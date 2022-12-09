Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Foxconn qualifies for Wisconsin state tax breaks again
MILWAUKEE - Foxconn Technology Group qualified for tax breaks from the state of Wisconsin for a second year in a row in 2022 under revised contract terms that lowered benchmarks the technology company needed to meet. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Tuesday that the Taiwan-based company qualified for $8.6 million...
WBAY Green Bay
Rural Wisconsin's child care crisis
With so many respiratory viruses hitting hard this season, a local doctor wants more people who are under the weather to get tested. Christmas tree growers want military families to be able to put down roots no matter where they are. Father, son charged in family murder-for-hire plot. Updated: 4...
WBAY Green Bay
Advocates push for more early child care funding
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Advocates are shining a lot on what they call a child care crisis in rural Wisconsin. The Council for a Strong America shared a new report during a visit to Precious Cargo Child Care Center Tuesday. The report lays out some of the challenges rural Wisconsin...
WBAY Green Bay
Doctor believes Wisconsin “tripledemic” cases are undercounted
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services released its latest surveillance report amid the “tripledemic” of the flu, RSV, and COVID-19. But a local doctor says those numbers may not tell the full story of what’s going on in the community. To quickly summarize,...
WBAY Green Bay
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Quick criminals draining money from gift cards
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Quick criminals are draining the money from gift cards. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has been receiving complaints from people who go to use a gift card and find out they have a zero balance. “Gift cards have been drained within...
WBAY Green Bay
Eagles’ nests need eagle-eyed volunteers
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - 1000 Islands Environmental Center is seeking volunteers for its 2023 bald eagle nest watching program. This citizen science program trains you to watch one of over 20 different nests for one hour a week and gather data on what you see, including how many eggs are laid and how many eaglets graduate from the nest. No experience is necessary.
