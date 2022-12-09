Route 15 North reopens in North Haven following crash
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash in North Haven shut down a portion of Rt. 15 north Friday morning.
According to state police, the crash occurred just before 7 a.m. between Exits 63 and 64.
The right lane was closed but has since reopened.
No additional information was immediately available. Check back for updates
