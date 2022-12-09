Read full article on original website
Abbott says "I'm getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally"Ash JurbergTexas State
Billionaire golfer Tiger Woods to open PopStroke putting courses in Houston and DallasJalyn SmootHouston, TX
You can now stay in President Bush's former Houston homeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Sewa DiwaliSewa HoustonHouston, TX
Golf legend Tiger Woods announces massive PopStroke putting complex to open in Houston this DecemberJalyn SmootHouston, TX
Who is the biggest threat to another Houston Astros World Series run?
Dusty Baker's squad is once again favored to make the Fall Classic in 2023.
Brittney Griner throws down first dunk after 10 months in Russia
There's still no word on when the basketball star plans to resume her career with the Phoenix Mercury.
San Francisco Giants, Carlos Correa agree to 13-year, $350M deal
The Giants and Carlos Correa have agreed to the richest contract ever for a shortstop, a $350 million deal over 13 years, sources told ESPN.
Why the Houston Astros should consider trading for Daulton Varsho
The Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder could be a nice addition for the World Series champs.
Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas reflects on father's legacy
Paul Silas was part of the NBA community for nearly five decades.
Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment
When Arch Manning picked the Texas Longhorns as the team he’ll play college football for, there weren’t a lot of details as to why he’d chosen Steve Sarkisian’s program over Georgia, Alabama, and others. Now, the latest quarterback in the Manning family dynasty is talking about why he committed to play in Austin, Texas. “I Read more... The post Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA roundup: Celtics edge Lakers in OT thriller
December 14 - Jayson Tatum scored 44 points and Jaylen Brown added 25 points and 15 rebounds as the visiting Boston Celtics ended a rare losing skid with a 122-118 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.
Rockets legend Hakeem Olajuwon honored as NBA rebrands awards
The greatest player in franchise history received some significant acclaim on Tuesday morning.
Memphis basketball: Penny Hardaway gives injury updates on Kendric Davis, Malcolm Dandridge
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. − The injury bug has been fluttering around Memphis basketball for months. It has finally, apparently, bitten the Tigers. Senior big man Malcolm Dandridge left Tuesday's 91-88 loss at No. 4 Alabama with an ankle injury that coach Penny Hardaway said afterward is likely serious enough to keep him sidelined for some time. ...
