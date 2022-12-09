Read full article on original website
WWMT
Firefighters from 10 stations battle machinery fire at commercial business
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Crews from 10 local fire departments traveled to Lawndale Avenue in Kalamazoo to tackle flames coming from the roof of a business. Police news: 18-year-old in stolen car leads police on a two-county, high-speed chase. Machinery ductwork at Landscape Forms sparked a fire that extended into...
WWMT
Grand Rapids Police Department K-9 Eli continues recovery
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police K-9 Eli is continuing on his path to recovery. In an update Tuesday, Eli is continuing to recover at home, but needed some additional staples to keep his wounds secure, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department in a post to Facebook.
WWMT
Kalamazoo area gas prices continue to drop, experts say
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Gas prices across the country are continuing on a downward trend. In Kalamazoo, gas prices have dropped by 22 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.38 per gallon, according to GasBuddy in their weekly update. Gas prices dropping: "Don't be in a hurry to...
WWMT
Edwardsburg bus driver shortage leads to remote learning day
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WSBT) — Students at Edwardsburg Public schools were not in school today and will not be tomorrow, either. EPS announced earlier that students will have remote learning Wednesday. This comes after school was cancelled Tuesday because the school system didn't have enough bus drivers due to illness.
WWMT
Kalamazoo's Haymarket Event Center among list of state grant winners
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo's Haymarket Event Center was awarded thousands in funding through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, or MEDC, Match on Main grant program, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “Michigan’s small businesses and traditional downtowns are the heart of our communities, and with today’s Match on Main grants,...
WWMT
Local veterinarians expect canine influenza to hit West Michigan during the holidays
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Canine flu outbreaks and other viruses are spreading quickly in certain states. Several West Michigan veterinarians said they’re expecting canine flu to hit Michigan, but right now they’re dealing with an uptick in canine respiratory diseases. “It’s often brought across straight state lines through...
WWMT
Wayland woman in critical condition after crash in Georgetown Township, deputies say
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 51-year-old Wayland woman is in critical condition after a car crash in Ottawa County, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. Monday on Fillmore Street and 48th Avenue in Georgetown Township. The woman ran a red light...
WWMT
New restaurant to open in vacant Arcadia Brewing company location
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — 3 years after Arcadia Ales closed in downtown Kalamazoo, it appears a new restaurant will soon take over the space. From last year: Plans for new restaurant at former Kalamazoo brewery site have stalled. Now hiring signs are posted on the property, and an application found...
WWMT
Kalamazoo County hires accountants to monitor treasurer's office amid performance concerns
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Administrator hired a team of accountants after they say the elected county treasurer Thomas Whitener almost defaulted on a large bond payment. The bond payment, which was due on November 1st, partially funds the county's $95 million justice center project currently under construction.
WWMT
Mother faces charges, WMU football new coach arrives, a fatal crash & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Harper Creek teacher retires after placed on leave for alleged misconduct on social media. Harper Creek Community School's Superintendent, Rob Ridgeway, issued a statement on the teacher placed on leave for alleged social media misconduct Wednesday.
WWMT
Teens arrested after chase involving four stolen cars in Gaines Township
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two teenagers face time behind bars after being arrested in a Gaines Township chase involving four stolen cars, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened at 3:15 a.m. when deputies patrolling the area of 60th Street near Kalamazoo Avenue saw three cars,...
WWMT
National Fire Protection Association alerts residents of fire risk during the holidays
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The National Fire Protection Association wants to alert residents to the potential risks of fires around Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Many traditions of the holidays such as trees, decorations, and meals are all potential fire hazards that contribute to an increase in house fires each year.
WWMT
Three Rivers Commercial-News is saved, to restart publication Friday
THREE RIVERS, Mich. — The Three Rivers Commercial-News is breathing new life with a surprise purchase. Mike Wilcox, owner of the Allegan County News among other Southwest Michigan newspapers, purchased the paper with a plan to convert the publication into a weekly newspaper, according to the announcement. The publication...
WWMT
"Apex Officer:" Portage Department of Public Safety launches new virtual reality training
PORTAGE, Mich. — Training at the Portage Department of Public Safety got a new upgrade. Portage Department of Public Safety - Police Division launched an immersive virtual reality training program called "Apex Officer" Tuesday, according to public safety officers. Community focused: First responders in Portage help a local food...
WWMT
Battle Creek woman shot multiple times, police searching for shooter
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A search is underway for a suspect who shot a 45-year-old woman multiple times in her Howland Street home, according to the Battle Creek Police Department. The incident happened at 3:25 a.m. Monday after a neighbor called 911 to report that someone had been shot.
WWMT
Firefighters rescue two pets from burning home in Holland
HOLLAND, Mich. — The Holland Fire Department saved two pets from a burning home in Holland, according to a press release from the City of Holland. Around 6:30 p.m. Monday, on East 37th Street, firefighters responded to a fire in a basement of a home, the investigation shows. Crash:...
WWMT
New discrimination charges filed against Grand Rapids Police Department
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Civil Rights is expected to announce new charges of discrimination against the Grand Rapids Police Department on Wednesday at 9:45 a.m. The MDCR is to hold a virtual news conference to talk on the different complaints that are to be added to...
WWMT
Two West Michiganders died onboard 1988 Pan Am flight bombing
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A U.S. Army sergeant from Kalamazoo and a Battle Creek teenager were among the 190 Americans who died onboard a Pan-Am flight from London to New York in 1988. Thirty-four years after a bomb brought down the flight over Scotland, the man who allegedly built the...
WWMT
Families of W. Michigan Pan Am flight 103 bombing victims can't find closure after arrest
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two West Michigan families whose loved ones were killed in the 1988 Pan American airlines flight #103 bombing over Lockerbie, Scotland are speaking out about the arrest of the Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb. The arrest of Abu Agila Mohammad Mas'ud Kheir Al-Marimi...
WWMT
Grand Rapids police find similarities in many armed robberies from late November
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For about a week in late November, the Grand Rapids Police Department received reports of multiple armed robberies that shared some similarities, police said. Five armed robberies happened between Nov. 23 and Nov. 30 throughout the city, according to the department. After an investigation, the...
