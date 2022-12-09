Read full article on original website
Section III girls basketball stats leaders (Week 2)
Section III girls basketball stats leaders through Week 2. Stats are reported to syracuse.com by Section III coaches.
Adrian Public Schools lauds successful fall sports season, looks ahead to winter sports
ADRIAN — Several team and individual accomplishments from the 2022 fall sports season at Adrian High School were lauded during a November meeting of the Adrian Public Schools Board of Education. Highlights and season recaps of each varsity and junior varsity sporting team was provided by athletic director Chad O’Brien. The presentation also looked at participation numbers from middle school activities as well as through the recreation department. ...
High school roundup: Cicero-North Syracuse boys swimming sweeps Fayetteville-Manlius (118 photos)
Cicero-North Syracuse boys swimming took home first-place finishes in every event they competed in against Fayetteville-Manlius on Tuesday night in the Nottingham High School pool. However, C-NS head coach Paul Gill said his squad’s 100-85 victory over the Hornets was a complete team effort.
High school basketball roundup: Cicero-North Syracuse girls take down Section III’s top scorer
The Cicero-North Syracuse girls basketball faced a tall task when they faced Amya McLeod and her Rome Free Academy team on their home court Tuesday night in a non-league contest.
Section III boys basketball coach wins No. 300: ‘It’s been wonderful’
Late in the fourth quarter of Auburn’s 67-64 road win over Ithaca on Monday night, DeSean Strachan picked up a steal and nailed two free throws to secure a win for the Maroons. That win gave the boys basketball team not only its second win of the year, but...
Former state champ Barbara Enos living her 'dream' of coaching Brockton girls basketball
Barbara Enos couldn't quite recall which opponent her Brockton High girls basketball team beat in the final to claim the 2001 Division 1 state title. (It was Pittsfield.) But she does have one vivid memory of that game at the Worcester Centrum. "I remember one of our starters fouling out and Mr. Brennan (the...
