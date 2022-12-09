ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

WWMT

Grand Rapids Police Department K-9 Eli continues recovery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police K-9 Eli is continuing on his path to recovery. In an update Tuesday, Eli is continuing to recover at home, but needed some additional staples to keep his wounds secure, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department in a post to Facebook.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo area gas prices continue to drop, experts say

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Gas prices across the country are continuing on a downward trend. In Kalamazoo, gas prices have dropped by 22 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.38 per gallon, according to GasBuddy in their weekly update. Gas prices dropping: "Don't be in a hurry to...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Edwardsburg bus driver shortage leads to remote learning day

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WSBT) — Students at Edwardsburg Public schools were not in school today and will not be tomorrow, either. EPS announced earlier that students will have remote learning Wednesday. This comes after school was cancelled Tuesday because the school system didn't have enough bus drivers due to illness.
EDWARDSBURG, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo's Haymarket Event Center among list of state grant winners

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo's Haymarket Event Center was awarded thousands in funding through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, or MEDC, Match on Main grant program, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “Michigan’s small businesses and traditional downtowns are the heart of our communities, and with today’s Match on Main grants,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

New restaurant to open in vacant Arcadia Brewing company location

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — 3 years after Arcadia Ales closed in downtown Kalamazoo, it appears a new restaurant will soon take over the space. From last year: Plans for new restaurant at former Kalamazoo brewery site have stalled. Now hiring signs are posted on the property, and an application found...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Three Rivers Commercial-News is saved, to restart publication Friday

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — The Three Rivers Commercial-News is breathing new life with a surprise purchase. Mike Wilcox, owner of the Allegan County News among other Southwest Michigan newspapers, purchased the paper with a plan to convert the publication into a weekly newspaper, according to the announcement. The publication...
THREE RIVERS, MI
WWMT

Firefighters rescue two pets from burning home in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Holland Fire Department saved two pets from a burning home in Holland, according to a press release from the City of Holland. Around 6:30 p.m. Monday, on East 37th Street, firefighters responded to a fire in a basement of a home, the investigation shows. Crash:...
HOLLAND, MI
WWMT

Two West Michiganders died onboard 1988 Pan Am flight bombing

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A U.S. Army sergeant from Kalamazoo and a Battle Creek teenager were among the 190 Americans who died onboard a Pan-Am flight from London to New York in 1988. Thirty-four years after a bomb brought down the flight over Scotland, the man who allegedly built the...
KALAMAZOO, MI

