Route 15 North reopens in North Haven following crash

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash in North Haven shut down a portion of Rt. 15 north Friday morning.

According to state police, the crash occurred just before 7 a.m. between Exits 63 and 64.

The right lane was closed but has since reopened.

No additional information was immediately available. Check back for updates

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.