Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
erienewsnow.com
Record Fentanyl Bust Likely Saved 1,000s Of Lives In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A former law enforcement officer turned city councilman in Jamestown is highlighting the importance of getting deadly narcotics off the streets, citing a record bust by local investigators last week. In a continued drug crackdown effort, investigators with the Jamestown Metro Drug Task...
erienewsnow.com
Three Allegedly Busted With A Stolen Vehicle In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Three Jamestown residents face a slew of charges after they were allegedly busted with a stolen vehicle on the city’s southside. The driver, 29-year-old Daniel McKay and passengers, 23-year-old Camille Lopez and 38-year-old Bart Bartlett were taken into custody following a traffic stop on Martin Road near Jefferson Middle School.
erienewsnow.com
Noise Complaint Leads To Drug And Weapons Arrest In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – An early morning noise complaint in Jamestown led to the arrest of a 30-year-old man on drug and weapons charges. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to a complaint of a loud vehicle running on Barrows Street just after 2 a.m. on Monday. During...
wesb.com
Homeless Man Arrested After Shoplifting and Police Chase in Stolen Vehicle
A homeless man is facing charges after a car chase in Chautauqua County. According to police reports, 32-year-old Jonathan King allegedly stole a car in Jamestown, then shoplifted from the Lakewood Walmart, after which he led Lakewood-Busti Police on a vehicle pursuit. Officers apprehended King after he got stuck in...
explore venango
Police Release Name of Man Accused of Threatening to Shoot Hunters in the Head
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The name of a local man who allegedly threatened to shoot hunters in the head in Cornplanter Township, Venango County, has been released. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 52-year-old Edward Alan Caldwell, of Rouseville, on Monday, December 12, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
Elk County man busted for selling drugs to informant
ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — An Elk County man is behind bars for allegedly selling methamphetamine in large quantities across Elk, Jefferson and Clearfield counties. Drew Curley, 29, faces felony charges for selling crystal meth to a confidential informant (CI) at a Sheetz in May, according to the charges filed by the Elk County District […]
chautauquatoday.com
Buffalo man sentenced by judges in both Erie and Chautauqua counties
A Buffalo man has been sentenced by judges in both Erie and Chautauqua counties for two separate shootings that were not related. Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt confirms that 24-year-old Torrie Jones was sentenced Friday in Chautauqua County Court to one-and-a-third to four years in state prison after pleading guilty to a charge of 3rd-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon for a March 2020 shooting at 707 Jefferson Street in Jamestown. On Monday, Jones was sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by five years post-release supervision on a 2nd-degree attempted murder charge in Erie County for a shooting that took place in the city of Buffalo in April 2021. Schmidt tells WDOE News the sentences will be served concurrently because of the deal Jones received in Erie County.
Buffalo man pleads guilty after fraudulently obtaining prescription drug
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Tuesday that a Buffalo man pleaded guilty to one count of fraud and deceit related to controlled substances.
Trial date for woman accused of running over Trooper pushed to February
In a lawsuit, it was alleged that the Trooper was "catastrophically injured" as a result of "negligence, recklessness and carelessness" of the city and the police department.
wesb.com
Bradford PD Seeks Help in Identifying Couple
The City of Bradford Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying two potential shoplifting suspects. Police posted two photos from surveillance cameras that appear to show the couple stealing from Valu Hardware. Anyone with information is asked to call the City of Bradford Police.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Suspect Delivers Stolen Gloves to Franklin Police Barracks
VENANGO/MERCER CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Franklin-based State Police are investigating a report of retail theft that occurred at Dunham’s Sports on U.S. Route 322 in Cranberry Township, Venango County. According to a release issued on Monday, December 12, the incident...
wnynewsnow.com
Homeless Man Flees Police In Stolen Vehicle, Following Walmart Shoplifting
LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) — A 32-year-old homeless man faces a slew of charges after allegedly leading police on a stolen vehicle pursuit following a shoplifting incident at the Lakewood Walmart. On Saturday afternoon, just before 3 p.m., officers with Lakewood-Busti Police responded to the Fairmount Avenue superstore...
wesb.com
Jamestown Man Charged in Gerry Theft
A Jamestown man was charged in a Gerry theft Friday. Deputies of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Department charged 30-year-old Mark J. McKay with petit larceny. McKay was issued an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Gerry Court at a later date.
Buffalo woman pistolwhipped, man shot during domestic assault, police report
BUFFALO, NY – A 27-year-old woman was pistolwhipped and a 51-year-old man was shot during a domestic incident in the area of Marine Drive and Erie Street in Buffalo on Wednesday. Police officers responded to a domestic disturbance at around 11:30 pm to find 40-year-old Martin Zachary had assaulted the woman and shot the male victim. Both victims were taken to ECMC where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. When the police arrived, they placed Zachary under arrest. He was found to have a loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson, the gun used during the assault. Zachary was charged with attempted The post Buffalo woman pistolwhipped, man shot during domestic assault, police report appeared first on Shore News Network.
Teen shot multiple times in vehicle on Thomas Street
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
explore venango
Police Investigating Theft of Firearms, Chainsaw from County Line Road Residence
PINEGROVE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a theft of firearms and a chainsaw from a residence in Pinegrove Township that occurred last month. According to a report by PSP Franklin on Monday, December 12, the incident occurred near County Line Road in Pinegrove Township, Venango County, sometime between 8:00 a.m. on November 12 and 11:00 p.m. on November 18.
explore venango
Franklin Woman Charged After Dispute Ensues Over Video That Allegedly Shows Her Throwing Juvenile
FRANKLIN, PA. (EYT) — Franklin Police have charged a 35-year-old woman with simple assault following a domestic dispute involving alleged video evidence of the defendant throwing a child onto a bed. According to the complaint, which was released on Monday, December 12, on December 10 at 4:55 p.m., Franklin...
wpxz1041fm.com
STATE POLICE INVESTIGATING DOG SHOOTING IN FOREST COUNTY
State Police are investigating the death of a dog that died from a gunshot wound along German Hill Road in Kingsley Township of Forest County. The incident happened on Friday between Midnight and 4:30 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police in Marienville at 814 927 5253.
explore venango
Police: Franklin Man Wanted on Warrant Leads Trooper on High-Speed Pursuit
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man wanted on a warrant for criminal mischief led a Franklin-based State Police Trooper on a high-speed pursuit on Friday afternoon. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 46-year-old Jeffery Lynn Denny on December 9 in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office.
Comments / 3