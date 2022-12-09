Read full article on original website
Alabama flips 5-star 2023 recruit from Notre Dame
Five-star edge rusher Keon Keeley has announced he committed to Alabama and its No. 1 ranked recruiting class for the 2023 college football season. Keeley originally pledged to Notre Dame, but then decided to pull out of that commitment in the middle of August, saying that the process was "quite challenging" and that he wanted to make sure he made the right decision.
Cowboys Defenders Trevon Diggs, Jonathan Hankins Injured vs. Texans
DEC 11 DIGGS, HANKINS INJURED During their Sunday afternoon matchup with the Houston Texans, the Dallas Cowboys lost a pair of key defenders to injury. Cornerback Trevon Diggs was forced out of the game with a hand injury, and went to the locker room for treatment. He has since returned.
Jaguars vs. Titans: Trevor Lawrence Set To Start Despite Toe Injury
After a week of speculation on whether the Jacksonville Jaguars would have starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence available vs. the Tennessee Titans, it appears the answer has come: Lawrence will be active and start in Week 14. Lawrence dealt with a toe sprain this week following an injury he sustained last...
NFL injury report Week 14: Latest updates on Lamar Jackson, Saquon Barkley and more
The NFL injury report for Week 14 is filled with some of the best players in football. Heading into a
SEC Network Announces Decision After Mike Leach's Death
SEC Network will spend Tuesday celebrating the life of Mike Leach, who died Monday night following complications from a heart condition. ESPN announced it will air Remembering Mike Leach, an hour-long tribute special, on SEC Network at 2 p.m. ET. It's also available on the ESPN App and Sirius XM channel 374.
Prediction: Ohio State Buckeyes set to flip coveted 4-star quarterback Lincoln Kienholz
When Lausanne Collegiate School (Tennessee) four-star quarterback Brock Glenn flipped his commitment from the Ohio State Buckeyes to Florida State Seminoles in late November it started turning the quarterback carousel. Looking for a replacement, Ohio State almost immediately scheduled an ...
Steve Wilks is Making a Serious Case to be the Panthers’ Next Head Coach
Sunday's postgame press conference had a different feel to it. Well, that's probably because we saw a side of Steve Wilks that we normally don't see. You could hear the emotion in his voice throughout much of the presser, which shows how much this team and this organization truly means to him.
Bills vs. Dolphins: Matt Milano, Tyreek Hill Headline Injury Report for ‘Saturday Showdown’
The Buffalo Bills conducted a walkthrough practice on Tuesday as part of the preparation for the "Saturday Showdown'' in prime time this weekend against the Miami Dolphins. And the injury report - simulated because of the nature of the workout - features a few names of note who are expected to be OK by Saturday.
Raiders Signed Center Hroniss Grasu to the Active Roster
The Las Vegas Raiders have signed offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu to the active roster. The signing was officially announced on Saturday, days after their dreadful loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football. Grasu, who has spent all season on the Raiders practice squad, was activated to the...
Memphis basketball: Penny Hardaway gives injury updates on Kendric Davis, Malcolm Dandridge
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. − The injury bug has been fluttering around Memphis basketball for months. It has finally, apparently, bitten the Tigers. Senior big man Malcolm Dandridge left Tuesday's 91-88 loss at No. 4 Alabama with an ankle injury that coach Penny Hardaway said afterward is likely serious enough to keep him sidelined for some time. ...
Trey Knox to South Carolina Projections Weren’t Hard to See Coming
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – When it came down on Monday that Arkansas hybrid tight end Trey Knox was entering the transfer portal, former Razorback sports information director Rick Schaeffer was quick to say on his radio show "Drive Time Sports" that he didn't think it was directly linked to the departure of tight ends coach Dowell Loggains.
NFL Week 15 Betting Guide: Odds, Matchups and Spreads
Oddsmakers list six of the home teams in SI Sportsbook’s Perfect 10 contest as betting favorites for Week 15. Week 14 was a chalk Sunday in the NFL as favorites went 7-4 straight-up (SU) but underdogs ruled the week posting a 7-4 mark against the spread (ATS). The Texans (+17), Jets (+9.5) and Broncos (+8.5) all covered versus the number as heavy underdogs, while the Panthers (+165), Jaguars (+150), Ravens (+110) and Chargers (+140) all emerged with moneyline cashes at solid plus-odds.
Why the Giants Will Beat the Eagles, Why They Won’t, and a Prediction
Normally Philly week is a big one for the Giants. Given how the schedule and results have fallen, this week's home game against an 11-1 Eagles team seems almost like an exercise in futility for the 7-4-1 Giants. A victory over a divisional rival would be among the season highlights, especially against an Eagles team that has won nine of its last 11 meetings against the Giants.
New England Patriots vs. Arizona Cardinals: 3 to Watch
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots are ready for some Monday Night Football in Week 14. The Pats are looking to remain in playoff contention and move back above .500 as they prepare to face off against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, Dec. 12 at 8:15 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium.
Cowboys ‘Clean Up’ & ‘Clutch’: Dak Prescott Reveals Issues Before Game-Winning Drive
The Dallas Cowboys managed to scrape past the Houston Texans on Sunday to win 27-23, which marks just the second time since the 1995 and 1996 seasons that Dallas had back-to-back double-digit win seasons. But the win wouldn't have happened without a Dak Prescott game-winning drive (the 18th of his...
Former Dodger All-Star Signs with NL West Rival
The free-agent feeding frenzy continued on Tuesday, and this time the beneficiary was an old friend. Right-handed pitcher Ross Stripling, whom the Dodgers traded to the Blue Jays in 2020, signed a two-year deal with the Giants. This is great news for Stripling, who will make more in 2023 than...
The Guardians Missed Out On Sean Murphy, What’s Next?
The Sean Murphy trade saga is finally over. After weeks of rumors, speculations, and mock trades, Murphy ended up as a member of the Atlanta Braves in a three-team deal. The Guardians were one of the teams that were connected to Murphy all the way back to the last trade deadline, but they were never able to get a deal done with Oakland.
