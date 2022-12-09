Read full article on original website
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin Booming Adoption: Central Banks To Adopt BTC As Reserve Asset
It’s been just revealed that central banks from all over the world will adopt Bitcoin as a reserve asset. This means a boom for the mass adoption of the digital assets all over the world. Bitcoin mass adoption explodes. An important Bitcoin (BTC) bull said that central banks around...
financefeeds.com
Financial Commission adds Vida Markets to membership roster
The Financial Commission has approved FX broker Vida Markets to obtain its membership, becoming the latest company to join the ranks of the self-regulatory organization. Vida Markets status as an Approved Broker Member of the Financial Commission took effect on December 12, 2022. The milestone follows the approval of its membership application by the Financial Commission, which gives their traders further assurance that they are offered services of high quality that comply with the standards of the commission.
financefeeds.com
Payment firm MoonPay wins UK registration to offer crypto
Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has approved the crypto operations of exchange and web3 infrastructure provider MoonPay, a key step for the British fintech’s ambitions to expand in the space. The registration comes after MoonPay spent months relying on temporary permission to operate its cryptoasset business. The Miami-based...
financefeeds.com
Dukascopy broadens CFD offering with 28 Mexican stocks
Switzerland’s forex bank and broker, Dukascopy has just expanded its offering to include 28 new stock CFDs from Mexico, the Volatiltity Index (VOL.IDX/USD) and the South Africa Index (SOA.IDX/ZAR). In a blog on its website, Dukascopy noted that the new offering was the result of a pent up interest...
kitco.com
Goldman Sachs bargain-shops for crypto firms amid crypto winter, FTX worries
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “We do see some really interesting opportunities, priced much more sensibly,” McDermott said. The collapse of the...
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
ambcrypto.com
Goldman Sachs to spend tens of millions on devalued crypto firms, details inside
Global investment bank Goldman Sachs plans to spend tens of millions of dollars on those crypto firms whose valuations were slashed following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, as per a Reuters report. Matthew McDermott, the head of digital assets in Goldman Sachs, confirmed that the bank was doing due...
todaynftnews.com
PayPal takes forward its crypto services to Luxembourg
Today NFT News, in October, reported PayPal filed trademarks for NFT and metaverse offerings. Before that, the company allowed Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other crypto transactions. The payments giant also created buzz while joining the TRUST network to comply with the digital assets Travel rule. Now, according to recent news, PayPal...
financefeeds.com
TradingView expands list of supported brokers with FXOpen integration
Professional charting and trading platform, TradingView has integrated retail FX broker FXOpen as the latest online trading partner. FXOpen customers can use their TradingView login credentials to link their FXOpen account and gain access to charting tools, 600+ trading instruments, trade directly from TradingView charts, and interact with over 30 million traders. TradingView users will simply navigate to their FXOpen broker profile, register and connect their account.
u.today
Goldman Sachs Plans to Invest Tens of Millions of Dollars in Crypto Companies
According to a Tuesday report published by Reuters, Goldman Sachs, one of the biggest American banks, plans to spend a significant amount of money on struggling crypto companies, potentially capitalizing on the crypt crash. As the cryptocurrency faces a major crisis of confidence following the FTX downfall, legacy financial players...
Elon Musk is no longer the world’s richest person—and the amount he’s lost this year is enough to land 4th place on the list
Investors have taken a tentative approach to Tesla in the wake of Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of social media platform Twitter.
TUI swings to a profit on travel recovery
LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - TUI (TUIGn.DE), , the world's largest holiday company, said it expected next year to be "solid" after the pandemic recovery helped it swing back into profit for its last financial year.
The CEO of Coinbase says the exchange will see revenue plunge at least 50% in 2022 as turmoil weighs on crypto markets
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong expects the company's revenue to dive at least 50% in 2022. The crypto exchange cut 18% of its staff earlier this year, slashing roughly 1,200 roles. Coinbase stock edged up on Thursday but is down 82% year-to-date. Coinbase CEO officer Brian Armstrong expects the crypto exchange's...
kitco.com
Coinbase incentivizes customers to dump USDT for USDC as new allegations of SBF stablecoin manipulation emerge
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “Fiat-backed stablecoins […] provide customers stability and confidence during times of volatility,” they wrote in a blog post....
Goldman Investing in Crypto Firms in Wake of FTX Crisis
Goldman Sachs is looking to buy cryptocurrency companies as the sector reels from FTX's collapse. The fall of that crypto exchange last month has underlined the need for more trusted players in the industry and has given big banks a chance to find new business, Mathew McDermott, Goldman's head of digital assets, told Reuters in an interview published Tuesday (Dec. 6).
Fidelity gets Chinese regulatory approval for retail fund business
HONG KONG, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Fidelity International (FIL) has secured Chinese regulatory approval to conduct business in China's $3.7 trillion mutual fund industry. The China Securities Regulatory Commission granted a licence that enables the firm to offer onshore investment products and solutions to retail clients and asset management services to institutional clients in China, the company said in a statement on Friday.
financefeeds.com
New Zealand watchdog exposes Krypto Security and Bay Exchange
New Zealand’s Financial Markets Authority (FMA) today warned investors against being offered products and services from several unauthorised brands, according to a recent regulatory statement. The financial watchdog updated its warning list by blacklisting Bay Exchange, Krypto Security and a clone of financial service provider, CTRL Investments Limited. These...
thedefiant.io
Coinbase Offers Free Trades from USDT to USDC
One of crypto’s largest centralized exchanges is shaking up the battle for stablecoin supremacy. Coinbase, the second largest exchange by volume, which processed over $1B of trades on Dec. 8, is encouraging its users to swap from USDT to USDC with fee-less trades. “We believe that USD Coin (USDC)...
Crypto investing is like gambling on horse races and the market was caught in a 'bubble doomed to burst,' ECB's Panetta says
European Central Bank's Fabio Panetta says crypto "urgently" needs a regulatory crackdown. The economist says parts of the industry were a "bubble doomed to burst," but crypto is still here to stay. "It turns out that crypto-assets are not money. Many are just a new way of gambling," Panetta said.
kitco.com
Current crypto prices are "at a steep discount" - Bloomberg Intelligence
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. While multiple mainstream analysts and news outlets have once again called for the death of Bitcoin – which...
