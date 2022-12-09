ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buena Park, CA

1 Person Killed In A Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash In Buena Park (Buena Park, CA)

 4 days ago

According to the Buena Park Police, a fatal crash was reported on Thursday morning in Buena Park.

Officials confirmed that one person died due to the hit-and-run accident.

Authorities stated that the collision occurred near the northbound lanes of Argyle Drive, along Beach Boulevard.

The man involved in the wreck was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

The identity of the victim has not been disclosed by the authorities.

The number of vehicles involved have not been revealed

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident.

The accident remains under investigation by the BPP.

December 09, 2022

Source: The OC Register

