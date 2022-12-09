ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

Syracuse picks up 4-star cornerback Jaeden Gould out of transfer portal

Syracuse, N.Y. — After losing Jeremiah Wilson to the transfer portal Monday, Syracuse football added a Nebraska transfer to potentially replace him on the depth chart. Jaeden Gould announced his commitment Tuesday via Twitter, just hours after interim defensive coordinator Nick Monroe sent out a bat signal of sorts hinting at his recruitment from his own account.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse basketball box score vs. Monmouth

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 86-71 victory against Monmouth on Monday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Monmouth_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Syracuse’s onslaught of free...
Syracuse.com

Monmouth who? Watch Dome crowd erupt after Syracuse University soccer team’s title-winning goal

Syracuse, N.Y. — The loudest cheers at the JMA Wireless Dome Monday night had nothing to do with the game on the court. While the men’s basketball team battled Monmouth on the hardwood, droves of fans left their seats to watch the thrilling conclusion of the College Cup, where the Syracuse University men’s soccer team bested Indiana in penalties to win its first ever national championship.
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Football: 5-star quarterback with Orange offer discloses his top 8

Elite 2024 quarterback Michael Van Buren from Baltimore, who is rated five stars by ESPN and holds a Syracuse football scholarship offer, has released his top eight, according to numerous media reports. An article from Rivals.com national analyst Adam Friedman does note that Van Buren is leaving his recruitment open,...
sujuiceonline.com

Vincent Carroll-Jackson commits to Syracuse, eyes ACC championship

Syracuse received a commitment from fast-rising 2023 offensive lineman Vincent Carroll-Jackson on Sunday, capping a whirlwind recruitment process for the Harrisburg (PA) Dauphin East prospect. “I’m looking forward to being a part of the (Syracuse) family,” Carroll-Jackson said in an interview with The Juice Online. After playing only...
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Special Syracuse Soccer/Basketball Dome offer for Dec. 12

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse University Athletics is offering its fans the chance to watch the men’s soccer team in the NCAA Championship game and the men’s basketball squad host Monmouth on Monday, December 12, in the JMA Wireless Dome. A specially priced $10 ticket will provide fans with a reserved seat in section […]
