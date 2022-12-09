Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
Former Delbarton Student Leads Syracuse University Soccer to NCAA ChampionshipMorristown MinuteSyracuse, NY
This Small New York Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenSkaneateles, NY
This Is the Snowiest City in New York StateDiana RusSyracuse, NY
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Related
Syracuse lands 4-star transfer D-lineman Braylen Ingraham from Alabama
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football continues to work the transfer portal, adding another grad transfer lineman Monday night. Braylen Ingraham, a four-star from the class of 2019, is a defensive lineman who spent four seasons at Alabama. He’s 6-foot-4 and 291 pounds. While with the Crimson Tide, Ingraham...
ACC Basketball Power Rankings: Did Syracuse move up after its 2-0 week?
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Outside of the top four teams in the ACC, only one other school had a 2-0 record last week. Duke, Virginia Tech and Miami each won both of their games, while No. 1 Virginia went 1-0.
An exasperated Jim Boeheim might pair 2 power forwards with Jesse Edwards: ‘It’s not ideal’
Syracuse, N.Y. – John Bol Ajak was asked late Monday night to estimate how many times Jim Boeheim invokes the word “rebound” with his Syracuse basketball team. “Oh, every other sentence,” he said. “Rebound! John! John! Rebound! And that’s with everybody.”
Syracuse will be lit orange and blue to celebrate national title for Syracuse men’s soccer
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Public buildings and landmarks across the City of Syracuse and Onondaga County will be lit up in orange and blue this week to celebrate the first men’s soccer national title in Syracuse University history. Syracuse’s City Hall and Onondaga County’s public buildings will be lit up...
Syracuse basketball gets tipoff time for New Year’s Eve game vs. Boston College
Syracuse, N.Y. ― A tipoff time has been set that will allow Syracuse basketball fans a chance to cheer on the Orange one last time in 2022 and then ring in the New Year later that day. The Syracuse men’s basketball team will host ACC rival Boston College at...
Syracuse picks up 4-star cornerback Jaeden Gould out of transfer portal
Syracuse, N.Y. — After losing Jeremiah Wilson to the transfer portal Monday, Syracuse football added a Nebraska transfer to potentially replace him on the depth chart. Jaeden Gould announced his commitment Tuesday via Twitter, just hours after interim defensive coordinator Nick Monroe sent out a bat signal of sorts hinting at his recruitment from his own account.
Syracuse defeats Indiana 7-6 on penalty kicks to win first soccer national championship (final score, recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse men’s soccer team takes on the Indiana Hoosiers at 6 p.m. Monday in the NCAA championship match at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina. The game will air on ESPNU. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note:...
Syracuse considering Rocky Long, creator of 3-3-5 system, for defensive coordinator (report)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Rocky Long, the creator of the 3-3-5 defensive scheme has reportedly emerged as a candidate for Syracuse football’s defensive coordinator. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reported that Long is a target for the job. He’d replace Tony White, one of his former players and assistant coaches, who departed for Nebraska on Thursday.
Syracuse basketball players watched and celebrated as soccer wins NCAA title: ‘It’s history’
Syracuse, N.Y. – The Syracuse Orange basketball players had returned to the court from the halftime locker room to find most of the fans at the JMA Wireless Dome focused on a completely different game. The Syracuse men’s soccer team was locked in an overtime tie with Indiana in...
Whoops! Indiana mistakenly celebrates a national title in soccer it didn’t win (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — While Syracuse fans erupted inside the JMA Dome watching the men’s soccer program claim its first national title, Indiana mistakenly celebrated a championship it didn’t win inside an empty Assembly Hall. The school displayed a congratulatory message on the center-hung videoboard inside its basketball...
SU freshman offensive lineman Chad Schuster enters transfer portal
Syracuse, N.Y. — Another young offensive lineman is transferring away from Syracuse football. Chad Schuster, a true freshman, entered the NCAA transfer portal Monday. He did not see game action for the Orange this season. “I would like to thank my teammates, friends, coaches and Syracuse University for welcoming...
Axe: Syracuse men’s soccer dared to dream of being ‘legendary.’ It woke up as NCAA champions
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse University men’s soccer team woke up today 2022 national champions because winning it all was never a pipe dream. Instead, the Orange dared to dream and lived that mantra to the moment it was covered in confetti.
Syracuse basketball box score vs. Monmouth
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 86-71 victory against Monmouth on Monday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Monmouth_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Syracuse’s onslaught of free...
Syracuse offers special ticket to watch NCAA soccer final at Dome; pushes back start of basketball game vs. Monmouth
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Syracuse University officials have pushed back the start time of the Orange men’s basketball game against Monmouth on Monday, so fans can come early and watch the SU men’s soccer team play for the national title on the JMA Wireless Dome’s video boards.
CNY high school swim powerhouse looking for new home after Cazenovia College announces closing
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Fayetteville-Manlius boys and girls swim teams, each among the best in Section III, will soon need new waters to splash about. The Hornets used Cazenovia College as their home pool. But the college recently announced it will be closing after the 2023 spring semester.
Meet the 2022 All-CNY boys fall volleyball team
Meet the 2022 All-CNY boys fall volleyball team. The team is chosen by Section III coaches. We have four finalists for MVP. They are Luke McQuaid, Jamesville-DeWitt; Anthony Pezzino, Liverpool; Riddick Robinson, Living Word Academy; and Joe Seliger, Cicero-North Syracuse. The winners will be announced at the annual All-CNY Sports...
Monmouth who? Watch Dome crowd erupt after Syracuse University soccer team’s title-winning goal
Syracuse, N.Y. — The loudest cheers at the JMA Wireless Dome Monday night had nothing to do with the game on the court. While the men’s basketball team battled Monmouth on the hardwood, droves of fans left their seats to watch the thrilling conclusion of the College Cup, where the Syracuse University men’s soccer team bested Indiana in penalties to win its first ever national championship.
31 new businesses in Central New York including a volleyball club and hot sauce purveyor
Thirty-one new businessesfiled certificates with county clerk’s offices in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties from Dec. 5 through Dec. 9. The new businesses included a volleyball club and a hot sauce seller. One business filed from out of county.
High school roundup: Cicero-North Syracuse boys swimming sweeps Fayetteville-Manlius (118 photos)
Cicero-North Syracuse boys swimming took home first-place finishes in every event they competed in against Fayetteville-Manlius on Tuesday night in the Nottingham High School pool. However, C-NS head coach Paul Gill said his squad’s 100-85 victory over the Hornets was a complete team effort.
Section III girls hockey player of the year commits to Ivy League school
Syracuse, N.Y. — Scout Oudemool, a junior on the Skaneateles girls ice hockey team, has announced her commitment to the admissions process at Harvard University to play hockey. “It’s amazing. I’m really thankful that this is where I am,” Oudemool said. “I just have everyone else in my life...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
68K+
Followers
55K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0