlifted after woman runs red light
On Dec. 7, at approximately 1:22 p.m., Fresno Communication Center (FCC) received a call of a traffic collision on Highway 65 at Avenue 56, with medical personnel responding. Officers from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Porterville area responded to the scene and investigated the crash. Preliminary investigation indicated Olga Carpenter, of Porterville, was driving a 2011 Dodge Nitro with three passengers, Eloisa Garcia, 18, a 16-year-old and a one-year old juvenile. They were heading southbound on Highway 65, approaching a red-light at Avenue 56 at 55 mph.
Antelope Valley Press
Grocer granted rare liquor license
PALMDALE — The Planning Commission, on Thursday, approved a rare alcohol license that will allow for in-store tastings for a proposed grocery store in a multi-use development at 15th Street West and Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P). The license will allow the 38,000-square-foot store — the name of which...
Antelope Valley Press
Shooting in Littlerock leaves one man dead
LITTLEROCK — A man was killed in a shooting in Littlerock, Sunday afternoon, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded to a call of a gunshot victim, around noon, in the 7200 block of Pearblossom Highway. Once there, they found a man unresponsive and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, sheriff’s officials reported.
KMPH.com
Forecasted snow in Kern mountains could cause travel troubles Monday
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A winter storm is expected to bring snow to the Kern County mountains Sunday night into Monday morning, and officials are warning that could cause travel delays through the local passes. A winter weather advisory is in place from 7 p.m. Sunday to 4 p.m....
