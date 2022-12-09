Read full article on original website
Related
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
South Sudan President Wets Himself on Live TV
The president of South Sudan wet himself on live television while at a public event in the north African country on Tuesday, according to videos shared in local media. Salva Kiir Mayardit, 71, was in full view of the cameras at the time of the incident, which reportedly took place at a ceremony for the opening of a new road. A cameraman apparently tried to spare Kiir’s blushes by quickly panning away from the leader as he looked down at his darkening trousers. In the footage, Kiir was sporting his trademark black stetson hat, a look which he adopted after being gifted a stetson by George W. Bush on a visit to the White House in 2006. Kiir has been the president of South Sudan since 2011 following his country’s vote for independence from the north.The president of #SouthSudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, peed himself in public while opening a road project. pic.twitter.com/qDCmkhYBUm— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 15, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's compromise immigration deal dead as Title 42 deadline nears
A last-ditch effort by Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to provide an estimated 2 million undocumented youth with legal status in exchange for stronger border security measures failed to gain enough support in the U.S. Senate to reach the 60-vote threshold needed to advance legislation. The collapse of the bipartisan framework pushed by Sinema, who last week left the Democratic Party to register as an independent, and Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., also means that Congress likely will...
North Korea performs key test to build more agile ICBM
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea has tested a “high-thrust solid-fuel motor” as a key step toward building a new strategic weapons system, state media reported Friday, as the country pushes to develop more agile and powerful intercontinental ballistic missiles designed to strike the U.S. mainland.
Twitter suspends journalists who wrote about Elon Musk
Twitter on Thursday suspended the accounts of journalists who cover the social media platform and its new owner Elon Musk, including reporters working for The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN and other publications. Neither the company nor Musk gave any explanation for why it took down the accounts and...
Comments / 0