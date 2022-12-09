39-Year-Old Mom Finally Gives Birth To Baby Girl After Having 10 Boys

A lot of parents have different views about their child’s gender. These reservations are sometimes influenced by societal beliefs or personal preferences. Interestingly, factors that determine the sex of a child are purely genetics, and parents don’t have control over it. This can be traumatizing for families who are hell-bent on having a particular gender.

However, the feelings couples experience can be mind-blowing when they finally get their desires met after a long wait. Recently, a couple’s joy knew no bounds when they realized they were expecting a baby girl after previously birthing 10 boys.

The amazing discovery

Alexis Brett and her husband, David, who hold the record of birthing 10 boys in a row, are excited as they finally welcome their 11th child, a girl. The couple discovered the good news after driving 50 miles to a clinic to run a pregnancy scan, as they were eager to know the gender of the child.

In an interview with The Mirror newspaper, Alexis revealed how shocked and happy she was when she realized she would deliver a baby girl. “I’d been expecting to hear we were having another boy,” She explained. “But when I found out it was a girl, my face was a picture.”

Alexis expresses her joy

Alexis, 39, who resides in the Scottish Highlands with her 44-year-old husband, claims they were “over the moon” with the birth of their daughter, Cameron. “I was shocked, but delighted,” she told the outlet. “Now she’s here with us, it’s a fantastic feeling.”

Cameron is enjoying the company of her ten brothers, who are trying their best to give her the comfort she deserves while she grows. “They’ve [her brothers] generally been much better behaved around her,” dad David noted, “Trying to keep quiet in case they wake her up; they also want to help with holding and feeding her – it’s been great.”

Alexis is ready to put a stop to childbearing

The 39-year-old mom further revealed that she and David do not plan to have another child because all their 10 boys “are special” to her. “We’re asked a lot if we had so many children because we were hoping for that elusive girl. I can honestly answer ‘no’,” Alexis claimed “Cameron wasn’t planned, but I was happy all the same.”

The mother of 11 also talked about the uneasiness that comes with taking care of her children and her resolve not to have more kids. “We’re definitely stopping now,” Alexis says. “There’ll be no more. I said that last time, but this time I absolutely mean it. I love my family as it is now. I’d never planned to have a large family, but now I do, I love it.”