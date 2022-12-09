ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DoYouRemember?

39-Year-Old Mom Finally Gives Birth To Baby Girl After Having 10 Boys

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TlKQL_0jcviu1300

A lot of parents have different views about their child’s gender. These reservations are sometimes influenced by societal beliefs or personal preferences. Interestingly, factors that determine the sex of a child are purely genetics, and parents don’t have control over it. This can be traumatizing for families who are hell-bent on having a particular gender.

However, the feelings couples experience can be mind-blowing when they finally get their desires met after a long wait. Recently, a couple’s joy knew no bounds when they realized they were expecting a baby girl after previously birthing 10 boys.

The amazing discovery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FHLjN_0jcviu1300
Instagram

Alexis Brett and her husband, David, who hold the record of birthing 10 boys in a row, are excited as they finally welcome their 11th child, a girl. The couple discovered the good news after driving 50 miles to a clinic to run a pregnancy scan, as they were eager to know the gender of the child.

In an interview with The Mirror newspaper, Alexis revealed how shocked and happy she was when she realized she would deliver a baby girl. “I’d been expecting to hear we were having another boy,” She explained. “But when I found out it was a girl, my face was a picture.”

Alexis expresses her joy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aelcn_0jcviu1300
Instagram

Alexis, 39, who resides in the Scottish Highlands with her 44-year-old husband, claims they were “over the moon” with the birth of their daughter, Cameron. “I was shocked, but delighted,” she told the outlet. “Now she’s here with us, it’s a fantastic feeling.”

Cameron is enjoying the company of her ten brothers, who are trying their best to give her the comfort she deserves while she grows. “They’ve [her brothers] generally been much better behaved around her,” dad David noted, “Trying to keep quiet in case they wake her up; they also want to help with holding and feeding her – it’s been great.”

Alexis is ready to put a stop to childbearing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08af3m_0jcviu1300
Instagram

The 39-year-old mom further revealed that she and David do not plan to have another child because all their 10 boys “are special” to her. “We’re asked a lot if we had so many children because we were hoping for that elusive girl. I can honestly answer ‘no’,” Alexis claimed “Cameron wasn’t planned, but I was happy all the same.”

The mother of 11 also talked about the uneasiness that comes with taking care of her children and her resolve not to have more kids. “We’re definitely stopping now,” Alexis says. “There’ll be no more. I said that last time, but this time I absolutely mean it. I love my family as it is now. I’d never planned to have a large family, but now I do, I love it.”

Comments / 33

Eileen Woodruff
4d ago

Why would she have 11 kids. I guess they were going to continue until they had a girl. The poor kid will never have a boyfriend. By the way, she's only 39 so she can add a few more to the mix.

Reply
11
Valerie Trimmer ward
4d ago

don't get me wrong...I loved raising children...but 11 hell no I would of lost my mind LoL 😆😂😂

Reply(1)
15
Lisa Lehman
4d ago

My mom had a friend in the 60's that had 10 boys before they finally had a girl!

Reply(1)
5
Related
intheknow.com

New mom shares hilarious story shortly after giving birth: “So I said, ‘I don’t want the baby!'”

This TikToker went to visit her sister who had recently given birth, only to be regaled with the most hilarious birth story imaginable!. TikToker @brokeassfemale got more than she bargained for recently when she went to visit her twin sister in the hospital after she gave birth! The TikToker’s sister shared the story of her birth experience in all its gory and hilarious details, and the story had TikTokers cracking up and racked up more than 11 million views!
Nik

Mother Discovers Daughter Alive Six Years After Thinking Her Baby Died in a Fire

In December of 1997, the Cuevas family was getting ready to celebrate Christmas in snowy Philadelphia. The excitement in the home was palpable, not only for the holidays, but the mother of the home, Luz, had just brought home from the hospital a baby girl named Delimar. This was Luz’s third child, but it was her first baby girl with her husband Pedro and the family was over the moon excited to finally have her home. She was just 10 days old, eating and sleeping a ton, cooing and snuggling with her parents and siblings.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

I gave birth to ‘hidden triplets’ after shocking late-term discovery

When Genna Knox became pregnant in 2019, she was thrilled to be giving her son, Liam, a sibling. Knox was shocked to learn she was actually expecting triplets — at seven months along. This was not the first surprise of the California teacher’s pregnancy. At her 20-week scan, the woman performing the ultrasound asked Knox if she was having twins. “She’s like, ‘Wait, you’re having twins?’ And I said, ‘No, I’m not,'” Knox, 42, told Today Parents, recalling what the technician told her. “Then I looked up, and I could see clear as day that there were two babies,” she continued. Knox said she had...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Heroic mother, 30, dies after pushing her two-year-old daughter out of the way of an oncoming lorry which struck her moments later: Heartbroken partner pays tribute to 'my light in the darkest of nights'

A hero mother tragically died after being struck by a lorry which she pushed her two-year-old daughter away from moments before. NHS healthcare assistant Rebecca (Becky) Ableman, 30, was walking to a local shop with her two-year-old daughter Autumn when she was tragically hit by a lorry carrying a crane in Cambridgeshire.
Upworthy

Bride Leaves Empty Seat For Late Son, Can't Stop Crying When She Sees Who's Seated There

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 13, 2019. It has since been updated. A bride named Becky was given the most wonderful surprise by her husband-to-be on the day of their wedding. As a mother, Becky had experienced her worst nightmare when she lost her son Triston at the tender age of 19. At the time, his heart, along with his other organs, was donated to patients in need. Though Becky was in great emotional distress, she soldiered on, and two years later, she had the opportunity to marry Kelly, the man of her dreams. At their wedding, he planned the sweetest surprise ever that left her in tears she simply could not control.
Ingram Atkinson

29-year old man 'married' a 4-year old but the reason is not a typical one

The reason this 29-year-old man married a four-year-old child is not what you expect. Let me explain. Abby, who was just two years old when she received her cancer diagnosis, has spent her whole life in and out of hospitals. She was depressed since all she wanted was to be a typical teenage girl, but that's when she met Matt Hickling, her nurse.
Fatim Hemraj

In 2008, a 16-year-old girl disappeared during a sleepover. Years later, her mother discovered a shocking journal entry.

Shemika "Mika" Cosey was a vibrant, 16-year-old who lived in Berkeley, Missouri with her mom, Paula, and her three sisters. Aside from Mika, Paula had two older daughters and a 10-month-old baby girl; Mika was the fun-loving middle child. Mika adored kids and she looked after her baby sister while Paula, a single mom, worked late to support the family of four.
BERKELEY, CA
Daily Mail

'Mummy, I feel like I'm dying': Heartbroken father says he took daughter, 5, to hospital three times in three days and was told she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade before she died from Strep A

A heartbroken father said that he brought his five-year-old daughter who died from Strep A to hospital three times in three days — only to be told by doctors that she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade. Stella-Lily McCorkindale, of Belfast, Northern Ireland, who died yesterday, became the...
toofab.com

Joss Stone Split Uterus Giving Birth to Her Second Baby: 'His Head Went Into My Abdomen'

"They had to bring him back to breathing again," she says, opening up about her "scary" experience. Joss Stone is recalling the details of her harrowing 30 hour labor. In an interview with PEOPLE, the 35-year-old "Super Duper Love" singer opened up about her "scary" birth experience that required an emergency c-section after her newborn son Shackleton split her uterus.
Fatim Hemraj

37 years ago, a 15-year-old girl vanished after her religious parents caught her with a boy. What happened to Angelica?

Angelica “Angel” Longoria was a 15-year-old girl who lived in El, Monte California. Angel did well academically and never got into trouble. Shortly after her parents divorced in 1980, Angel’s father, Gilbert, married his second wife, Margaret who had two sons of her own. Since their biological mother was in and out of jail, Angel and her brothers, Gabriel and Gus, moved in with their father, stepmother, and two step-siblings.
Tyla

Adele Roberts says she's had rectum removed in life-changing cancer operation

Adele Roberts has revealed she's had her rectum removed in a life-changing operation following her cancer diagnosis. The Radio 1 Dj, 43, announced her bowel cancer diagnosis back in 2021. She subsequently underwent treatment and had a stoma bag fitted to remove waste from her body, before sharing in June 2022 that she was cancer free.
Maya Devi

Baby girl born with extremely rare 2-inch-long tail

A baby girl born in Mexico had a 2-inch-long tail covered in hair, astonishing her parents as well as the doctors. The hospital, located in Nuevo Leon, shared that their doctors performed a C-section to deliver the girl. As for her parents' history, they’re in their late 20s and in good health.
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
182K+
Followers
9K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy