ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Haven, CT

Route 15 North reopens in North Haven following crash

By Olivia Perreault
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XNsRM_0jcvgXGY00

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash in North Haven shut down a portion of Rt. 15 north Friday morning.

According to state police, the crash occurred just before 7 a.m. between Exits 63 and 64.

The right lane was closed but has since reopened.

No additional information was immediately available. Check back for updates

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Rhode Island man dies in Stonington I-95 motorcycle crash

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — One man died in a motorcycle crash in Stonington on Monday night. State police responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on I-95 northbound in the area of Exit 91 in Stonington just after 11:30 p.m. Police said the motorcycle traveled off into the right shoulder and collided with the metal […]
STONINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: String of New Haven County purse snatchings under investigation

Rising rent prompts calls for affordable housing in CT. New computer training program will help Hartford residents. Connecticut Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro is pushing legislation that would help patients pay for cancer screenings. VIDEO: Do home remedies found on social media work?. Updated: 3 hours ago. Do home remedies found on...
NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT
WTNH

3 teens charged in connection to multi-town purse snatchings

(WTNH) – Three teens have been arrested in connection to several purse-snatching incidents across New Haven County. Hamden police said around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a complaint of a 12-year-old boy being assaulted on Mix Avenue while he was walking home from his bus stop. The victim told police he was stopped in a […]
NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT
WTNH

4 injured in wrong-way crash in Rocky Hill

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) – Four people were injured following a wrong-way crash on I-91 northbound in Rocky Hill on Sunday just before 9 p.m. on Sunday. Police said a car was traveling northbound on I-91 when it was struck head-on by a car traveling in the wrong direction near exit 22. Three passengers in […]
ROCKY HILL, CT
WTNH

Teen accused of hitting detective’s cruiser with stolen car in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden police arrested a teen who is accused of hitting a Hamden police detective’s cruiser while driving a stolen car. Police said on December 9 around 2:45 p.m., detectives were patrolling the area of Dixwell Avenue and Putnam Avenue when the detectives noticed a car weaving in and out of traffic, […]
HAMDEN, CT
Daily Voice

Trumbull Resident Accidentally Shot, Police Say

A Fairfield County was accidentally shot and wounded when a firearm belonging to a homeowner was discharged. The incident took place in Trumbull around 11 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, on Moose Hill Road. A resident of the home was transported to a local hospital after being shot and treated for...
TRUMBULL, CT
NBC Connecticut

1 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash, Car Fire on Merritt Parkway in Milford

One person was injured after a multi-vehicle crash and car fire on the Merritt Parkway in Milford on Saturday night. Firefighters were called to the highway after getting a report of a vehicle that crossed into oncoming traffic and caused two other vehicles to collide. According to fire officials, there...
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Historic Vernon mill destroyed by fire, now being demolished

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews started demolishing a historic mill destroyed by fire in the Rockville section of Vernon. Flames engulfed the building located at 114 Brooklyn St. just before 2 a.m. Monday. There was a welding company on the bottom floor, but the building was otherwise vacant. Town officials said the building was constructed […]
VERNON, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Fire At Wheelabrator

2022-12-12@10:10pm–#Bridgeport CT– Eight tons of garbage was on fire at Wheelabrator and the firefighters STILL working without a contract went in that stink to put the fire out. After two years without a contract I guess they are use to garbage from the politicians who SAY they support first responders.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
darientimes.com

Multiple crashes reported as parts of CT see up to 6 inches of snow

Parts of Connecticut can expect as much as 6 inches of snow as a storm sweeps through the state on Sunday, according to the latest forecasts from the National Weather Service. Amid the wintry weather, the state Department of Transportation has reported several vehicle crashes across the state, including in New Haven, Hartford and Plainville. Meanwhile, the Waterbury Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers have responded to multiple accidents due to icy roadways.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

WTNH

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy