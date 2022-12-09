ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Alabama flips 5-star 2023 recruit from Notre Dame

Five-star edge rusher Keon Keeley has announced he committed to Alabama and its No. 1 ranked recruiting class for the 2023 college football season. Keeley originally pledged to Notre Dame, but then decided to pull out of that commitment in the middle of August, saying that the process was "quite challenging" and that he wanted to make sure he made the right decision.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cowboys Defenders Trevon Diggs, Jonathan Hankins Injured vs. Texans

DEC 11 DIGGS, HANKINS INJURED During their Sunday afternoon matchup with the Houston Texans, the Dallas Cowboys lost a pair of key defenders to injury. Cornerback Trevon Diggs was forced out of the game with a hand injury, and went to the locker room for treatment. He has since returned.
HOUSTON, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Jaguars vs. Titans: Trevor Lawrence Set To Start Despite Toe Injury

After a week of speculation on whether the Jacksonville Jaguars would have starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence available vs. the Tennessee Titans, it appears the answer has come: Lawrence will be active and start in Week 14. Lawrence dealt with a toe sprain this week following an injury he sustained last...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

SEC Network Announces Decision After Mike Leach's Death

SEC Network will spend Tuesday celebrating the life of Mike Leach, who died Monday night following complications from a heart condition. ESPN announced it will air Remembering Mike Leach, an hour-long tribute special, on SEC Network at 2 p.m. ET. It's also available on the ESPN App and Sirius XM channel 374.
WASHINGTON STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Raiders Signed Center Hroniss Grasu to the Active Roster

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu to the active roster. The signing was officially announced on Saturday, days after their dreadful loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football. Grasu, who has spent all season on the Raiders practice squad, was activated to the...
OREGON STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Trey Knox to South Carolina Projections Weren’t Hard to See Coming

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – When it came down on Monday that Arkansas hybrid tight end Trey Knox was entering the transfer portal, former Razorback sports information director Rick Schaeffer was quick to say on his radio show "Drive Time Sports" that he didn't think it was directly linked to the departure of tight ends coach Dowell Loggains.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
San Luis Obispo Tribune

NFL Week 15 Betting Guide: Odds, Matchups and Spreads

Oddsmakers list six of the home teams in SI Sportsbook’s Perfect 10 contest as betting favorites for Week 15. Week 14 was a chalk Sunday in the NFL as favorites went 7-4 straight-up (SU) but underdogs ruled the week posting a 7-4 mark against the spread (ATS). The Texans (+17), Jets (+9.5) and Broncos (+8.5) all covered versus the number as heavy underdogs, while the Panthers (+165), Jaguars (+150), Ravens (+110) and Chargers (+140) all emerged with moneyline cashes at solid plus-odds.
WASHINGTON STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Why the Giants Will Beat the Eagles, Why They Won’t, and a Prediction

Normally Philly week is a big one for the Giants. Given how the schedule and results have fallen, this week's home game against an 11-1 Eagles team seems almost like an exercise in futility for the 7-4-1 Giants. A victory over a divisional rival would be among the season highlights, especially against an Eagles team that has won nine of its last 11 meetings against the Giants.
WASHINGTON, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

New England Patriots vs. Arizona Cardinals: 3 to Watch

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots are ready for some Monday Night Football in Week 14. The Pats are looking to remain in playoff contention and move back above .500 as they prepare to face off against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, Dec. 12 at 8:15 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Former Dodger All-Star Signs with NL West Rival

The free-agent feeding frenzy continued on Tuesday, and this time the beneficiary was an old friend. Right-handed pitcher Ross Stripling, whom the Dodgers traded to the Blue Jays in 2020, signed a two-year deal with the Giants. This is great news for Stripling, who will make more in 2023 than...
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

The Guardians Missed Out On Sean Murphy, What’s Next?

The Sean Murphy trade saga is finally over. After weeks of rumors, speculations, and mock trades, Murphy ended up as a member of the Atlanta Braves in a three-team deal. The Guardians were one of the teams that were connected to Murphy all the way back to the last trade deadline, but they were never able to get a deal done with Oakland.
CLEVELAND, OH

