Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
Former Delbarton Student Leads Syracuse University Soccer to NCAA ChampionshipMorristown MinuteSyracuse, NY
This Small New York Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenSkaneateles, NY
This Is the Snowiest City in New York StateDiana RusSyracuse, NY
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Syracuse basketball gets tipoff time for New Year’s Eve game vs. Boston College
Syracuse, N.Y. ― A tipoff time has been set that will allow Syracuse basketball fans a chance to cheer on the Orange one last time in 2022 and then ring in the New Year later that day. The Syracuse men’s basketball team will host ACC rival Boston College at...
Syracuse will be lit orange and blue to celebrate national title for Syracuse men’s soccer
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Public buildings and landmarks across the City of Syracuse and Onondaga County will be lit up in orange and blue this week to celebrate the first men’s soccer national title in Syracuse University history. Syracuse’s City Hall and Onondaga County’s public buildings will be lit up...
Axe: Syracuse men’s soccer dared to dream of being ‘legendary.’ It woke up as NCAA champions
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse University men’s soccer team woke up today 2022 national champions because winning it all was never a pipe dream. Instead, the Orange dared to dream and lived that mantra to the moment it was covered in confetti.
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance vs. Monmouth
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 86-71 victory against Monmouth on Monday night in the JMA Wireless Dome? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having trouble seeing the polls on your...
Syracuse picks up 4-star cornerback Jaeden Gould out of transfer portal
Syracuse, N.Y. — After losing Jeremiah Wilson to the transfer portal Monday, Syracuse football added a Nebraska transfer to potentially replace him on the depth chart. Jaeden Gould announced his commitment Tuesday via Twitter, just hours after interim defensive coordinator Nick Monroe sent out a bat signal of sorts hinting at his recruitment from his own account.
Syracuse basketball box score vs. Monmouth
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 86-71 victory against Monmouth on Monday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Monmouth_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Syracuse’s onslaught of free...
Syracuse basketball players watched and celebrated as soccer wins NCAA title: ‘It’s history’
Syracuse, N.Y. – The Syracuse Orange basketball players had returned to the court from the halftime locker room to find most of the fans at the JMA Wireless Dome focused on a completely different game. The Syracuse men’s soccer team was locked in an overtime tie with Indiana in...
Syracuse lands 4-star transfer D-lineman Braylen Ingraham from Alabama
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football continues to work the transfer portal, adding another grad transfer lineman Monday night. Braylen Ingraham, a four-star from the class of 2019, is a defensive lineman who spent four seasons at Alabama. He’s 6-foot-4 and 291 pounds. While with the Crimson Tide, Ingraham...
Syracuse point guard Judah Mintz is the ACC Rookie of the Week
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse University freshman Judah Mintz is the ACC Rookie of the Week. Mintz’s win this week breaks a four-week hold on the weekly honor by Duke big man Kyle Filipowski. It came after two SU wins and two nice performances by the Maryland native. During Orange...
An exasperated Jim Boeheim might pair 2 power forwards with Jesse Edwards: ‘It’s not ideal’
Syracuse, N.Y. – John Bol Ajak was asked late Monday night to estimate how many times Jim Boeheim invokes the word “rebound” with his Syracuse basketball team. “Oh, every other sentence,” he said. “Rebound! John! John! Rebound! And that’s with everybody.”
Syracuse offers special ticket to watch NCAA soccer final at Dome; pushes back start of basketball game vs. Monmouth
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Syracuse University officials have pushed back the start time of the Orange men’s basketball game against Monmouth on Monday, so fans can come early and watch the SU men’s soccer team play for the national title on the JMA Wireless Dome’s video boards.
Syracuse considering Rocky Long, creator of 3-3-5 system, for defensive coordinator (report)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Rocky Long, the creator of the 3-3-5 defensive scheme has reportedly emerged as a candidate for Syracuse football’s defensive coordinator. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reported that Long is a target for the job. He’d replace Tony White, one of his former players and assistant coaches, who departed for Nebraska on Thursday.
Monmouth who? Watch Dome crowd erupt after Syracuse University soccer team’s title-winning goal
Syracuse, N.Y. — The loudest cheers at the JMA Wireless Dome Monday night had nothing to do with the game on the court. While the men’s basketball team battled Monmouth on the hardwood, droves of fans left their seats to watch the thrilling conclusion of the College Cup, where the Syracuse University men’s soccer team bested Indiana in penalties to win its first ever national championship.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Football: 5-star quarterback with Orange offer discloses his top 8
Elite 2024 quarterback Michael Van Buren from Baltimore, who is rated five stars by ESPN and holds a Syracuse football scholarship offer, has released his top eight, according to numerous media reports. An article from Rivals.com national analyst Adam Friedman does note that Van Buren is leaving his recruitment open,...
Syracuse’s onslaught of free throws, superior athleticism beats Monmouth (Donna Ditota’s quick hits)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse, fresh from winning three-straight games, got 1-9 Monmouth on Monday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. And for 20 first-half minutes, the Blue Hawks gave the Orange all it could handle. Syracuse led 42-40 at the break. But the Orange authored a 17-4 run in the second half that essentially put the game out of reach.
Syracuse men’s soccer wins first national championship, besting Indiana on penalty kicks
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse men’s soccer pulled off one more heart-stopping moment in a postseason run full of magic. The Orange played Indiana to a 2-2 draw after 110 minutes before coming out on top, 7-6 in penalty kicks to take home the program’s first national championship.
Whoops! Indiana mistakenly celebrates a national title in soccer it didn’t win (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — While Syracuse fans erupted inside the JMA Dome watching the men’s soccer program claim its first national title, Indiana mistakenly celebrated a championship it didn’t win inside an empty Assembly Hall. The school displayed a congratulatory message on the center-hung videoboard inside its basketball...
SU freshman offensive lineman Chad Schuster enters transfer portal
Syracuse, N.Y. — Another young offensive lineman is transferring away from Syracuse football. Chad Schuster, a true freshman, entered the NCAA transfer portal Monday. He did not see game action for the Orange this season. “I would like to thank my teammates, friends, coaches and Syracuse University for welcoming...
sujuiceonline.com
Vincent Carroll-Jackson commits to Syracuse, eyes ACC championship
Syracuse received a commitment from fast-rising 2023 offensive lineman Vincent Carroll-Jackson on Sunday, capping a whirlwind recruitment process for the Harrisburg (PA) Dauphin East prospect. “I’m looking forward to being a part of the (Syracuse) family,” Carroll-Jackson said in an interview with The Juice Online. After playing only...
Special Syracuse Soccer/Basketball Dome offer for Dec. 12
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse University Athletics is offering its fans the chance to watch the men’s soccer team in the NCAA Championship game and the men’s basketball squad host Monmouth on Monday, December 12, in the JMA Wireless Dome. A specially priced $10 ticket will provide fans with a reserved seat in section […]
