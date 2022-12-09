Read full article on original website
Dryden school district has multiple job openings, says superintendent
DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — If you’re looking for a job, try the Dryden Central School District. Superintendent Josh Bacigalupi has several openings. Anyone who’s interested in applying or seeing a full list of available jobs in the Dryden Central School District can fill out an application at the district’s website.
Tompkins County to accept cyber security grant
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County hopes to protect itself from online threats. Officials plan to accept $46,000 in grant funding for cyber security. The money would help shield the county’s information systems. It’s coming from the State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services. In other...
Cortland readies for garbage change in January
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — In the new year, Cortland will have a new trash pick-up system in place. Mayor Scott Steve says everyone will be receiving new garbage and recycling totes prior to the change. The mayor has been answering a lot of questions about the change. Cortland’s blue...
TCAT reduces five routes, cancels two this week
The transit company says five routes will have reduced service, while Routes 14S and 83 won’t be running at all. The reductions have been announced weekly since mid-October. TCAT is struggling to recruit new drivers and mechanics. 10 (Commons/Cornell Loop): Eliminates late afternoon trips with the last trip departing...
Tompkins County Jail sees fewer intakes
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Fewer inmates are entering the Tompkins County Jail. For the third straight month, intakes at the jail are down. In November, 58 people were brought in – down from 69 in October. Officials are considering sharing a facility with Cortland County. In related news,...
Police: Ithaca man attacked roommate with hammer
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca man is accused of attacking his roommate with a hammer. The victim told officers he asked 53-year-old Edward Sumeriski to turn his music down around three o’clock Monday morning. A fight broke out between the two, and police say Sumeriski struck his roommate in the head with a hammer.
Cortland County man charged with assault
MARATHON, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Marathon man is facing charges. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Mill Street in the Village of Marathon on December 8th for a report of a disturbance. Officers arrested 19-year-old Jacob Foster after they say he struck someone with a weapon during a fight, causing injuries and damaging their glasses in the process. He faces felony assault and two misdemeanors in Marathon Town Court on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Cortland Police make arrest in September burglary investigation
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man is arrested after a 6-week investigation. 28-year-old Santo Oliver was arrested Friday by Cortland City Police in relation to a September burglary. Authorities responded to a reported theft at 78 Homer Avenue on September 29th and found that several items were stolen. It was discovered that one of those items was sold to a local pawn shop by Oliver. Santos was interviewed by authorities and arrested. He is charged with felony falsifying business records and misdemeanor possession of stolen property.
Cortland pair charged after early morning disturbance call
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A domestic disturbance call leads to arrests in Cortland. Cortland City Police responded to 77 Homer Avenue around 4:00 a.m. Friday. They were met by family members and friends of 32-year-old Christopher Gleason and 21-year-old Destiny Winters. They claimed Gleason was inside and refused to let Winters and her child leave. Two friends claimed Gleason hit them with a baseball bat when they tried to intervene prior to phoning police. Gleason was charged with felony weapon possession, and 4 misdemeanors including menacing and resisting. Destiny Winters was charged with 4 misdemeanors and also arrested on unrelated outstanding warrants. Gleason was remanded to Cortland County Jail on $5,000 bail.
