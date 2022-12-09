Read full article on original website
wrfalp.com
Cornell Co-Op Encourages Buying Local For Christmas Season
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chautauqua County’s Agriculture Program said that purchasing locally sourced goods for your holiday needs is a way to help support local producers in the winter months. The Chautauqua Grown directory has information about where you can purchase pre-cut and cut-your-own trees. It also has information...
wnynewsnow.com
Local Hair Salon Stepping Up To Help Those In Need
RANDOLPH, NY (WNY News Now) – A local hair salon is stepping up to help those in need this holiday season. Details Salon is collecting non-perishable items for the St. Susan Center in Jamestown through December 22 at their storefront, 137 Main Street, in Randolph. Over the past year...
wrfalp.com
United Way at 65% of $1.3 Million Campaign Goal
The United Way of Southern Chautauqua County‘s annual campaign is at 65% of its goal of $1.3 million. Executive Director Amy Rohler said more than 150 employers participate in United Way’s annual fundraising campaign by allowing their employees to give through payroll deduction. United Way staff and volunteers recently visited Shults Auto Group, IBEW Local 106, Spectrum Eyecare, Weber-Knapp, and Alliance Advisory Group. Rohler noted that they had surpassed the number of campaign presentations they’ve given to local employers within the past year and welcomed new campaigns at various workplaces.
Massive Tractor Parade In Western New York
Most people around BUffalo now know the legend of Squirrel Winter. The Western New York farmer came to the rescue during the last large snowstorm and freed Josh Allen from his snowy driveway. The Buffalo Bills quarterback was able to get to the airport and make to Detroit to play the Cleveland Browns. The game was moved from Highmark Stadium after more than six feet of snow fell.
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown, NY Bar and Grill Featured on 'America's Best Restaurants'
A restaurant in Western New York is spending time in the national spotlight. It's a spot called "4 Below Haggy's Bar and Grill" in Jamestown. "America's Best Restaurants" is featuring the restaurant, owned by Eric Hagglund, Tuesday night. Hagglund tells Erie News New that an assistant producer with the show...
Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority announces Section 8 waiting list is complete
The Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority announced Tuesday that the lottery for positions on its Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher waiting list is complete.
Following massive blaze, Jamestown has a $1 million problem
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Just shy of a month after a fire of a still undetermined origin consumed the former Crawford Furniture Factory on Allen Street, what remains at the site resembles Dresden after World War II. "The problem is the cost of demolishing a building like that is astronomical,"...
wrfalp.com
UPMC Chautauqua Holding Job Fair Today
UPMC Chautauqua is holding a job fair today. The fair will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. in UPMC Chautauqua’s Auditorium, located at 207 Foote Avenue. This event is for both current employees and those interested in beginning a career at UPMC Chautauqua. There will be opportunities to interview in-person and the potential to receive a same-day job offer. UPMC said there are some jobs available that offer a sign-on bonus of up to $15,000.
Another Lake Effect Snowstorm Ready to Slam Western New York
It's been a relatively quiet start to the work week in terms of weather. That trend will continue through Wednesday, when we are expected to have some unsettled weather return to our region. This December has been cold and overcast and we will soon have the threat of snowfall in...
wellsvillesun.com
Two fires in Olean, details from the Fire Chief
A house fire and a vehicle fire on Sunday December 11. Michael T. Baldwin Reports, photo by Realtimephotography911.com. City of Olean Firefighters responded to a reported working structure fire earlier this evening at 208 West Green Street. Below are Firefighter Jordan Smith (on the nozzle) and Lieutenant Brian Livoto (backing him up) making entry into the residence.
Big Lake Effect Snow Event Looks Likely for Western New York
If you remember past Decembers, including last year's, they have been rather mild here in Western New York. Outside of a few days of snow, they were pretty tame for cold weather and snowstorms. This year looks vastly different, if November's historic, lake effect snowstorm and the start of December...
wnynewsnow.com
One Emergency Homeless Shelter Opens In Jamestown, Another Delayed
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — One of the two emergency homeless shelters slated to operate in the City of Jamestown is still not up and running, two weeks after both were promised to open. Of the two proposed shelters at the Joy Fellowship Free Methodist Church, located at...
70 Miles An Hour In New York State?
In the near future, a trip from Buffalo to Albany could be a little quicker. Perhaps it is time for New York State to increase the speed limit to 70?. The new year is coming and that means there will be new laws and policies in place for New York State. Much of the attention will be on being more energy efficient over the next several years. Even making sure that new builds are powered and heated by electricity and not fossil fuels. Bu maybe we can look at being more efficient in other areas as well.
chqgov.com
Closure of Chautauqua County Department of Finance - 12/14/22
Mayville, N.Y.: All divisions of the Chautauqua County Department of Finance will be closed from 12:00pm – 1:00pm on Wednesday December 14th, 2022. This includes Treasury, Real Property Tax, Purchasing, Budget, Insurance, and Payroll divisions. Any member of the public wishing to make transactions related to taxes, sewer payments, bail bonds, public administration of estates, or certificates of residency are asked to visit the office before noon or after 1pm on this day.
wrfalp.com
Jamestown City Council Overrides All Vetoes of 2023 City Budget
Jamestown City Council has voted to override all of Mayor Eddie Sundquist’s vetoes to the 2023 City Budget. The $38.68 million budget as passed by Council on November 28, 2022 will stand following the special voting session. There is no tax increase in that budget. Council voted 8 to...
chautauquatoday.com
Buffalo man sentenced by judges in both Erie and Chautauqua counties
A Buffalo man has been sentenced by judges in both Erie and Chautauqua counties for two separate shootings that were not related. Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt confirms that 24-year-old Torrie Jones was sentenced Friday in Chautauqua County Court to one-and-a-third to four years in state prison after pleading guilty to a charge of 3rd-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon for a March 2020 shooting at 707 Jefferson Street in Jamestown. On Monday, Jones was sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by five years post-release supervision on a 2nd-degree attempted murder charge in Erie County for a shooting that took place in the city of Buffalo in April 2021. Schmidt tells WDOE News the sentences will be served concurrently because of the deal Jones received in Erie County.
wrfalp.com
City Council to Act on Mayor’s Vetoes of 2023 City Budget
Will hold a special voting session tonight to vote to overide the Mayor’s vetoes to the 2023 Budget. The five vetoes on the voting agenda include Mayor Eddie Sundquist‘s veto of Council’s $75,000 increase to sales tax revenues. The veto of the $6,500 cut to the Mayor’s Office travel and education line. A veto of the $5,600 cut to the Engineering supplies line. The veto of a $3,000 cut to the Jamestown Urban Renewal Agency. And the fifth veto is of the Appropriated Fund balance, which is to allow Council to reappropriate additional funds to balance the 2023 budget should they not override some or all of the vetoes.
Puppy transport arrives during SPCA Radiothon
In the midst of the annual Radiothon for the SPCA Serving Erie County, an animal transport from Aiken, South Carolina arrived with 20 dogs, including 14 puppies. Some of the pups will be available to adopt right away.
Fire tears through vacant building overnight in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo firefighters battled a fire in East Buffalo early Sunday. At 3:50 a.m., firefighters arrived at 197 Leslie St., near Bailey Avenue and East Ferry Street, where a fire tore through the first floor of the vacant building. A spokesperson for the Buffalo Fire Department said...
Priest placed on leave for ‘improper’ relationship
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Southern Tier priest has been placed on leave for an “improper sexual relationship” with an adult woman, the Diocese of Buffalo announced Saturday. They said after they received a complaint, Fr. F. Patrick Melfi was placed on leave by Bishop Michael Fisher. Before he was placed on leave, Melfi was […]
