Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
World-record nonuplets return home to Mali from Morocco
The world's only nonuplets - nine babies born at the same time - have safely returned home to Mali after spending the first 19 months of their lives in Morocco. The babies broke the Guinness World Record for the most children delivered in a single birth to survive. Ahead of...
Vice
An art show probing intimacy & vulnerability through fashion
Working on a project with a close friend is usually the kind of thing you dream up over drinks and hardly ever get to put into reality. Not so for Berlin-based Alexandra Bircken — a former designer and present-day artist creating “non-functional objects” — and Paris-based Lutz Huelle, who launched his eponymous label in 2000 after working for Martin Margiela for three years. Friends since they were teens, the two were shaped by the same music, by the magnitude of the Berlin Wall coming down, and by the desire to move to London to study fashion. Alexandra has modelled for Lutz since she was a student, and been in his official défilés too. Their friendship is rounded out by Wolfgang Tillmans, with whom they form a sort of loose creative throuple.
A Native American photographer took powerful portraits of members of every tribe across the US
Matika Wilbur's intimate portraits of Native people across America will appear in her book "Project 562: Changing the Way We See Native America."
Rolling red carpet to Africans, US warns of 'destabilizing' China, Russia
The United States warned Tuesday that China and Russia were destabilizing Africa with their growing inroads as it rolled out the red carpet to the continent's leaders and pledged billions of dollars in support. Austin said China was expanding its footprint in Africa "on a daily basis" through its growing economic influence.
Nearly Two Dozen Looted Artifacts Seized From Major Met Donor’s Art Collection
Over the past year and a half, nearly two dozen works allegedly looted from Turkey and Italy have been returned to their countries of origin from the collection of philanthropist Shelby White, who also sits on the board of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Art Newspaper reports. An investigation into White’s extensive collection is ongoing. White and her late husband Leon Levy donated $20 million to the Met to finance the the museum’s expanded wing of Greek and Roman art, and in 2008, White’s collection was previously investigated and 10 Greek and Etruscan objects in her collection were returned to Italy. Read it at The Art Newspaper
The Jewish Press
Cultural Appropriation and the Jews
While covering the World Cup tournament in Doha, Qatar an Egyptian television reporter was assaulted by an angry mob and forced to leave the games to avoid being lynched. The mob assaulted him because they mistook him for an Israeli reporter. Qatari officials were reportedly embarrassed by the incident. They...
World Cup 2022 LIVE: Lionel Messi targets place in history after inspiring Argentina to Qatar final
Lionel Messi beamed with pride after his magical display inspired Argentina to a resounding victory against Croatia and secured their place in the World Cup final.One of the greatest players in football history, the 35-year-old put in a man-of-the-match display in Tuesday’s Lusail Stadium semi-final against the 2018 runners-up.Messi converted a first-half spot-kick and watched Julian Alvarez end a strong solo run with a cool finish, before the skipper showed incredible nous and skill to tee up the Manchester City forward to wrap up a 3-0 win. Argentina will return to Lusail to face France or Morocco on Sunday,...
18th- and 19th-century Americans of all races, classes and genders looked to the ancient Mediterranean for inspiration
The ancient world of the Mediterranean has long permeated American society, in everything from museum collections to home furnishings. The design of the nation’s public monuments, buildings and universities, as well as its legal system and form of government, show the enduring influence of Mediterranean antiquity on American culture. Until the late 19th century, Americans encountered the ancient world almost exclusively through reproductions – in books, artwork and even popular plays. Very few could afford to travel abroad to encounter Mediterranean artifacts firsthand. Yet despite barriers to access, many Americans forged personal connections with the cultures of the ancient Mediterranean...
Venice Biennale Posts Record Attendance, Wellcome Collection Axes ‘Racist, Sexist, and Ableist’ Display, and More: Morning Links for November 28, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines MUSEUM MELEE. The fight over Annabelle Selldorf’s planned redesign of the Sainsbury Wing of the National Gallery in London is continuing to rage. Architect Denise Scott Brown, who designed the space with her late husband Robert Venturi, told the Guardian, “She’s making our building look like a circus clown.” Selldorf’s proposal focuses on opening up the lobby of the wing, which debuted in 1991, to allow it to serve as the museum’s main entry point. Some prominent architects also recently argued that it turns “a finely conceived space into an airport lounge.” The National Gallery’s architecture has long drawn controversy,...
‘This Is What I Remember’ Sales Rights Picked up By Thailand’s Diversion
Mai Meksawan’s Thailand-based production, sales and distribution company Diversion has picked up international sales rights to “This Is What I Remember,” a film by Kyrgyz director Aktan Arym Kubat. “This Is What I Remember” tells the story of an amnesiac old man, played by the director himself, who returns to his homeland after 23 years of ordeals in foreign lands. Events take place in a village in Kyrgyzstan, where he is brought by his adult son. Much has changed during his absence. These include the morals of the villagers, the realities of a changing world, the rise of radical Islam, crime...
Ashley Bickerton, Indefinable Artist Who Lampooned Consumerism with Passion, Dies at 63
Ashley Bickerton, an artist who became the toast of the New York art world in the 1980s, only to depart the scene in a surprise move during the ’90s, died on Wednesday at 63 in Bali, Indonesia. Last year, he was diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, which impacts the nervous system and can prove debilitating. A representative for Gagosian, the mega-gallery that began representing Bickerton earlier this year, confirmed his death. Gagosian is planning a show of his work for 2023. “Ashley had a rebellious and singular voice in the art world that continuously captured the ethos of...
hypebeast.com
Nobuyoshi Araki Unveils ‘Monstrous Paradise’ Exhibition in Madrid
Showing until December 14, 2022. Teaming up with the European Cultural Centre (ECC-Spain), Photential has unveiled Nobuyoshi Araki’s Monstrous Paradise exhibition at ESPACIO 2, a dedicated art and design space in Madrid by Ricardo de La Torre. The Japanese photographer and contemporary artist, who goes by the name of...
6 Coffee Table Books Jewelry Lovers Will Devour
Every holiday season, a slate of weighty new coffee table books devoted to jewelry hit the shelves. And this year is no different. Of the six tomes highlighted below, three are brand-centric and three cross brand lines, but all are distinguished by gorgeous imagery, scintillating stories and a shared message: You can never go wrong with the gift of jewelry (even in book form). B Is For Bulgari: Celebrating 50 Years in America Organized in a charming alphabetical format (A is for Andy Warhol, M is for Monete, S is for Serpenti…), B Is For Bulgari tells the history of the famed...
Seeing & Believing: Christian Imagery in Painting Now
Christian iconography and compositional schemes are deeply ingrained in the history of Western painting. They all but monopolized the medium for about a dozen of its formative centuries—from the Byzantine era through the Renaissance—during which techniques and traditions were being figured out and established. To consider the legacy of this symbolism today, A.i.A. brought together four painters from around the world who grapple with Christian imagery consciously and critically in their work. Some offer queer and decolonial perspectives on the moral beliefs that were spread through colonization by Europeans. Some search for new forms of spirituality. And some are interested...
Women Weavers Hand-Loom The Citizenry’s New Line
Afghanistan has a centuries-long tradition of weaving and rug-making, much of it created by women artisans who handcraft their intricate designs. Home goods company The Citizenry is tapping into that heritage while providing an outlet for women artisans in the South-Central Asian nation with its new The Afghanistan Project line. The collection features rugs handwoven by women artisans who have been affected by political unrest in their country. “We always knew we wanted to create an unmatched collection of rugs with the master weavers there, but when the political shift happened, we became even more inspired by the brave women determined to...
Julien Creuzet to Represent France at the 2024 Venice Biennale
Julien Creuzet, a young sculptor whose star is on the rise, will represent France at the 2024 Venice Biennale. It’s the second national pavilion announced for the forthcoming edition of the world’s biggest art festival, whose 2022 edition just closed. Earlier this week, Estonia revealed that Edith Karlson would create its pavilion. Creuzet often produces tangles of metal, plastic, and rope that are paired with lengthy titles alluding to migrations that have taken place in the Caribbean. He often finds the materials he enlists, and they recall refuse that washes ashore. Born in Le Blanc Mesnil, France, Creuzet was raised in Martinique, and...
artscanvas.org
Museum works to repatriate artifacts looted from West Africa
Judy Woodruff: As a debate over how and when to repatriate art continues to roil, one clear-cut case of looting in the 19th century has art leaders taking strong stands now. Jeffrey Brown went to look at a museum that is confronting the controversial origins of some of its collection.
a-z-animals.com
The 10 Best Books About Egyptian Mythology — Reviewed and Ranked
The 10 Best Books About Egyptian Mythology — Reviewed and Ranked. This post may contain affiliate links to our partners like Chewy, Amazon, and others. Purchasing through these helps us further the A-Z Animals mission to educate about the world's species.. You can’t study the ancient Egyptian civilization without...
Thrillist
Look Inside Architect Santiago Calatrava's Stunning New Church at 9/11 Site
A incredible new beauty has just been unveiled in the Big Apple. Work is finally completed on the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine, which was designed by famed international architect Santiago Calatrava. Located at the historic 9/11 site, the church is a marvelous sight of both art...
Comments / 0