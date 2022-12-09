ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse picks up 4-star cornerback Jaeden Gould out of transfer portal

Syracuse, N.Y. — After losing Jeremiah Wilson to the transfer portal Monday, Syracuse football added a Nebraska transfer to potentially replace him on the depth chart. Jaeden Gould announced his commitment Tuesday via Twitter, just hours after interim defensive coordinator Nick Monroe sent out a bat signal of sorts hinting at his recruitment from his own account.
Syracuse basketball box score vs. Monmouth

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 86-71 victory against Monmouth on Monday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Monmouth_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Syracuse’s onslaught of free...
Meet the 2022 All-CNY boys fall volleyball team

Meet the 2022 All-CNY boys fall volleyball team. The team is chosen by Section III coaches. We have four finalists for MVP. They are Luke McQuaid, Jamesville-DeWitt; Anthony Pezzino, Liverpool; Riddick Robinson, Living Word Academy; and Joe Seliger, Cicero-North Syracuse. The winners will be announced at the annual All-CNY Sports...
Monmouth who? Watch Dome crowd erupt after Syracuse University soccer team’s title-winning goal

Syracuse, N.Y. — The loudest cheers at the JMA Wireless Dome Monday night had nothing to do with the game on the court. While the men’s basketball team battled Monmouth on the hardwood, droves of fans left their seats to watch the thrilling conclusion of the College Cup, where the Syracuse University men’s soccer team bested Indiana in penalties to win its first ever national championship.
