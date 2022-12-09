ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NTV's Grow: December 11, 2022

Nebraska farmers and ranchers gather to shape the future of agriculture, looking at policies that impact the state's top industry. We visit with the head of Nebraska Farm Bureau, just back from Japan. Plus drought and inflation have taken a toll, but the year also brings positives for cattlemen. Later,...
Nebraska hospitals face challenges caring for patients

LINCOLN, NEB. — Parents of little ones may want to keep a close eye on this winter. Nebraska hospitals are reporting increases in viruses, treating patients of all ages, as well as managing their workforce. “Our hospitals are entering a very challenging time," said Jeremy Nordquist, president of the...
