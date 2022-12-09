Syracuse, N.Y. — The loudest cheers at the JMA Wireless Dome Monday night had nothing to do with the game on the court. While the men’s basketball team battled Monmouth on the hardwood, droves of fans left their seats to watch the thrilling conclusion of the College Cup, where the Syracuse University men’s soccer team bested Indiana in penalties to win its first ever national championship.

