1 Person Killed In A Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)

According to the Phoenix Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Thursday morning in Phoenix.

Officials confirmed that one woman died due to the motorcycle accident .

Authorities stated that the collision occurred on 21st Street and Bell Road.

The motorcyclist, identified as a woman, was struck by a car.

She was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck.

Further details including the identity of the victim, remain unknown.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident.

The accident remains under investigation by the PPD.

December 09, 2022

Source: AZ Family

