FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1974, three young girls went Christmas shopping and never came home. What happened to the Fort Worth Missing Trio?Fatim HemrajFort Worth, TX
Billionaire golfer Tiger Woods to open PopStroke putting courses in Houston and DallasJalyn SmootHouston, TX
Severe Storms Rip Through North Texas Causing Damage and InjuriesLarry LeaseGrapevine, TX
Keller ISD Trustees Approves Policy Change to Arm Some Employees with GunsLarry LeaseKeller, TX
Spiral Diner & Bakery Brings Vegan Cuisine Home for the Holidays This November & DecemberSteven DoyleFort Worth, TX
Related
wcn247.com
Men and dog missing for 10 days found on powerless sailboat
The U.S. Coast Guard says two men and a pet dog have been rescued from a sailboat more than 200 miles off Delaware's coast and 10 days after friends and family last heard from them. Kevin Hyde and Joe Ditomasso were sailing from New Jersey Florida. But they disappeared after their boat departed North Carolina’s Outer Banks on Dec. 3. The Coast Guard was notified Sunday that the men were overdue and launched a search that would stretch from Florida to New Jersey. The sailors were rescued Tuesday by the Silver Muna tanker ship off Delaware’s coast. The sailboat was without fuel and power. And their radios and navigation equipment were inoperable.
wcn247.com
Winter US storm brings warnings of more tornadoes, blizzards
DALLAS (AP) — A destructive winter storm is marching across the United States. It delivered blizzard-like conditions to the Great Plains on Wednesday, just hours after tornadoes touched down in parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana. The National Weather Service said five tornadoes were confirmed across north Texas as of Tuesday afternoon, but potentially a dozen may have occurred. Forecasters expect the storm system to hobble the upper Midwest with ice, rain and snow for days, as well as move into the Northeast and central Appalachians. Minnesota was expecting a lull Wednesday, followed by a second round of snow.
wcn247.com
SD prosecutors drop all charges against Indigenous activist
SIOUX FALLS S.D. (AP) — South Dakota prosecutors have dropped all charges against the head of an Indigenous-led advocacy organization stemming from a protest during then-President Donald Trump’s visit to Mount Rushmore. NDN Collective President Nick Tilsen was among those arrested July 3, 2020, when the protest seeking return of the Black Hills to Lakota control escalated into a scuffle with law enforcement. The charges included robbery and assault of a law enforcement officer. Court documents show that prosecutors filed the dismissal Nov. 18. Tilsen said in a statement Tuesday that the dismissal shows the charges were “bogus from the start.”
wcn247.com
Oregon governor commutes death sentences to life in prison
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is commuting the sentences of 17 inmates in Oregon who have been sentenced to death, order they spend life in prison without the possibility of parole. Brown has less than a month remaining in office. She said Tuesday that she is using her executive clemency powers to commute the sentences and that her order takes effect Wednesday. Oregon has not held an execution since 1997. In her first news conference since she became governor in 2015, the Democrat announced she would continue a moratorium on the death penalty imposed by her predecessor, former Gov. John Kitzhaber.
wcn247.com
Alabama women convicted for feeding, trapping stray cats
WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) — Two Alabama women have been convicted of misdemeanor crimes because they fed and trapped stray cats. Wetumpka Municipal Judge Jeff Courtney on Tuesday found 85-year-old Beverly Roberts guilty of criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct. The 61-year-old Mary Alston was found guilty of criminal trespassing and interfering with governmental operations. Courtney sentenced both women to 2 years of unsupervised probation and 10 days in jail. The jail sentence was suspended, meaning the women will serve no time. Each woman was also fined $100 and ordered to pay court costs. The women were arrested in Wetumpka in June. The police chief said they had been warned repeatedly not to feed strays.
wcn247.com
Mississippi set to execute man for killing 16-year-old girl
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man who pleaded guilty to raping and killing a 16-year-old girl is scheduled to be put to death. He would become the second inmate executed in Mississippi in 10 years. Thomas Edwin Loden Jr., 58, is set to receive a lethal injection at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman at 6 p.m. Wednesday. He's been on death row since 2001, when he pleaded guilty to capital murder, rape and four counts of sexual battery against Leesa Marie Gray. A federal judge declined to block Mississippi from carrying out the execution amid a pending lawsuit from Loden and four other Mississippi death row inmates over the state’s lethal injection protocol.
wcn247.com
Remembering the Pirate: Reaction to death of Mike Leach
TCU football coach Sonny Dykes is among the many mourning the death of Mike Leach. Leach died this week at the age of 61 after a long, colorful career with stops at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State. Dykes says no one had a greater influence on him other than his father. Leach was well known for his high-scoring offenses. Those who knew him say he was a remarkable thinker with wide interests beyond sports.
wcn247.com
Miller's 19 points lead St. Thomas past Green Bay 82-61
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Led by Riley Miller's 19 points, the St. Thomas Tommies defeated the Green Bay Phoenix 82-61 on Tuesday night. The Tommies are now 9-4 on the season, while the Phoenix moved to 2-9.
