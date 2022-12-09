Read full article on original website
Jamestown, NY Bar and Grill Featured on 'America's Best Restaurants'
A restaurant in Western New York is spending time in the national spotlight. It's a spot called "4 Below Haggy's Bar and Grill" in Jamestown. "America's Best Restaurants" is featuring the restaurant, owned by Eric Hagglund, Tuesday night. Hagglund tells Erie News New that an assistant producer with the show...
Massive Tractor Parade In Western New York
Most people around BUffalo now know the legend of Squirrel Winter. The Western New York farmer came to the rescue during the last large snowstorm and freed Josh Allen from his snowy driveway. The Buffalo Bills quarterback was able to get to the airport and make to Detroit to play the Cleveland Browns. The game was moved from Highmark Stadium after more than six feet of snow fell.
Priest placed on leave for ‘improper’ relationship
Barlette to Be Inducted into CSHOF in February
Chautauqua County has produced many fine track and field athletes. Some excelled in jumping events, others in distance races, some in throws, but the fastest sprinter in county history will be a 2023 inductee of the Chautauqua Sports Hall of Fame. Bob Barlette set the county mark for the 100-yard...
Diocese suspends Allegany County priest
188 Inches Of Snow For Parts Of New York State
15 million people are going to be impacted by heavy snow and blizzard conditions across the plains of the United States. NBC is reporting that a crazy amount of snow will fall and travel will be nearly impossible for some areas. Sound familiar? We know how to deal with snow here in the Empire State and you better get ready for more.
10 Bars & Restaurants That Permanently Closed In Western New York
These last few years have been challenging for local businesses, and the community has seen that. As a result, the City of Good Neighbors have tried to come together to keep their favorite local businesses afloat. Unfortunately, not all of those local businesses have survived this last year. There are...
2022’s Worst Suburbs In Western New York
As we get ready to wrap up 2022 ad head into 2023, here is a look back at the worst suburbs in Western New York. This list of the best suburbs to live in was published earlier this year by Niche.com. As part of their Best Places To Live In The Buffalo Area they ranked the best places to live from best to worst.
Big Lake Effect Snow Event Looks Likely for Western New York
If you remember past Decembers, including last year's, they have been rather mild here in Western New York. Outside of a few days of snow, they were pretty tame for cold weather and snowstorms. This year looks vastly different, if November's historic, lake effect snowstorm and the start of December...
Following massive blaze, Jamestown has a $1 million problem
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Just shy of a month after a fire of a still undetermined origin consumed the former Crawford Furniture Factory on Allen Street, what remains at the site resembles Dresden after World War II. "The problem is the cost of demolishing a building like that is astronomical,"...
Cornell Co-Op Encourages Buying Local For Christmas Season
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chautauqua County’s Agriculture Program said that purchasing locally sourced goods for your holiday needs is a way to help support local producers in the winter months. The Chautauqua Grown directory has information about where you can purchase pre-cut and cut-your-own trees. It also has information...
70 Miles An Hour In New York State?
In the near future, a trip from Buffalo to Albany could be a little quicker. Perhaps it is time for New York State to increase the speed limit to 70?. The new year is coming and that means there will be new laws and policies in place for New York State. Much of the attention will be on being more energy efficient over the next several years. Even making sure that new builds are powered and heated by electricity and not fossil fuels. Bu maybe we can look at being more efficient in other areas as well.
United Way at 65% of $1.3 Million Campaign Goal
The United Way of Southern Chautauqua County‘s annual campaign is at 65% of its goal of $1.3 million. Executive Director Amy Rohler said more than 150 employers participate in United Way’s annual fundraising campaign by allowing their employees to give through payroll deduction. United Way staff and volunteers recently visited Shults Auto Group, IBEW Local 106, Spectrum Eyecare, Weber-Knapp, and Alliance Advisory Group. Rohler noted that they had surpassed the number of campaign presentations they’ve given to local employers within the past year and welcomed new campaigns at various workplaces.
Buffalo CPB finds counterfeit jerseys
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The US Customs and Border Protection Buffalo Field Office is warning folks about counterfeit NFL jerseys. This warning comes after CBP Port of Buffalo officers recently seized three fake jerseys at the border, including a Josh Allen one. The CBP said to please shop wisely this...
Buffalo man sentenced by judges in both Erie and Chautauqua counties
A Buffalo man has been sentenced by judges in both Erie and Chautauqua counties for two separate shootings that were not related. Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt confirms that 24-year-old Torrie Jones was sentenced Friday in Chautauqua County Court to one-and-a-third to four years in state prison after pleading guilty to a charge of 3rd-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon for a March 2020 shooting at 707 Jefferson Street in Jamestown. On Monday, Jones was sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by five years post-release supervision on a 2nd-degree attempted murder charge in Erie County for a shooting that took place in the city of Buffalo in April 2021. Schmidt tells WDOE News the sentences will be served concurrently because of the deal Jones received in Erie County.
New York Lottery top-prize winning Take 5 ticket sold in Buffalo
The New York Lottery announced Sunday that a top-prize winning ticket was sold at the Tops on Union Road in Buffalo.
Olean FD Battles Home Blaze on Green Street.
UPDATE: 4:15 PM 12-12 with details and report of second fire. There were no injuries reported in a pair of house fires in Olean Sunday night. Firefighters were called out shortly after 6 PM to a home on Green Street, and arrived to see fire from the front-right side apartment of the building. The occupants were able to get out of the home and no injuries were reported.
Code Blue issued for Buffalo and southern Erie County on Saturday and Sunday
Who Are the Clawfoot People Rumored to Stalk the Zoar Valley in Western New York?
The western region of New York State around Buffalo has its fair share of urban legends. This one is about a family that had hands like claws. By now, you've probably heard of the legend of Pigman Road. It's the story of a man who unfortunately killed three young boys who didn't heed his warning to be left alone on Holland Road off Route 5.
Code Blue 32 in effect Dec. 11-12, 2022
