The Financial Commission has approved FX broker Vida Markets to obtain its membership, becoming the latest company to join the ranks of the self-regulatory organization. Vida Markets status as an Approved Broker Member of the Financial Commission took effect on December 12, 2022. The milestone follows the approval of its membership application by the Financial Commission, which gives their traders further assurance that they are offered services of high quality that comply with the standards of the commission.

8 HOURS AGO