Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
erienewsnow.com
Three Allegedly Busted With A Stolen Vehicle In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Three Jamestown residents face a slew of charges after they were allegedly busted with a stolen vehicle on the city’s southside. The driver, 29-year-old Daniel McKay and passengers, 23-year-old Camille Lopez and 38-year-old Bart Bartlett were taken into custody following a traffic stop on Martin Road near Jefferson Middle School.
Buffalo man sentenced to 25 years to life in connection to murder in 1978
A Buffalo man has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison in connection to a murder on Pooley Place in 1978.
Florida woman arrested in connection to Jamestown traffic stop that found fentanyl
Elina Martinez, 64, of Miami was charged by criminal complaint with possession with intent to distribute, and distribute, 400 grams or more fentanyl.
Buffalo woman pistolwhipped, man shot during domestic assault, police report
BUFFALO, NY – A 27-year-old woman was pistolwhipped and a 51-year-old man was shot during a domestic incident in the area of Marine Drive and Erie Street in Buffalo on Wednesday. Police officers responded to a domestic disturbance at around 11:30 pm to find 40-year-old Martin Zachary had assaulted the woman and shot the male victim. Both victims were taken to ECMC where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. When the police arrived, they placed Zachary under arrest. He was found to have a loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson, the gun used during the assault. Zachary was charged with attempted The post Buffalo woman pistolwhipped, man shot during domestic assault, police report appeared first on Shore News Network.
Teen charged in McKinley brawl to appear in court next week
Currently, the teen defendant is being held at the Erie County Youth Services Center.
Jury selection to begin in trial of Buffalo woman who drove through BLM protest, injuring officer
Jury selection is set to begin Monday in the trial of Deyanna Davis, accused of striking police officers with her car during Black Lives Matter protests in 2020.
venangoextra.com
Homicide case bound for court
An Emlenton man was held for court on a homicide charge in connection with the fatal shooting of a Parker man in late October. David Heathcote, 52, was bound over for further court proceedings after his preliminary hearing at Venango County Central Court on Wednesday afternoon. He has been charged with one count of homicide in the first degree-criminal homicide in connection with the death of Robert Wingard, also 52.
Buffalo man sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to attempted murder
The shooting occurred on April 19, 2021, in the area of East Delavan Avenue and Pansy Place in Buffalo.
Teen shot multiple times in vehicle on Thomas Street
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
erienewsnow.com
Noise Complaint Leads To Drug And Weapons Arrest In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – An early morning noise complaint in Jamestown led to the arrest of a 30-year-old man on drug and weapons charges. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to a complaint of a loud vehicle running on Barrows Street just after 2 a.m. on Monday. During...
wpxz1041fm.com
STATE POLICE INVESTIGATING DOG SHOOTING IN FOREST COUNTY
State Police are investigating the death of a dog that died from a gunshot wound along German Hill Road in Kingsley Township of Forest County. The incident happened on Friday between Midnight and 4:30 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police in Marienville at 814 927 5253.
17-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 17-year-old is in critical condition after being shot multiple times. Buffalo Police were called on reports of a shooting just before midnight Monday night. The shooting happened on the first block of Thomas Street. When officers arrived at the scene they found the 17-year-old male...
Orchard Park police say driver accused of DWI reportedly tried to leave crash scene
Police had responded to Southwestern Boulevard after receiving a report about a crash where a driver was allegedly trying to leave the scene.
wesb.com
Bradford PD Seeks Help in Identifying Couple
The City of Bradford Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying two potential shoplifting suspects. Police posted two photos from surveillance cameras that appear to show the couple stealing from Valu Hardware. Anyone with information is asked to call the City of Bradford Police.
wnynewsnow.com
Homeless Man Flees Police In Stolen Vehicle, Following Walmart Shoplifting
LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) — A 32-year-old homeless man faces a slew of charges after allegedly leading police on a stolen vehicle pursuit following a shoplifting incident at the Lakewood Walmart. On Saturday afternoon, just before 3 p.m., officers with Lakewood-Busti Police responded to the Fairmount Avenue superstore...
wesb.com
Fatal Crash on Minard Run Road
A Bradford man was killed and a woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Minard Run Road Saturday night. According to the Bradford Township Police, 75-year-old Michael J. Longstaff was traveling west when his vehicle went off the berm of the road into a drainage ditch where it struck an embankment.
explore venango
Local Man Ejected, Seriously Injured in 1-79 Rollover Crash
LANCASTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was seriously injured on Sunday evening after he was ejected from his vehicle in a rollover crash that occurred on Interstate 79. According to Butler-based State Police, this crash happened around 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 11, on Interstate 79 South, in Lancaster Township, Butler County.
Buffalo man pleads guilty after fraudulently obtaining prescription drug
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Tuesday that a Buffalo man pleaded guilty to one count of fraud and deceit related to controlled substances.
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Man Sentenced on Weapon Charge in Menacing Incident
A Jamestown man has been sentenced in connection with a menacing incident that occurred on the city's west side in May. Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt says 25-year-old Alejandro Ayala was sentenced Monday in Chautauqua County Court to two years determinate in state prison and three years post-release supervision after pleading guilty in October to a Class D felony charge of 2nd-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon. The charge was the result of an investigation into an incident that occurred on Grandin Street on May 15th, when Ayala and two other city residents were reported to have pointed a pistol at a victim.
Comments / 0