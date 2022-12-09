ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keller, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcn247.com

Men and dog missing for 10 days found on powerless sailboat

The U.S. Coast Guard says two men and a pet dog have been rescued from a sailboat more than 200 miles off Delaware's coast and 10 days after friends and family last heard from them. Kevin Hyde and Joe Ditomasso were sailing from New Jersey Florida. But they disappeared after their boat departed North Carolina’s Outer Banks on Dec. 3. The Coast Guard was notified Sunday that the men were overdue and launched a search that would stretch from Florida to New Jersey. The sailors were rescued Tuesday by the Silver Muna tanker ship off Delaware’s coast. The sailboat was without fuel and power. And their radios and navigation equipment were inoperable.
DELAWARE STATE
wcn247.com

Winter US storm brings warnings of more tornadoes, blizzards

DALLAS (AP) — A destructive winter storm is marching across the United States. It delivered blizzard-like conditions to the Great Plains on Wednesday, just hours after tornadoes touched down in parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana. The National Weather Service said five tornadoes were confirmed across north Texas as of Tuesday afternoon, but potentially a dozen may have occurred. Forecasters expect the storm system to hobble the upper Midwest with ice, rain and snow for days, as well as move into the Northeast and central Appalachians. Minnesota was expecting a lull Wednesday, followed by a second round of snow.
TEXAS STATE
wcn247.com

SD prosecutors drop all charges against Indigenous activist

SIOUX FALLS S.D. (AP) — South Dakota prosecutors have dropped all charges against the head of an Indigenous-led advocacy organization stemming from a protest during then-President Donald Trump’s visit to Mount Rushmore. NDN Collective President Nick Tilsen was among those arrested July 3, 2020, when the protest seeking return of the Black Hills to Lakota control escalated into a scuffle with law enforcement. The charges included robbery and assault of a law enforcement officer. Court documents show that prosecutors filed the dismissal Nov. 18. Tilsen said in a statement Tuesday that the dismissal shows the charges were “bogus from the start.”
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
wcn247.com

Oregon governor commutes death sentences to life in prison

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is commuting the sentences of 17 inmates in Oregon who have been sentenced to death, order they spend life in prison without the possibility of parole. Brown has less than a month remaining in office. She said Tuesday that she is using her executive clemency powers to commute the sentences and that her order takes effect Wednesday. Oregon has not held an execution since 1997. In her first news conference since she became governor in 2015, the Democrat announced she would continue a moratorium on the death penalty imposed by her predecessor, former Gov. John Kitzhaber.
OREGON STATE
wcn247.com

Alabama women convicted for feeding, trapping stray cats

WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) — Two Alabama women have been convicted of misdemeanor crimes because they fed and trapped stray cats. Wetumpka Municipal Judge Jeff Courtney on Tuesday found 85-year-old Beverly Roberts guilty of criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct. The 61-year-old Mary Alston was found guilty of criminal trespassing and interfering with governmental operations. Courtney sentenced both women to 2 years of unsupervised probation and 10 days in jail. The jail sentence was suspended, meaning the women will serve no time. Each woman was also fined $100 and ordered to pay court costs. The women were arrested in Wetumpka in June. The police chief said they had been warned repeatedly not to feed strays.
WETUMPKA, AL
wcn247.com

Mississippi set to execute man for killing 16-year-old girl

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man who pleaded guilty to raping and killing a 16-year-old girl is scheduled to be put to death. He would become the second inmate executed in Mississippi in 10 years. Thomas Edwin Loden Jr., 58, is set to receive a lethal injection at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman at 6 p.m. Wednesday. He's been on death row since 2001, when he pleaded guilty to capital murder, rape and four counts of sexual battery against Leesa Marie Gray. A federal judge declined to block Mississippi from carrying out the execution amid a pending lawsuit from Loden and four other Mississippi death row inmates over the state’s lethal injection protocol.
JACKSON, MS
wcn247.com

Remembering the Pirate: Reaction to death of Mike Leach

TCU football coach Sonny Dykes is among the many mourning the death of Mike Leach. Leach died this week at the age of 61 after a long, colorful career with stops at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State. Dykes says no one had a greater influence on him other than his father. Leach was well known for his high-scoring offenses. Those who knew him say he was a remarkable thinker with wide interests beyond sports.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy