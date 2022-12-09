Read full article on original website
Related
foxnebraska.com
NTV's Grow: December 11, 2022
Nebraska farmers and ranchers gather to shape the future of agriculture, looking at policies that impact the state's top industry. We visit with the head of Nebraska Farm Bureau, just back from Japan. Plus drought and inflation have taken a toll, but the year also brings positives for cattlemen. Later,...
foxnebraska.com
Nebraska hospitals face challenges caring for patients
LINCOLN, NEB. — Parents of little ones may want to keep a close eye on this winter. Nebraska hospitals are reporting increases in viruses, treating patients of all ages, as well as managing their workforce. “Our hospitals are entering a very challenging time," said Jeremy Nordquist, president of the...
foxnebraska.com
NSP, Nebraska Department of Transportation caution drivers as major storm impacts state
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska looks to be in store for a major blizzard from Monday night into Thursday morning, impacting travelers in western Nebraska with potential closures anticipated throughout the state. For the first major snow event of this winter season, Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) crews are prepared.
Comments / 0